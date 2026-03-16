Facts: Smaran Ravichandran is the leading run-scorer for the Gulbarga Mystics this season with 218 runs in 7 matches.

Yash Raj Punja has taken 14 wickets in the last 5 matches for the Hubli Tigers.

Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics Chance of Winning

The Hubli Tigers head into this contest on the back off a three wicket loss against the Bengaluru Blasters in their last match, where they batted first and posted a score of 141/8. Once again a failure from their top four batters put pressure on the Tigers early in their innings but a superb half century from wicket keeper batter Shivakumar Rakshith (61 runs in 42 balls) and cameos from Krishnan Shrijith (20 runs in 24 balls) and Manvanth Kumar L (16 runs in 17 balls) powered the Tigers score past 140 runs.

But the score of 141 was never gonna be enough against a strong batting lineup of the Bengaliru Blasters. The Tigers bowlers really fought hard till the end, where the Blasters chased down the target in 19.2 overs. Yash Raj Punja once again was quite effective with the ball finishing with figures of 3/34. While all the other bowlers picked up one wicket each.

The Gulbarga Mystics are having a dream run at the moment in the Maharaja Trophy where after losing two of their first three matches, the Mystics won their next four matches and currently sit at the top of the points table with 10 points in 7 matches. In their last outing against the Shivamogga Lions secured a seven wicket victory in a high scoring game where they chased down 210 runs on the last ball of the match against the Mysore Warriors.

The top performers with the bat were Praveen Dubey who smashed 53 runs in just 19 balls smashing 7 sixes. Krishnamurthy Siddharth remained unbeaten on 49 runs, Smaran Ravichandran continued his good run of form scoring 39 runs. In the bowling department Lavish Kaushal was the top bowler with figures of 2/25.

Based on the performance of both the Hubli Tigers and Gulbarga Mystics in recnet matches, the Gulbarga Mystics have the better chance of winning this contest.

Hubli Tigers Chance of Winning: 45%

Gulbarga Mystics Chance of Winning: 55%

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Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Hubli Tigers captain Devdutt Padikkal's form this season has been inconsistent. His scores are 8, 63, 7, 0, 60, 4, and 52. He's either scored a half-century or failed to get to 10 runs. However, after a few low scores and the last time he played against the Gulbarga Mystics, Padikkal scored seven runs. We expect him to make an impact this time around and score over 25 runs against the Gulbarga Mystics.

Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics Toss Prediction

In the 20 matches played at the Srikantta Datta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore during the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025, teams that bowled first emerged victorious in 12 of the games. The pitch has been balanced, offering a fair contest between bat and ball in the last five matches, where the average first innings score has been between 155-165.

The Gulbarga Mystics have won all five of their matches this season when they bowled first. Similarly, the Hubli Tigers have won two of their four matches when they opted to bowl first. As both teams have found the most success while bowling first, it is predicted that the team that wins the toss will choose to bowl.

Weather Report

On Friday, August 22nd, Mysore will experience light rain, with a 35% chance of precipitation. The high temperature will be 30°C, and a gentle wind of 13 km/h is expected. Humidity will be at 68%.

Hubli Tigers News & Players List

Hubli Tigers Players List

Manvanth Kumar L, Krishnan Shrijith, KC Cariappa, Karthikeya KP, Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Taha, Vijay Bharadwaj, Prakhar Chaturvedi, Sankalp Shettennavar, Samarth Nagaraj, Shivkumar Rakshith, Samarth Nagaraj, Yash Raj Punja, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shreesha Achar, Nathan D'Mello, Nishchith Pai

Predicted Playing XI

Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Devdutt Padikkal Batter Mohammed Taha Batter Prakhar Chaturvedi Batter Karthikeya KP All-rounder Manavanth Kumar L All-rounder Ritesh Bhatkal All-rounder Nitin Nagaraja Bowler Nishchith Pai Bowler Yash Raj Punja Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler

Hubli Tigers Recent Form

The Hubli Tigers won three and lost two of the last five matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They lost their last match against the Bengaluru Blasters by 3 wickets.

Gulbarga Mystics News & Players List

Gulbarga Mystics Players List

Bangalore Mohith, EJ Jasper, Harsha Wardhan Khuba, Prajwal Pavan, Smaran, Ravichandran, Sourabh Muttur, Faizan Riaz, Nikin Jose, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Sheetal Kumar, Younus Ali Baig, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Luvnith Sisodia, Lavish Kaushal, Likhit Bannur, Monish Reddy, Praveen Dubey, Santosh Basavaraj, Shashi Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Luvnith Sisodia Wiket-keeper Nikin Jose Batter Prajwal Pavan Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Praveen Dubey All-rounder Prithviraj Shekawat All-rounder Siddharth Bowler Monish Reddy Bowler Lavish Kaushal Bowler Shashi Kumar K Bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar © Bowler

Gulbarga Mystics Recent Form

Gulbarga Mystics won four and lost two of the six matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025 season. The Mystics won their last match against the Mysore Warriors by 7 wickets.

Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics Head to Head Record

In the KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy, the Hubli Tigers and Gulbarga Mystics have met 7 times so far, with the Gulbarga Mystics holding a slight edge, winning 4 matches, while the Hubli Tigers have secured 3 victories.

Matches Played: 7

Hubli Tigers: 3

Gulbarga Mystics: 4

Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics Betting Odds

The Hubli Tigers' opening pair of Prakhar Chaturvedi and Mohammed Taha has averaged 23.14 runs per match in the seven matches played this season. In comparison, the Gulbarga Mystics opening pair of Luvnith Sisodia and Nikin Jose have averaged 35.37 runs per match in their last seven matches.

The last time these two teams met, the Hubli Tigers' openers scored 11 runs for the first wicket, while the Gulbarga Mystics' openers only managed to add five runs. However, since that match, the Mystics' openers have been in far more consistent form. Therefore, we predict that the Gulbarga Mystics will have a better opening partnership than the Hubli Tigers in this match.

Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics T20 Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground, null Hubli Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Gulbarga Mystics Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.89 Bet Now!

Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics Top Batters

Devdutt Padikkal to be the Top Batter for the Hubli Tigers

The skipper of the Hubli Tigers, Devdutt Padikkal, scored just 7 runs in the last match against the Bengaluru Blasters. So far this season, Padikkal has scored 194 runs in 7 matches, averaging 27.17, and has been the top scorer in two of those matches. We expect Padikkal to replicate his performance from the earlier matches and play a match-winning knock against the Gulbarga Mystics.

Smaran Ravichandran to be the Top Batter for the Gulbarga Mystics

Smaran Ravichandran has been the top scorer for the Gulbarga Mystics in three of the seven matches played this season. He has also scored consecutive half-centuries in two of the last three matches and was the top batter for the Mystics in the earlier fixture against the Hubli Tigers, where he scored 52 runs. With a total of 218 runs in seven matches, Ravichandran is the leading run-scorer for Gulbarga. Given his current form, we predict him to be the top batter for the Gulbarga Mystics in this fixture.

Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics Top Bowlers

Yash Raj Punja to be the Top Bowler for the Hubli Tigers

Yash Raj Punja picked up three wickets while conceding 34 runs against the Bengaluru Blasters in the last match and was the top bowler for the Tigers. Punja has been the main bowler and wicket-taker in the middle overs. He has taken 14 wickets in 5 matches this season and was the top bowler for the Hubli Tigers in four of those matches. Given his current bowling form and his wicket-taking ability, we are backing Punja to be the top bowler for the Hubli Tigers.

Shashi Kumar K to be the Top Bowler for the Gulbarga Mystics

Shashi Kumar K has been the top bowler for the Gulbarga Mystics in three games of the last four games. He picked up one wicket in the previous match against the Mysore Warriors, continuing his good form with the ball. This season, Shashi has taken eight wickets in seven matches. We expect another strong bowling performance from him against the Warriors and predict he will take more wickets than any other Mystics bowler.