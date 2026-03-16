Facts: Devdutt Padikkal has scored 186 runs in the last 6 matches for the Hubli Tigers.

Mohsin Khan is the leading wicket taker for the Bengaluru Blasters with 10 wickets in 6 matches.

Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Chance of Winning

The Hubli Tigers are heading into this contest on the back of a dominant 23-run victory over the Mangalore Dragons. They successfully defended a score of 153 runs, bowling out the Dragons for just 129 in 18.3 overs. KC Cariappa and Yash Raj Punja were the star performers with the ball, picking up three wickets each. Their performance was complemented by a half-century (63 runs) from their skipper, Devdutt Padikkal, earlier in the game. With this win, the Tigers now sit at the top of the points table with four wins and two losses in six matches.

The Bengaluru Blasters are coming off a 39-run loss to the Mysore Warriors in their last match, where they failed to chase down 137 runs in 16 overs and only managed to score 97/9. This poor batting performance ended the Blasters' three-game winning streak. The Blasters are currently in fourth place in the points table with six points from six matches, having won three and lost three. They have a net run rate of -0.09. This match against the Hubli Tigers is crucial; a win here would move them up to third place and give them a one-game advantage over the teams ranked below them.

Based on the analysis of both teams' recent form and their players' performances, the Hubli Tigers have a better chance of winning this contest.

Hubli Tigers Chance of Winning: 62%

Bengaluru Blasters Chance of Winning: 38%

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Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Hubli Tigers captain Devdutt Padikkal's form this season has been inconsistent. His scores are 63, 7, 0, 60, 4, and 52. He's either scored a half-century or failed to get to 10 runs. However, after a few low scores, he bounced back with a big 63-run knock against the Mangalore Dragons in the last match. We expect him to continue this good form against the Blasters and predict he'll score more than 24 runs.

Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Toss Prediction

Out of the 17 matches played this season in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore, the team bowling first has won nine.

The Hubli Tigers have won two of their three matches when bowling first, which includes a two-wicket victory over the Bengaluru Blasters where they successfully chased down 226 runs. The Bengaluru Blasters' success has also come from winning the toss and choosing to bowl first; they have won all three of their matches this season while chasing. The strategy for both teams is clear: win the toss and elect to bowl first.

Weather Report

On Wednesday, August 20, the weather in Mysore is expected to be 29°C with a 35% chance of light rain. The humidity will be around 75%, with winds blowing at 24 km/h.

Hubli Tigers News & Players List

Hubli Tigers Players List

Manvanth Kumar L, Krishnan Shrijith, KC Cariappa, Karthikeya KP, Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Taha, Vijay Bharadwaj, Prakhar Chaturvedi, Sankalp Shettennavar, Samarth Nagaraj, Shivkumar Rakshith, Samarth Nagaraj, Yash Raj Punja, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shreesha Achar, Nathan D'Mello, Nishchith Pai

Predicted Playing XI

Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Devdutt Padikkal Batter Mohammed Taha Batter Prakhar Chaturvedi Batter Karthikeya KP All-rounder Manavanth Kumar L All-rounder Ritesh Bhatkal All-rounder Nitin Nagaraja Bowler Nishchith Pai Bowler Yash Raj Punja Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler

Hubli Tigers Recent Form

The Hubli Tigers won three and lost two of the last five matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They won their last match against the Mangalore Dragons by 23 runs.

Bengaluru Blasters News & Players List

Bengaluru Blasters Players

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja, Naveen MG, Rohan Patil, LR Chethan, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Siddharth Akhil, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Rohan Naveen, Kruthik Krishna, Advith Shetty, Bhuvan Raju, Niranjan Naik, Prateek Jain, Ishaan S , Rohan Raju

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Naveen Batter LR Chethan Batter Rohan Patil Batter Bhuvan Raju Batter Suraj Ahuja Wicket-keeper Shubhang Hegde © All-rounder Naveen MG All-rounder Prateek Jain Bowler Punith S Bowler Vidhyadar Patil Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Bengaluru Blasters Recent Form

The Bengaluru Blasters won three and lost three of the last six matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy this season. The Blasters lost their last match against the Mysore Warriors by 39 runs.

Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Head to Head Record

The Hubli Tigers and Bengaluru Blasters faced off in seven matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, where the Hubli Tigers hold a dominant record with six wins, while the Bengaluru Blasters managed to win just one match.

Matches Played: 7

Hubli Tigers: 6

Bengaluru Blasters: 1

Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Betting Odds

Hubli Tigers to have a better opening partnership than the Bengaluru Blasters

The Hubli Tigers' opening pair of Prakhar Chaturvedi and Mohammed Taha has averaged 26.83 runs per match in the six matches played this season. In comparison, the Bengaluru Blasters' opening pair of LR Chetan and Rohan Patil have averaged 24.16 runs per match in their last six matches.

The last time the Hubli Tigers and Bengaluru Blasters faced each other earlier in the season, the Hubli Tigers had a better opening partnership, with their openers adding 54 runs for the first wicket, while the Blasters' openers managed to add just 36 runs.

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Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Top Batters

Devdutt Padikkal to be the Top Batter for the Hubli Tigers

The skipper of the Hubli Tigers, Devdutt Padikkal, bounced back with a gritty half-century, scoring 63 runs from 45 balls against the Mangalore Dragons in the last match. So far this season, Padikkal has scored 186 runs in 6 matches, averaging 31, and has been the top scorer in two of those matches. We expect Padikkal to replicate his performance from the last match and play a match-winning knock against the Blasters.

LR Chetan to be the Top Batter for the Bengaluru Blasters

LR Chetan was dismissed for a duck in his last match against the Mysore Warriors, a rare failure for him this season. So far, he has amassed a total of 196 runs in six matches, averaging 39.20 with a strike rate of 158.44. In the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, he has scored 1,381 runs in 38 matches, averaging 37. Chetan has been the top scorer for his team twice in the last six matches this season, and we expect a strong performance from him in this fixture. We back him to be the top batter for the Bengaluru Blasters in this contest.

Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Top Bowlers

Mohsin Khan to be the Top Bowler for the Bengaluru Blasters

The right-arm off-spinner has taken 10 wickets in 6 matches for the Bengaluru Blasters, averaging 10.90, and is the leading wicket-taker for his team. In the last match against the Mysore Warriors, Mohsin Khan picked up two wickets while conceding just 10 runs, making him the top bowler of the match for the Blasters. The last time he played against the Hubli Tigers earlier in the season, he took two wickets and was the top bowler for his side. We expect another impactful spell from him in this fixture against the Tigers.

Yash Raj Punja to be the Top Bowler for the Hubli Tigers

Yash Raj Punja picked up three wickets while conceding 29 runs against the Mangalore Dragons in the last match and was the top bowler for the Togers. Punja has been the main bowler and wicket-taker in the middle overs. He has taken 11 wickets in 5 matches this season and was the top bowler for the Hubli Tigers in four of those matches. Given his current bowling form and his wicket-taking ability, we are backing Punja to be the top bowler for the Hubli Tigers.