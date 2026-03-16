Facts: Yash Raj Punja has taken 16 wickets in the last 6 matches for the Hubli Tigers.

Devutt Padikkal has scored 263 runs in 8 matches for the Tigers this season.

Shivamogga Lions vs Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning

The Shivamogga Lions head into this contest following a devastating seven-wicket loss to the Bengaluru Blasters. Their batting lineup struggled from the start, managing to score a paltry 111/9 in their 20 overs. Aneeshwar Gautam was the top scorer with 23 runs, but no other batter could make a significant contribution, with the team losing wickets at regular intervals. The lack of a strong partnership severely hampered their ability to post a competitive total.

Defending a small target, the Lions' bowlers tried their best but had little to work with. They managed to take three wickets, but the Blasters chased down the target comfortably in just 14.4 overs. The bowlers were unable to build pressure, and expensive spells from some of their key bowlers made the chase easier for the opposition. This defeat seals a disappointing season for the Lions. The Lions are eliminated from the tournament, having lost six of the seven matches they've played this season.

The Mangalore Dragons are coming off a resounding 52-run victory against the Mysore Warriors. Batting first, the Dragons posted a strong total of 173/7, thanks to key contributions from several batsmen. Lochan Gowda (34) and Sharath BR (25) gave them a solid start, while Macneil Noronha provided a late surge with a quickfire 31 off 17 balls, helping the team reach a formidable score.

Defending a challenging target, the Dragons' bowlers were exceptional. Kranthi Kumar was the star, taking a match-winning 4 wickets for 30 runs. He received great support from captain Shreyas Gopal, who took 3 wickets, and Macneil Noronha and Ronit More, who chipped in with a wicket each. The combined effort of the bowlers bundled out the opposition for just 121 runs, securing a comfortable win for the team. With this win, the Dragons solidify their place in the top four.

Based on the current form of both the Shivamogga Lions and the Mangalore Dragons, the Dragons have a better chance of winning this contest.

Shivamogga Lions Chance of Winning: 35%

Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning: 65%

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Shivamogga Lions vs Mangalore Dragons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sharath BR scored 25 runs in 16 balls in the last match against the Mysire Warriors where he smashed two fours and two sixes. Overall this season, he has scored 180 runs in six matches, averaging a staggering 30. The last time BR Sharath played against the Shivamogga Lions earlier in the season he scored 70 runs in 31 balls and was the top batter for the Dragons. Given his current form, we predict Sharath BR will score over 23 runs against the Lions.

Shivamogga Lions vs Mangalore Dragons Toss Prediction

In the 20 matches played at the Srikantta Datta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore during the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025, teams that bowled first emerged victorious in 12 of the games. The pitch has been balanced, offering a fair contest between bat and ball in the last five matches, where the average first innings score has been between 155-165.

Weather Report

On Friday, August 22nd, Mysore will experience light rain, with a 35% chance of precipitation. The high temperature will be 30°C, and a gentle wind of 13 km/h is expected. Humidity will be at 68%.

Shivamogga Lions News & Players List

Shivamogga Lions Players List

Vasuki Koushik, Nihal Ullal, Hardik Raj, Avinash D, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dhruv Prabhakar, Sanjay Ashwin, Anand Doddamani, Sahil Sharma, Deepak Devadiga, Bharath Dhuri, Rohit Kumar K, Tushar Singh, MB Darshan, Maribasava Gowda, Sireesh Balgaar.

Predicted Playing XI

Aniruddha Joshi All-rounder Nihal Ullal Batter Avinash D Batter Hardik Raj All-rounder Dhruv Prabhakar Batter MB Darshan All-rounder Aneeshwar Gautam All-rounder Bharath Dhuri Bowler Anad Doddamani Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler

Shivamogga Lions Recent Form

The Shivamogga Lions have lost five of their last six matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Lions lost their last match against the Bengaluru Blasters by seven Wickets.

Mangalore Dragons News & Players List

Mangalore Dragons Players List

KV Aneesh, Lochan Gowda, Pallav Kumar Das, Shivaraj S, Thippa Reddy, Abhishek, Prabhakar, Macneil Noronha, Rohan Revankar, Shreevathsa Acharya, Shreyas Gopal, Aadarsh Prajwal, BR Sharath, Abhilash Shetty, Kranthi Kumar, Paras Arya, Ronit More, Sachin Shinde, Santokh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

KV Aneesh Batter Lochan Gowda Batter Aadarsh Prajwal All-rounder Macneil Noronha All-rounder Shreevathsa Acharya Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder BR Sharath Wicket-keeper Abhilash Shetty Bowler Kranthi Kumar Bowler Paras Arya Bowler Ronit More Bowler

Mangalore Dragons Recent Form

Mangalore Dragons won three of the last five matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They won their last match against the Mysore Warriors by 52 runs.

Shivamogga Lions vs Mangalore Dragons Head to Head Record

Mangalore Dragons and Shivamogga Lions squared off in seven matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Dragons hold the upperhand with four wins, while the Lions won three matches. The last time these two teams met earlier in the season, the Mangalore Dragons defeated the Shivamogga Lions by 29 runs.

Matches Played: 7

Shivamogga Lions Won: 3

Mangalore Dragons Won: 4

Shivamogga Lions vs Mangalore Dragons Betting Odds

Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than Shivamogga Lions @ 1.54 (Parimatch)

The Mangalore Dragons' openers, Lochan Gowda and Sharath BR, have an average of 44.5 runs per match in their last six outings. In comparison, the Shivamogga Lions' opening pair of Dhruv Prabhakar and Nihal Ullal have averaged just 14 runs per match in the six matches played this season. Given the current form of both teams' openers, we back the Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than the Shivamogga Lions.

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Shivamogga Lions vs Mangalore Dragons Top Batters

Aneewshwar Gautam to be the Top Batter for the Shivamogga Lions

Aneewshar Gautam scored 23 runs in 27 balls in the last match against the Bengaluru Blasters and was the top scorer for the Lions. Gautam hasn’t had a fixed batting position right throughout the season, where he has struggled to score runs but when has batted up the order he has performed well. We back Gautam to play another impactful knock against the Dragons and be the top batter for the Lions.

Sharath BR to be the Top Batter for the Mangalore Dragons

Sharath BR has scored 180 runs in 6 matches this season, averaging a solid 30. He holds a good record against the Shivamogga Lions, having scored 70 runs in the last match against the Shivamogga Lions earlier in the season. The way he has batted in the last two matches suggests another big knock is inevitable in today’s fixture, and we back him to score more runs than the other batters on his team.

Shivamogga Lions vs Mangalore Dragons Top Bowlers

Vasuki Koushik to be the Top Bowler for the Shivamogga Lions

Vasuki Koushik picked up one wicket while conceding 9 runs in the last match against the Bengaluru Blasters. So far this season, Koushik has taken eight wickets in seven matches and has been the top bowler for the Lions in four of those matches. With the Lions in desperate need of a win, we are backing Vasuki Koushik to deliver a match-winning spell and be the top bowler for his team.

Krathi Kumar to be the Top Bowler for the Mangalore Dragons

Kranthi Kumar continued his good run of form with the ball, taking yet another four-wicket haul this season. For the sixth straight game, he has been the top bowler for the Mangalore Dragons. With a total of 21 wickets in six matches, he is currently the leading wicket-taker of the season. He typically bowls in the middle and final overs of the innings, where he is very effective at taking wickets. We are predicting another match-winning performance from him today and expect him to be the top bowler for the Dragons against the Lions.