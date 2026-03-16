Facts: Mohammed Taha has scored 1076 runs in 32 matches in the Maharaja Trophy.

KC Cariappa has taken 32 wickets in 32 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy.

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning

The Hubli Tigers enter this contest on the back of a nail-biting, record-breaking run-chase against the Bengaluru Blasters in their last match, winning by two wickets. Bowling first, the Hubli Tigers conceded a huge score of 225/6, as their bowlers were hit all over the ground by the Blasters' batters. Leg-spinner Yash Raj Punja was the standout bowler with figures of 3/43, and KC Cariappa also picked up two wickets.

In pursuit of 226 runs, the Tigers got off to a flying start, with their openers adding 54 runs for the first wicket. However, a couple of quick wickets set them back. Taha and Manohar then joined forces and added 83 runs for the fourth wicket. Manohar was dismissed for 33, and Mohammed Taha went on to score his second consecutive century before being caught at deep point for 101. When the Tigers needed 14 runs from 3 balls, wicket-keeper batter Shivakumar Rakshith smashed two sixes and a four to seal the win.

The Mangalore Dragons' last game against the Mysore Warriors was a washout due to rain. Before that, the Dragons beat the Shivamogga Lions by 29 runs. This was their second win in a row, and both were achieved by batting first. In the match against the Lions, the Dragons posted a score of 179/8. Sharath BR was the star with a great knock of 70 runs. He was supported by smaller but important contributions from Aneesh KV (32 runs), Adarsh Prajwal (20 runs), and S Shivaraj (19 runs).

When it was time to defend their total, the Dragons' bowlers were excellent. They kept taking wickets and didn't let the Lions build any big partnerships. The Lions ended up scoring only 150/8. The standout bowler was Kranthi Kumar, who took the first five-wicket haul of the season with figures of 5/36. Santokh Singh also chipped in with two wickets, and Abhilash Shetty was very economical, giving away just 21 runs for one wicket in his four overs.

Based on our analysis of both the Hubli Tigers and Mangalore Dragons this season, where both teams are undefeated, the Tigers hold a slight edge given their strong batting lineup and have a better chance of winning this match.

Hubli Tigers Chance of Winning: 60%

Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning: 40%

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Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

In his last game against the Shivamogga Lions, Sharath BR played a brilliant, match-winning innings, scoring 70 runs off just 31 balls. He hit seven fours and five sixes, with a very high strike rate of 225.81. So far this season, he's in great form, with 86 runs in two matches at an average of 43.

Looking back at his past performances against the Hubli Tigers, he has a good record, scoring 78 runs in two matches, with an average of 39. Given his excellent form, we predict Sharath BR will score more than 23 runs against the Tigers.

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Toss Prediction

The pitch at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore favours the batters and is a high scoring ground. The average 1st innings score is around 190-200 runs and so far this season teams batting first won four of the seven matches played this season in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. We predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

On Friday, August 15, the weather in Mysore will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 27°C and a low of 21°C. There is a 40% chance of rain during the day and a 10% chance at night.

Hubli Tigers News & Players List

Hubli Tigers Players List

Manvanth Kumar L, Krishnan Shrijith, KC Cariappa, Karthikeya KP, Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Taha, Vijay Bharadwaj, Prakhar Chaturvedi, Sankalp Shettennavar, Samarth Nagaraj, Shivkumar Rakshith, Samarth Nagaraj, Yash Raj Punja, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shreesha Achar, Nathan D'Mello, Nishchith Pai

Predicted Playing XI

Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Devdutt Padikkal Batter Mohammed Taha Batter Kirhsnan Shrijith Wicket-keeper Karthikeya KP All-rounder Manavanth Kumar L All-rounder Ritesh Bhatkal All-rounder Sankalp Shettinar Bowler Nishchith Pai Bowler Yash Raj Punja Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler

Hubli Tigers Recent Form

The Hubli Tigers won two of the last three matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They won their last match against the Bengaluru Blasters by 2 wickets.

Mangalore Dragons News & Players List

Mangalore Dragons Players List

KV Aneesh, Lochan Gowda, Pallav Kumar Das, Shivaraj S, Thippa Reddy, Abhishek, Prabhakar, Macneil Noronha, Rohan Revankar, Shreevathsa Acharya, Shreyas Gopal, Aadarsh Prajwal, BR Sharath, Abhilash Shetty, Kranthi Kumar, Paras Arya, Ronit More, Sachin Shinde, Santokh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

KV Aneesh Batter Lochan Gowda Batter Aadarsh Prajwal All-rounder Macneil Noronha All-rounder Shreevathsa Acharya Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder BR Sharath Wicket-keeper Abhilash Shetty Bowler Kranthi Kumar Bowler Paras Arya Bowler Ronit More Bowler

Mangalore Dragons Recent Form

Mangalore Dragons won two of the last three matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They won their last match against the Shivamogga Lions by 29 runs.

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Head to Head Record

Hubli Tigers and Mangalore Dragons squared off in six matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy out of which the Hubli Tigers emerged victorious in five matches, while the Mangalore Dragons won one match.

Matches Played: 6

Hubli Tigers Won: 5

Mangalore Dragons Won: 1

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Betting Odds

Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than Hubli Tigers @ 1.77 (Parimatch)

The Mangalore Dragons' opening pair of Sharath BR and Lochan Gowda has averaged 38.5 runs per match in the two matches played this season. In contrast, the Hubli Tigers' opening pair of Prakhar Chaturvedi and Mohammed Taha has averaged 32.5 runs per match in their last two outings. Despite posting two huge totals, the Tigers are clearly struggling with their opening combination, while the Dragons' openers are flourishing and providing quick-fire starts to their team. Given the current form of both teams' openers, we back the Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than the Hubli Tigers.

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Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Top Batters

Mohammed Taha to be the Top Batter for the Hubli Tigers

Mohammed Taha is currently having a dream run, as he is the leading run-scorer in this year's KSCA Maharaja Trophy with 202 runs in two matches. He is also the only player in the history of the league to score back-to-back centuries. In his last outing against the Bengaluru Blasters, he scored a match-winning century (101 runs). Overall in the Maharaja Trophy, he has scored 1076 runs in 32 matches, with an average of 33.62. Considering his stupendous form, we back Taha to be the top batter for the Hubli Tigers against the Dragons.

Sharath BR to be the Top Batter for the Mangalore Dragons

The Mangalore Dragons' wicket-keeper batter, Sharath BR, is in fantastic form. In the last match against the Shivamogga Lions, he played a brilliant innings, scoring 70 runs off just 31 balls. In the first game of the season, he made 16 runs against the Gulbarga Mystics. He has a strong record against the Hubli Tigers, with 78 runs in his last two games against them, and was the top scorer in one of those matches. Given his recent performances, we believe he is due for another big score today and predict he will be the top batter for the Mangalore Dragons in this game.

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Top Bowlers

KC Cariappa to be the Top Bowler for the Hubli Tigers

The mystery spinner, KC Cariappa, once again weaved his magic with the ball in his last outing against the Bengaluru Blasters. He was the second-best bowler for the Tigers, finishing with figures of 2/25 and was the most economical bowler, going at an economy of just 6.2 runs per over. In the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, KC Cariappa has taken 32 wickets in 32 matches, and he has made a very good start to the season with four wickets in two matches. On a track that assists spinners, we back Cariappa to once again come out on top, outfox the Dragons' batters, and be the top bowler for the Hubli Tigers.

Krathi Kumar to be the Top Bowler for the Mangalore Dragons

In the last game against the Shivamogga Lions, Kranthi Kumar bowled brilliantly, taking the first five-wicket haul of the season with figures of 5/36. In the first game of the season, he also did well, picking up three wickets against the Gulbarga Mystics. With a total of eight wickets in two matches, he is currently the leading wicket-taker of the season. He typically bowls in the middle and final overs of the innings, where he is very effective at taking wickets. We are predicting another match-winning performance from him today and expect him to be the top bowler for the Dragons against the Warriors.