Facts: Luvnith Sisodia has scored 1011 runs in 32 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy.

Mangalore Dragons won 9 of the 30 matches played in the Maharaja Trophy.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning

The Gulbarga Mystics finished the 2024 season in 4th place in the league stages, winning five of their 10 matches to qualify for the semi-finals. However, in the semi-finals, they lost to the Bengaluru Blasters by 9 wickets. The Mystics were bowled out for 155 runs in 19.5 overs, and the Blasters chased down the target in 17.1 overs.

The Mystics retained Luvnith Sisodia, Pravin Dubey, R Smaran, and Vijaykumar Vyshak ahead of the auction. Their biggest buys this season are Siddharth KV, Monish Reddy, and Lavish Kaushal. These three players add much-needed depth to their bowling lineup.

The Mangalore Dragons, on the other hand, had a horrible 2024 season, managing to win just one of their 10 matches. They lost seven, and two matches ended in a no-result due to rain. The Dragons have won only 9 out of 30 matches played in the KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy and have always finished in either 5th or 6th place. They are yet to make a maiden appearance in the semi-finals, but this season could finally be their breakout year.

The Dragons' star players retained ahead of the auction are Paras Arya, Lochan S. Gowda, Abilash Shetty, and Macneil Noronha. In the auction, they signed Shivaraj S., Aadarsh Prajwal, the experienced Shreyas Gopal, and Melu Kranthi Kumar. The Dragons have addressed their middle-order and spin-bowling issues ahead of the season and look like a far better side than they were last season.

Based on our analysis, the recent form of both the Gulbarga Mystics have the better chance of winning.

Gulbarga Mystics Chance of Winning: 55%

Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangalore Dragons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Luvnith Sisodia scored 337 runs in 11 matches last season playing for the Gulbarga Mystics, with an average of 30.64 and a strike rate of 137.63. He was the Mystics' leading run-scorer. Sisodia remains one of the Mystics' key top-order batters and has added responsibility this season with Devdutt Padikkal's departure, as he's expected to lead the batting at the top. Overall, in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, he has scored 1,011 runs in 32 matches, averaging 31.59 runs per match. We expect him to start the season on a positive note and score over 22 runs against the Mangalore Dragons.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangalore Dragons Toss Prediction

The original venue planned for the tournament, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, has been changed to Mysore. The surface in Mysore generally offers a balanced track, but the pitches tend to slow down as the game progresses, making chasing difficult. We predict that the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

On Monday, August 11th, the weather in Mysore is expected to be cloudy. The temperature will be around 27°C, with a 20% chance of precipitation. Humidity is predicted to be 75%, and winds will be at 19 km/h.

Gulbarga Mystics News & Players List

Gulbarga Mystics Players

Bangalore Mohith, EJ Jasper, Harsha Wardhan Khuba, Prajwal Pavan, Smaran, Ravichandran, Sourabh Muttur, Faizan Riaz, Nikin Jose, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Sheetal Kumar, Younus Ali Baig, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Luvnith Sisodia, Lavish Kaushal, Likhit Bannur, Monish Reddy, Praveen Dubey, Santosh Basavaraj, Shashi Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Predicted Playing XI

R Smaran Wiket-keeper Nikin Jose Batter Sheetal Kumar Batter Luvnith Sisodia Batter Lavish Kaushal All-rounder Pravin Dubey All-rounder Prithviraj Shekhawat Bowler Monish Reddy Bowler Praveen Dubey All-rounder Shashi Kumar Bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar Bowler

Gulbarga Mystics Recent Form

The Gulbarga Mystics have won only four of their last 11 T20 matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025. Theyd defeated the Mangalore Dragons by 6 wickets in the 2024 season.

Mangalore Dragons News & Players List

Mangalore Dragons Players List

KV Aneesh, Lochan Gowda, Pallav Kumar Das, Shivaraj S, Thippa Reddy, Abhishek, Prabhakar, Macneil Noronha, Rohan Revankar, Shreevathsa Acharya, Shreyas Gopal, Aadarsh Prajwal, BR Sharath, Abhilash Shetty, Kranthi Kumar, Paras Arya, Ronit More, Sachin Shinde, Santokh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

KV Aneesh Batter Lochan Gowda Batter Thippa Reddy All-rounder Macneil Noronha All-rounder Shreevathsa Acharya Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder BR Sharath Wicket-keeper Abhilash Shetty Bowler Kranthi Kumar Bowler Paras Arya Bowler Ronit More Bowler

Mangalore Dragons Recent Form

Mangalore Dragons won just one of their last 10 matches played in the Maharaja T20 Trophy. Their only win was against the Shivamogga Lions by 8 wickets.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangalore Dragons Head to Head Record

Gulbarga Mystics and Mangalore Dragons have squared off in six matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Gulbarga Mystics have the upper hand with four wins, while the Mangalore Dragons have won one match, and one match ended in a no-result.

Matches Played: 6

Gulbarga Mystics Won: 4

Mangalore Dragons Won: 1

No Result: 1

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangalore Dragons Betting Odds

Gulbarga Mytsics to have a better opening partnership than Mangalore Dragons

The Gulbarga Mystics are likely to go with the combination of Luvnith Sisodia and Nikin Jose at the top. Both players have represented the Karnataka state team in the Ranji Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They are highly experienced players who can handle the new ball well. Both are averaging over 25 in the KSCA T20 Trophy, and we predict they will have a better opening partnership than the Mangalore Dragons.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangalore Dragons T20 Mysore, null Gulbarga Mystics Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Mangaluru Dragons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now!

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangalore Dragons Top Batters

Luvnith Sisodia to be the Top Batter for the Gulbarga Mystics

Luvnith Sisodia was the leading run-scorer for the Gulbarga Mystics in the 2024 season, where he scored 314 runs in 11 matches, averaging 31.40. He is a consistent top-order batter. Against the Mangalore Dragons, Sisodia has scored 153 runs in five matches, with a top score in two of those matches, averaging 30.6. We predict he will kick-start his season with a bang and score more runs than the other Gulbarga Mystics batters.

Thippa Reddy to be the Top Batter for Mangalore Dragons

The young allorounder Thippa Reddy has scored 263 runs in 12 matches, averaging 23.90. He is one of the main middle-order batters for the Karnataka age group teams and is known for his ability to score at a quick rate. He is expected to bat at number 4. On a potentially tricky track, middle-order batters will be key, and we predict he will start his season on a positive note and be the top batter for the Dragons.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangalore Dragons Top Bowlers

Vijaykumar Vyshak to be the Top Bowler for Gulbarga Mystics

Vijaykumar Vyshak is coming off a good IPL season for the Punjab Kings, where he was one of their key bowlers in the death overs. He has taken 20 wickets in 20 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, including 11 wickets in 9 matches last season. He has developed into a much better bowler this season, and we predict he will step up to be the top bowler for the Gulbarga Mystics.

Shreyas Gopal to be the Top Bowler Mangalore Dragons

Shreyas Gopal is one of the most experienced spinners in the Maharaja Trophy 2025, but he had a poor 2024 season where he picked up just seven wickets in 10 matches. However, with the venue change this season to a surface that generally favors spinners, and given Gopal's overall record of 24 wickets in 22 matches in the Maharaja Trophy, we predict he will play a huge role from the very first match of the season and be the top bowler for the Mangalore Dragons.