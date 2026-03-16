Facts: Smaran Ravichandran is the leading run-scorer for the Gulbarga Mystics this season with 180 runs in 6 matches.

SU Karthik has scored 133 runs in the last five matches for the Mysore Warriors.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors Chance of Winning

The Gulbarga Mystics are heading into this contest on the back of a dominant seven-wicket win over the Shivamogga Lions in their last match, where they chased down 135 runs in 17 overs, losing only three wickets. This victory was their fourth of the season, propelling them to the top of the points table with four wins in six matches. The Mystics' bowlers performed exceptionally well, restricting the Lions to 133/7. Shashi Kumar K and Prithviraj Shekhawat were the standout bowlers, taking two wickets each.

In pursuit of the target, the Mystics lost opener Luvnit Sisodia in the second over. However, Nikin Jose and Prajwal Pavan (20 runs) put up a quick 36-run partnership for the second wicket. Jose continued to anchor the innings, scoring 40 runs off 42 balls, while Smaran Ravichandran smashed a quickfire half-century, remaining unbeaten on 53 runs off just 30 balls—his second fifty in a row.

On the other hand, the Mysore Warriors have had a subpar season. After a couple of losses, they bounced back with a 39-run victory over the Bengaluru Blasters in their last outing. In a rain-affected game reduced to 16 overs, the Warriors, batting first, scored 136/7. Every batter who came to the crease scored in double figures, with Yashovardhan Prantap top-scoring with a smashing 39 runs off 21 balls. Karthik CA also contributed with a quick 20 runs off 8 balls, and SU Karthik got off to a good start with 13 runs but couldn't convert it into a big one.

In their defense of the total, the Mysore Warriors restricted the Bengaluru Blasters to just 97/9. They dismissed the in-form opening pair early in the chase, and the other batters followed suit. Shikhar Shetty bowled a superb spell of 3/5, with an economy of just 1.7 runs per over. Krishnappa Gowtham also chipped in with a two-wicket haul, while CA Karthik, Gautam Mishra, and LR Kumar picked up one wicket each. With this win, the Warriors are back in contention for a top-four finish, currently standing in fifth place with six points from six matches, tied with the Bengaluru Blasters but with a slightly negative net run rate.

Based on an analysis of both teams' recent form and player performances, the Gulbarga Mystics have all the momentum and a better chance of winning this contest.

Gulbarga Mystics Chance of Winning: 59%

Mysore Warriors Chance of Winning: 41%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips 2025

Smaran Ravichandran has scores of 53*, 52, 12, 52*, and 11 runs in the five innings he has played this season. Overall, he has scored 180 runs in 6 matches, making him the leading run-scorer for the Gulbarga Mystics. The last time he played against the Mysore Warriors, he scored an unbeaten knock of 52 runs, helping the Mystics chase down 187 runs earlier in the season. Considering his excellent form and consistent scoring, we predict Smaran Ravichandran will score over 24 runs against the Mysore Warriors.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors Toss Prediction

Out of the 17 matches played this season in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore, the team bowling first has won nine.

The Gulbarga Mystics have won all four of their matches this season while chasing and will likely stick to the same strategy if they win the toss, opting to bowl first. The Mysore Warriors have won both of their matches when batting first but have also lost two matches when doing so. Since the Mystics' strength lies in chasing, the Warriors will aim to put the Gulbarga side under pressure by choosing to bowl first if they win the toss.

Weather Report

On Wednesday, August 20, the weather in Mysore is expected to be 29°C with a 35% chance of light rain. The humidity will be around 75%, with winds blowing at 24 km/h.

Gulbarga Mystics News & Players List

Gulbarga Mystics Players List

Bangalore Mohith, EJ Jasper, Harsha Wardhan Khuba, Prajwal Pavan, Smaran, Ravichandran, Sourabh Muttur, Faizan Riaz, Nikin Jose, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Sheetal Kumar, Younus Ali Baig, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Luvnith Sisodia, Lavish Kaushal, Likhit Bannur, Monish Reddy, Praveen Dubey, Santosh Basavaraj, Shashi Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Luvnith Sisodia Wiket-keeper Nikin Jose Batter Prajwal Pavan Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Praveen Dubey All-rounder Prithviraj Shekawat All-rounder Siddharth Bowler Monish Reddy Bowler Lavish Kaushal Bowler Shashi Kumar K Bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar © Bowler

Gulbarga Mystics Recent Form

Gulbarga Mystics won four and lost two of the six matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025 season. The Mystics won their last match against the Shivamogga Lions by 7 wickets.

Mysore Warriors News & Players List

Mysore Warriors Players List

SU Karthik, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Harshil Dharmani, Manish Pandey (c), Lankesh KS, Sumit Kumar (wk), Yashovardhan Parantap, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shikhar Shetty, LR Kumar, Srinivas Sharath, Kushaal Wadhwani, Dhanush Gowda, Gautam Mishra, Gowtham Sagar, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, Shamanth SM.

Predicted Playing XI

Karthik SU Batter Codanda Ajit Karthik All-rounder Muralidhara Venkatesh All-rounder Harshil Dharmani Batter Manish Pandey (c) Batter Lankesh KS Batter Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Parantap Bowler Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Shikhar Shetty Bowler LR Kumar Bowler

Mysore Warriors Recent Form

Mysore Warriors won two, lost two and two matches ended in no result in the last six matches played this season in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Warriors won their last match against the Bengaluru Blasters by 39 runs.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors Head to Head Record

Gulbarga Mystics and Mysore Warriors squared off in 9 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy till date, where the Gulbarga Mystics hold a dominant record with six wins, while the Mysore Warriors won just three matches.

Matches Played: 9

Gulbarga Mystics: 6

Mysore Warriors: 3

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors Betting Odds

Gulbarga Mystics to have a better opening partnership than the Mysore Warriors

The Gulbarga Mystics' opening pair of Luvnith Sisodia and Nikin Jose have an average first-wicket partnership of 32.6 runs per match. In contrast, the Mysore Warriors' opening pair of SU Karthik and Karthik CA have averaged 30.4 runs for the first wicket over their last five matches this season.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Gulbarga Mystics' openers scored more runs than the Mysore Warriors' openers, with the Warriors scoring 27 runs and the Mystics scoring 32.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors T20 Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground, null Gulbarga Mystics Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Mysuru Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now!

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors Top Batters

Smaran Ravichandran to be the Top Batter for the Gulbarga Mystics

Smaran Ravichandran has been the top scorer for the Gulbarga Mystics in three of the six matches played this season. He has also scored consecutive half-centuries in the last two matches and was the top batter for the Mystics in the earlier fixture against the Mysore Warriors, where he scored 52 runs. With a total of 180 runs in six matches, Ravichandran is the leading run-scorer for Gulbarga. Given his current form, we predict him to be the top batter for the Gulbarga Mystics in this fixture.

SU Karthik to be the top bowler for the Mysore Warriors

SU Karthik scored 13 runs off 9 balls against the Bengaluru Blasters in his last match. This season, he has accumulated 165 runs in 5 matches at an average of 33, making him the leading run-scorer for the Mysore Warriors. The last time he played against the Gulbarga Mystics, Karthik scored 36 runs in just 17 balls. Given his good form this season, we predict he will play a match-winning knock against the Gulbarga Mystics.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors Top Bowlers

Shashi Kumar K to be the Top Bowler for the Gulbarga Mystics

Shashi Kumar K has been the top bowler for the Gulbarga Mystics in their last three games. He picked up two wickets in the previous match against the Shivamogga Lions, continuing his good form with the ball. This season, Shashi has taken seven wickets in six matches. We expect another strong bowling performance from him against the Warriors and predict he will take more wickets than any other Mystics bowler.

Codanda Ajit Karthik to be the Top Bowler for the Mysore Warriors

CA Karthik has been a key bowler for the Mysore Warriors this season, having taken five wickets in five matches. He has been the top bowler for the team in two of those five matches. The last time the Warriors played against the Mystics, Karthik was the top bowler with figures of 1/23. We expect him to perform well in this fixture and be the top bowler for the Mysore Warriors.