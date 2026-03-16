Facts: Mohammed Taha has scored 1092 runs in 34 matches in the Maharaja Trophy.

Luvnith Sisodia is the leading run-scorer for the Gulbarga Mystics this season with 120 runs in 4 matches.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers Chance of Winning

Gulbarga Mystics head into this contest on the back off a dominant 10 wicket win over the Shivamogga Lions in a shortened game. The Mystics bowling first coended 127/5 in 15.5 overs before the rain interruuption, off-spinner Shashi Kumar K was the top bowler of the match with figures of 2/22, Monish Reddy and Vijaykumar Vyshak also bagged one wicket each.

Then the target was revised to 92 runs in 9 overs and the Gulbarga Mystics were at it chasing down the target in 6.3 overs. Luvnith Sisodia was the star with the bat soring a whirlwind half century and he remained unbeaten on 58 runs in 24 balls, smashing 5 fours and 4 sixes and striking at 241.67. From the other end Nikin Jose also scored 34 runs in 15 balls smashing 5 fours and one six and striking at 226.67. With this win the Gulbarga Mystics climb upto fourth place on the points table with four points in four matches.

The Hubli Tigers after a loss against the Mangalore Dragons by 16 runs bounced back with a seven wicket win over the Mysore Warriors in a rain affected game. The Tigers bowling first bowled out the Warriors to 177 runs in 18.5 overs. Leg spinner Yash Raj Punja was the reckoner in chief with three wickets, Nithin Nagraja continued his good form with the ball and picked up three wickets conceding 17 runs and Manvath Kumar L also chipped in with 2 wickets.

The game was then reduced to 9 overs in the 2nd innings nad the revised target was 86 runs. Prakhar Chaturvedi (45 runs in 20 balls) and Mohammed Taha (16* runs in 19 balls) added 55 runs in 5.3 overs, Abhinav Manohar came out and smashed 20 runs in 10 balls striking at 200 as the Tigers chased down the target in 8.2 overs.

Based on our analysis of the current form of both the teams the Hubli Tigers have a better chance of winning this contest.

Gulbarga Mystics Chance of Winning: 44%

Hubli Tigers Chance of Winning: 56%

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Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Luvnith Sisodia has been the most consistent batter for the Gulbarga Mystics this season. After three good starts that he failed to convert into big scores, the big knock finally came in the last match against the Shivamogga Lions. He tore apart the Shivamogga Lions' bowlers, smashing an unbeaten 58 runs in just 24 balls and helping the Mystics to their second win of the season. So far, Sisodia has scored 120 runs in four matches, averaging 40. Given his current form, we back Sisodia to score over 22 runs against the Hubli Tigers.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers Toss Prediction

Out of the 14 completed matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore, teams bowling first hold the upper hand with seven wins, while the team batting first has won two matches and two matches have ended in no result.

The Bengaluru Blasters have had much of their success while bowling first, and in contrast, the Mysore Warriors have never chased a target this season and lost two matches while batting first. Both teams will be eyeing a target in front of them, especially with the rain lurking around, and we predict that the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

On Monday, August 18, 2025, the weather in Mysore will be cloudy. Temperatures will range between a high of 26°C and a low of 21°C. There is a 35% chance of rain during the day. The wind will blow from the west at a speed of 17 mph, and humidity will be 86%.

Gulbarga Mystcis News & Players List

Gulbarga Mystics Players List

Bangalore Mohith, EJ Jasper, Harsha Wardhan Khuba, Prajwal Pavan, Smaran, Ravichandran, Sourabh Muttur, Faizan Riaz, Nikin Jose, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Sheetal Kumar, Younus Ali Baig, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Luvnith Sisodia, Lavish Kaushal, Likhit Bannur, Monish Reddy, Praveen Dubey, Santosh Basavaraj, Shashi Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Luvnith Sisodia Wiket-keeper Nikin Jose Batter Prajwal Pavan Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Praveen Dubey All-rounder Prithviraj Shekawat All-rounder Siddharth Bowler Monish Reddy Bowler Lavish Kaushal Bowler Shashi Kumar K Bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar © Bowler

Gulbarga Mystics Recent Form

Gulbarga Mystics won two and lost two of the last four matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They lost their last match against the Gulbarga Mystics by 10 wickets.

Hubli Tigers News & Players List

Hubli Tigers Players List

Manvanth Kumar L, Krishnan Shrijith, KC Cariappa, Karthikeya KP, Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Taha, Vijay Bharadwaj, Prakhar Chaturvedi, Sankalp Shettennavar, Samarth Nagaraj, Shivkumar Rakshith, Samarth Nagaraj, Yash Raj Punja, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shreesha Achar, Nathan D'Mello, Nishchith Pai

Predicted Playing XI

Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Devdutt Padikkal Batter Mohammed Taha Batter Prakhar Chaturvedi Batter Karthikeya KP All-rounder Manavanth Kumar L All-rounder Ritesh Bhatkal All-rounder Nitin Nagaraja Bowler Nishchith Pai Bowler Yash Raj Punja Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler

Hubli Tigers Recent Form

The Hubli Tigers won three and lost one of the last four matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They won their last match against the Mysore Warriors by 7 wickets.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers Head to Head Record

The Gulbarga Mystics and Hubli Tigers have squared off in six matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, with both teams winning three matches each. This will be the first time these two teams face off this season.

Matches Played: 6

Gulbarga Mystics: 3

Hubli Tigers: 3

Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers Betting Odds

Gulbarga Mystcis to have a better opening partnership than the Hubli Tigers @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

The Gulbarga Mystics' opening pair of Luvnith Sisodia and Nikin Jose have averaged 44.5 runs per innings for the first wicket in their last four matches. In contrast, the Hubli Tigers' opening pair of Prakhar Chaturvedi and Mohammed Taha has averaged 31.75 runs per match in the four matches played this season. The Mystics' openers have performed more consistently than the Hubli Tigers' openers this season, and we back them to have a better opening partnership than the Hubli Tigers' openers in this match.

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Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers Top Batters

Nikin Jose to be the Top Batter for the Gulbarga Mystics

Nikin Jose scored 34 runs in 15 balls, smashing five fours and one six against the Shivamogga Lions in the last match. Jose has been in really good form this season, amassing a total of 98 runs in four matches, averaging close to 25, and has been the top scorer in one of the matches this season. Given his current form, we back Jose to continue his good run and be the top batter for the Gulbarga Mystics.

Mohammed Taha to be the Top Batter for the Hubli Tigers

Mohammed Taha, the leading run-scorer in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy with 218 runs in four matches, remained unbeaten with 16 runs against the Mysore Warriors, anchoring the innings. He has already smashed two centuries this season and was the top scorer in both of those matches. We are expecting another "Taha magic" against the Gulbarga Mystics and for him to score more runs than the other batters for the Hubli Tigers.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers Top Bowlers

Monish Reddy to be the Top Bowler for the Gulbarga Mystics

Monish Reddy picked up one wicket in the last match against the Shivamogga Lions, conceding 14 runs, and was the second-best bowler for the Mystics. In the first two matches, he bagged two wickets each. He has shown great consistency and accuracy with the ball so far this season, bagging six wickets in four matches. We back Monish Reddy to bowl another wicket-taking spell against the Hubli Tigers and be the top bowler for the Mystics.

Nitin Nagaraja to be the Top Bowler for the Hubli Tigers

After missing the first two games of the season, Nitin Nagaraja has been the most effective and wicket-taking bowler in the last two matches for the Hubli Tigers. He picked up three wickets in the last match against the Mysore Warriors, and in his first outing this season, he bagged two wickets against the Mangalore Dragons. In both matches, he ended up as the top bowler for the Tigers. Given his current bowling form, we back Nagaraja to once again take more wickets than the other bowlers for the Hubli Tigers.