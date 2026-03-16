Facts: Devdutt Padikkal is the leading run-scorer for the Hubli Tigers this season with 439 runs in 11 matches.

Kranthi Kumar is the leading wicket-taker for the Mangalore Dragons with 25 wickets in 10 matches.

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning

The Hubli Tigers head into the finals after a resounding victory against the Mangalore Dragons, the very team they will face again for the championship. The Tigers' batting performance was explosive, as they posted a formidable total of 210 for two wickets in their 20 overs. Devdutt Padikkal was the star of the show, narrowly missing a century with an unbeaten 99. He was ably supported by an aggressive knock of 50 from Abhinav Manohar and a quick-fire 37 from Mohammed Taha.

In response, the Mangalore Dragons' batting lineup crumbled under pressure. Hubli's bowlers delivered a fantastic performance, with Ritesh Bhatkal being the most successful, claiming three wickets for just 20 runs. KC Cariappa and Shreesha Achar also chipped in with two wickets each, dismantling the Dragons' chase. The Mangalore Dragons were bowled out for just 100 runs in 16.1 overs, handing the Hubli Tigers a massive 110-run victory and giving them a significant psychological advantage heading into the final match.

After a loss in Qualifier 1, the Mangalore Dragons bounced back with a dominant performance against the Bengaluru Blasters to secure their spot in the finals. The Blasters, batting first, were restricted to a total of 152. The Dragons' bowlers were disciplined, with Shreyas Gopal being the pick of the bowlers, taking three crucial wickets for just 30 runs. Abhilash Shetty and Macneil Noronha also contributed with two wickets each.

Chasing 153 for victory, the Dragons' opening pair of Lochan Gowda and Sharath BR got them off to a flying start with a quick-fire partnership. Sharath BR was particularly aggressive, scoring 43 runs off just 21 balls. Although they lost a few wickets in the middle, Lochan Gowda anchored the innings brilliantly with an unbeaten 62 off 51 balls. He was well supported by Macneil Hadley Noronha's 24. The Dragons chased down the target with five balls to spare, winning by seven wickets and earning their place in the final.

Based on our analysis of both the Hubli Tigers and Mangalore Dragons, the Hubli Tigers have a better chance of winning this contest.

Hubli Tigers Chance of Winning: 61%

Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning: 39%

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Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Hubli Tigers captain Devdutt Padikkal's form this season has been exceptional. His scores are 99*, 33, 44, 69, 8, 63, 7, 0, 60, 4, and 52. He's either scored over 30 or failed to get to 10 runs. Overall he has scored 439 runs in 11 matches this season. This season Padikkal has scored 222 runs in 3 matches, averaging 74. We expect him to make an impact this time around and score over 28 runs against the Mangalore Dragons.

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Toss Prediction

In the 31 matches played at the Srikantta Datta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore during the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025, teams that bowled first emerged victorious in 18 of the games. The pitch has been balanced, offering a fair contest between bat and ball in the last five matches, where the average first innings score has been between 165-170.

Weather Report

On Thursday, August 28, the weather in Mysuru will be cloudy with a low chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to be around 22°C with a high humidity of 95%. A gentle wind will be blowing at 16 km/h.

Hubli Tigers News & Players List

Hubli Tigers Players List

Manvanth Kumar L, Krishnan Shrijith, KC Cariappa, Karthikeya KP, Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Taha, Vijay Bharadwaj, Prakhar Chaturvedi, Sankalp Shettennavar, Samarth Nagaraj, Shivkumar Rakshith, Samarth Nagaraj, Yash Raj Punja, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shreesha Achar, Nathan D'Mello, Nishchith Pai

Predicted Playing XI

Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Devdutt Padikkal Batter Mohammed Taha Batter Prakhar Chaturvedi Batter Karthikeya KP All-rounder Manavanth Kumar L All-rounder Ritesh Bhatkal All-rounder Nitin Nagaraja Bowler Nishchith Pai Bowler Yash Raj Punja Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler

Hubli Tigers Recent Form

The Hubli Tigers won seven of the last 10 matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025. They won their last match against the Mangalore Dragons by 110 runs.

Mangalore Dragons News & Players List

Mangalore Dragons Players List

KV Aneesh, Lochan Gowda, Pallav Kumar Das, Shivaraj S, Thippa Reddy, Abhishek, Prabhakar, Macneil Noronha, Rohan Revankar, Shreevathsa Acharya, Shreyas Gopal, Aadarsh Prajwal, BR Sharath, Abhilash Shetty, Kranthi Kumar, Paras Arya, Ronit More, Sachin Shinde, Santokh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

KV Aneesh Batter Lochan Gowda Batter Aadarsh Prajwal All-rounder Macneil Noronha All-rounder Shreevathsa Acharya Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder BR Sharath Wicket-keeper Abhilash Shetty Bowler Kranthi Kumar Bowler Paras Arya Bowler Ronit More Bowler

Mangalore Dragons Recent Form

Mangalore Dragons won seven of the last 10 matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Dragons defeated the Bengaluru Blasters by 7 wickets in their last outing.

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Head to Head Record

Hubli Tigers and Mangalore Dragons squared off in nine matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy out of which the Hubli Tigers emerged victorious in seven matches, while the Mangalore Dragons won two matches.

Matches Played: 9

Hubli Tigers Won: 7

Mangalore Dragons Won: 2

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Betting Odds

Hubli Tigers to have a better opening partnership than the Mangalore Dragons @

The Hubli Tigers' opening pair of Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Taha averaged 35.6 runs per match in the last four matches of the season. In comparison, the Mangalore Dragons' opening pair of Lochan Gowda and Sharath BR averaged 52.2 runs for the first wicket in their last five matches.

However, in the two most recent matches between these two teams, the Hubli Tigers' opening partnership was more successful than that of the Mangalore Dragons. Given the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers, it is predicted that the Hubli Tigers will have a better opening partnership than the Mangalore Dragons in the upcoming match.

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Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Top Batters

Devdutt Padikkal to be the Top Batter for the Hubli Tigers

The skipper of the Hubli Tigers, Devdutt Padikkal, scored 99* runs in the last match against the Mangalore Dragons. So far this season, Padikkal has scored 439 runs in 11 matches, averaging 43.90, and has been the top scorer in four of those matches. We expect Padikkal to replicate his performance from the earlier matches and play a match-winning knock against the Mangalore Dragons.

Sharath BR to be the Top Batter for the Mangalore Dragons

Sharath BR has scored 343 runs in 11 matches this season, averaging a solid 34.30. He scored 23 runs in two matches against the Hubli Tigers this season. But since then he has picked up form in the last three matches and is looking in really good touch ahead of the finals with a 45 run knock in the last match against the Bengaluru Blasters. We back Sharath BR to make a huge impact in this crucial match and be the top batter for the Mangalore Dragons.

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Top Bowlers

Yash Raj Punja to be the Top Bowler for the Hubli Tigers

Yash Raj Punja picked up two wickets while conceding 30 runs against the Mangalore Dragons. Punja has been the main bowler and wicket-taker in the middle overs. He has taken 23 wickets in 9 matches this season and was the top bowler for the Hubli Tigers in six of those matches. Given his current bowling form and his wicket-taking ability, we are backing Punja to be the top bowler for the Hubli Tigers.

Krathi Kumar to be the Top Bowler for the Mangalore Dragons

Kranthi Kumar picked up one wicket in the last match against the Bengaluru Blasters. He has been the top bowler for the Mangalore Dragons in seven of the last 10 games. With a total of 25 wickets in 10 matches, he is currently the leading wicket-taker of the season. We are predicting another match-winning performance from him today and expect him to be the top bowler for the Dragons against the Tigers.