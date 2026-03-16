Facts: Luvnith Sisodia has scored 121 runs in 5 matches for the Gulbarga Mystics this season.

Vijaykumar Vyshak is the leading wicket taker with 7 wickets in 5 matches for the Gulbarga Mystics.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions Chance of Winning

The Gulbarga Mystics headed into this contest on the back of a four-wicket win over the Hubli Tigers in their last match. The Mystics, who bowled first, restricted the Hubli Tigers to 158/8. Shashi Kumar K and Laviush Kaushal were the top bowlers, picking up two wickets each.

In the run-chase, the Mystics lost both their openers quite early and were in trouble. However, a match-winning fourth-wicket partnership of 71 runs between Smaran Ravichandran (52 runs) and Mohita B.A. (26 runs), along with an impactful cameo from Praveen Dubey (19 runs), powered the Mystics over the line.

The Shivamogga Lions' last game ended in a no-result after the Lions opted to bowl first against the Mysore Warriors and restricted them to 167/7. M.B. Darshan was the standout bowler with figures of 3/37, while Vasuki Kusik, Ananda Doddamani, Vidwath Kaverappa, and Hardik Raj each picked up one wicket. However, after the first innings, rain poured down, resulting in the umpires calling off the match.

With this result, the Lions got their first points on the board. With five matches to go, the Lions need a minimum of four wins to stay in the hunt for a top-four spot. If they lose this contest, they are certainly out of the race.

Based on our analysis of both the Gulbarga Mystics and Shivamogga Lions, the momentum is on the side of the Gulbarga Mystics and they have a better chance of winning this contest.

Gulbarga Mystics Chance of Winning: 61%

Shivamogga Lions Chance of Winning: 39%

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Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Smaran Ravichandran is in fine form this season, having scored 127 runs in four innings for the Gulbarga Mystics, averaging 42.33. His scores this season are 52, 12, 52*, and 11. He has scored two half-centuries, and in the other two matches, he got off to a good start but couldn't convert it into a big one. We expect Smaran Ravichandran to continue his form from last night and score over 24 runs against the Lions.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions Toss Prediction

Out of the 16 completed matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore, teams bowling first hold the upper hand with eight wins, while the team batting first has won six matches and two matches have ended in no result.

The Gulbarga Mystcis won both thier matches while bowling first this season, while the Shivamogga Lions haven’t had any success either way. But we predict the team that wins the toss is likley to opt to bowl first in this fixture.

Weather Report

On Tuesday, the weather in Mysore is expected to be cloudy with a 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature will be around 28°C, with a humidity of 73% and winds blowing at 31 km/h.

Gulbarga Mystics News & Players List

Gulbarga Mystics Players List

Bangalore Mohith, EJ Jasper, Harsha Wardhan Khuba, Prajwal Pavan, Smaran, Ravichandran, Sourabh Muttur, Faizan Riaz, Nikin Jose, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Sheetal Kumar, Younus Ali Baig, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Luvnith Sisodia, Lavish Kaushal, Likhit Bannur, Monish Reddy, Praveen Dubey, Santosh Basavaraj, Shashi Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Luvnith Sisodia Wiket-keeper Nikin Jose Batter Prajwal Pavan Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Praveen Dubey All-rounder Prithviraj Shekawat All-rounder Siddharth Bowler Monish Reddy Bowler Lavish Kaushal Bowler Shashi Kumar K Bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar © Bowler

Gulbarga Mystics Recent Form

Gulbarga Mystics won three and lost two of the last five matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They won their last match against the Hubli Tigers by 4 wickets.

Shivamogga Lions News & Players List

Shivamogga Lions Players List

Vasuki Koushik, Nihal Ullal, Hardik Raj, Avinash D, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dhruv Prabhakar, Sanjay Ashwin, Anand Doddamani, Sahil Sharma, Deepak Devadiga, Bharath Dhuri, Rohit Kumar K, Tushar Singh, MB Darshan, Maribasava Gowda, Sireesh Balgaar.

Predicted Playing XI

Aniruddha Joshi All-rounder Nihal Ullal Batter Avinash D Batter Hardik Raj All-rounder Dhruv Prabhakar Batter MB Darshan All-rounder Aneeshwar Gautam All-rounder Bharath Dhuri Bowler Anad Doddamani Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler

Shivamogga Lions Recent Form

The Shivamogga Lions have lost four of their last five matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. Their last match against the Mysore Warriors ended in a no-result, allowing them to get on the points table for the first time this season.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions Head to Head Record

Shivamogga Lions and Gulbarga Mystcis squared off in seven matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy till date. The Gulbarga Mystics hold a slight upperhand with four wins, while the Shivamogga Lions won three matches. The last time these two teams squared off earlier in the season, the Gulbarga Mystics defeated the Shivamogga Lions by 10 wickets.

Matches Played: 6

Gulbarga Mystics: 4

Shivamogga Lions Won: 3

Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions Betting Odds

The Gulbarga Mystics' opening pair of Luvnith Sisodia and Nikin Jose have averaged 36.6 runs for the first wicket in their last five matches. In comparison, the Shivamogga Lions' opening pair of Dhruv Prabhakar and Nihal Ullal have averaged just 18 runs per match in the four matches played this season.

The last time these two teams met, the Mystics' openers put on an unbeaten partnership of 93 runs in just 39 balls. We are backing the Gulbarga Mystics' openers to replicate that performance and have a better opening partnership than the Shivamogga Lions in this match.

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Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions Top Batters

Luvnith Sisodia to be the Top Batter for the Gulbarga Mystics

For the first time this season, Luvnith Sisodia was dismissed for a single-digit score, getting out for just one run against the Hubli Tigers. Prior to that, he faced the Shivamogga Lions, top-scoring for the Mystics with an unbeaten 58 runs in just 24 balls. So far this season, he has scored 121 runs in 5 matches, averaging 30.25. Given his current form and record against the Shivamogga Lions, we are backing Sisodia to be the top batter for the Gulbarga Mystics.

Dhruv Prabhakar to be the Top Batter for the Shivamogga Lions

Dhruv Prabhakar was the top scorer for the Shivamogga Lions in the last match against the Gulbarga Mystics, where he scored 44 runs in 27 balls. Prabhakar has had a good season, scoring 75 runs in 3 matches and averaging 25 runs per match. We expect him to perform well in this fixture and score more runs than the other batters for the Shivamogga Lions

Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions Top Bowlers

Shashi Kumar K to be the Top Bowler for the Gulbarga Mystics

After a slow start to the season where he went wicketless in the first two matches, right-arm off-spinner Shashi Kumar K has since picked up five wickets in his last three outings. He bowled an economical spell of 2/19 against the Hubli Tigers and was the top bowler for his side. In fact, he has been the top bowler for the Gulbarga Mystics for the second consecutive game now. We are backing him to continue his good bowling form and be the top bowler for the Mystics against the Lions.

Vasuki Koushik to be the Top Bowler for the Shivamogga Lions

Vasuki Koushik picked up one wicket while conceding 36 runs in the last match against the Mysore Warriors. So far this season, Koushik has taken six wickets in five matches and has been the top bowler for the Lions in two of those matches. With the Lions in desperate need of a win, we are backing Vasuki Koushik to deliver a match-winning spell and be the top bowler for his team.