Facts: Manavanth Kumar L is the leading wicket taker in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy with 37 wickets in 22 matches.

Abinav Manohar has scored 765 runs in 21 matches in the Maharaja Trophy.

Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions Chance of Winning

The Hubli Tigers finished the 2024 season as semi-finalists, losing to the Mysuru Warriors by 9 runs in the second semi-final. In the league stage, the Tigers won six of their ten matches, finishing in third place.

This season, they retained KC Cariappa, Manavanth Kumar L, Shrijith KL, and Karthikeya KP ahead of the auction, while their skipper, Manish Pandey, went into the auction pool. Their new signings include Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, and Mohammed Taha, who are their biggest signings, strengthening their top and middle order to complement their already strong bowling lineup.

The Shivamogga Lions had a disappointing 2024 season, finishing in 5th place with just three wins and seven losses. Despite having a strong batting lineup, the Lions struggled with their bowling, and this season they made some significant changes to their squad.

Nihal Ullal, Vasuki Koushik, Hardik Raj, and Avinash D are the Lions' top retained players. In the auction, the Lions acquired Vidwath Kaverappa, one of the state's premium fast bowlers, adding depth to their pace attack. Explosive left-handed batter Aneeshwar Gautam, who made it to the RCB IPL squad, adds solidity to the middle order with both his batting and bowling.

Based on the squads and the team combination the Hubli Tigers have the better chance of winning this contest.

Hubli Tigers Chance of Winning: 55%

Shivamogga Lions Chance of Winning: 45%

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Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal had an average season last year, scoring 253 runs in 11 matches for the Gulbarga Mystics. His average was 25.30, and his strike rate was 140.55, with only one half-century. However, he played a crucial role in RCB's title-winning season before an injury, scoring 247 runs in 10 matches. Padikkal has shown he can score quickly and at a healthy strike rate. He will be looking to carry his good form for the Hubli Tigers, and we predict he'll have a good outing with the bat, scoring over 24 runs against the Shivamogga Lions.

Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions Toss Prediction

The pitch at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore offers a balanced track that favours both the batters and bowlers. Teams chasing have always had the upperhand at this venue, where in the last 24 T20 matches played, teams bowling first won 14 matches, while the team batting first won 10 and the average 1st innings score is around 145-160 runs. We predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

On Tuesday, August 12, Mysore is expected to experience rain with a 75% chance of precipitation. The temperature will reach a high of 27°C and a low of 21°C, with winds blowing at 19 km/h. Humidity will be around 80%.

Hubli Tigers News & Players List

Hubli Tigers Players List

Manvanth Kumar L, Krishnan Shrijith, KC Cariappa, Karthikeya KP, Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Taha, Vijay Bharadwaj, Prakhar Chaturvedi, Sankalp Shettennavar, Samarth Nagaraj, Shivkumar Rakshith, Samarth Nagaraj, Yash Raj Punja, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shreesha Achar, Nathan D'Mello, Nishchith Pai

Predicted Playing XI

Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Devdutt Padikkal Batter Mohammed Taha Batter Kirhsnan Shrijith Wicket-keeper Karthikeya KP All-rounder Manavanth Kumar L All-rounder Ritesh Bhatkal All-rounder Samarth Nagaraj Bowler Nishchith Pai Bowler Yash Raj Punja Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler

Hubli Tigers Recent Form

Hubli Tigers won seven of their last 11 matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025. They ended up as the semi-finalists last season.

Shivamogga Lions News & Players List

Shivamogga Lions Players List

Vasuki Koushik, Nihal Ullal, Hardik Raj, Avinash D, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dhruv Prabhakar, Sanjay Ashwin, Anand Doddamani, Sahil Sharma, Deepak Devadiga, Bharath Dhuri, Rohit Kumar K, Tushar Singh, MB Darshan, Maribasava Gowda, Sireesh Balgaar.

Predicted Playing XI

Aniruddha Joshi All-rounder Nihal Ullal Batter Avinash D Batter Hardik Raj All-rounder Dhruv Prabhakar Batter MB Darshan All-rounder Aneeshwar Gautam All-rounder Bharath Dhuri Bowler Anad Doddamani Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler

Shivamogga Lions Recent Form

The Shivamogga Lions only won three of their last 10 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Lions failed to make it to the top four last season.

Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions Head to Head Record

Hubli Tigers and Shivamogga Lions squared off in 7 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Hubli Tigers hold the upperhand with six wins, while the Shivamogga Lions managed to win one match.

Matches Played: 7

Hubli Tigers Won: 6

Shivamogga Lions Won: 1

Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions Betting Odds

Hubli Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Shivamogga Lions

The Hubli Tigers are likely to open with Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Taha, two of the most explosive batters in the Maharaja Trophy over the last three seasons. Both are highly experienced and know how to build big partnerships. With a strong middle order, there is no pressure on them, which will allow them to play freely and set the tone with the bat early in the innings. We are backing the Hubli Tigers' openers to have a good game and score more runs than the Shivamogga Lions' openers.

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Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions Top Batter

Devdutt Padikkal to be the Top Batter for the Hubli Tigers

Devdutt Padikkal scored 253 runs in 11 matches last season, averaging 25.30. He is coming off a really good IPL season and has a strong record in the Maharaja Trophy, where he has accumulated 309 runs in 12 matches, averaging 30.9 with a strike rate of 140. Padikkal is returning from an injury and has been timing the ball well in practice sessions. Given his current form and recent scores, we are backing him to have a big impact with the bat and be the top batter in his debut match for the Hubli Tigers.

Nihal Ullal to be the Top Batter for the Shivamogga Lions

Nihal Ullal scored 157 runs in 10 matches last season, a disappointing outing in which he averaged just 15.7 runs per match. He will be aiming to kickstart this season with a bang, and the added pressure of not having a strong middle order places additional responsibility on him. We are backing him to step up, lead his team from the front with the bat, and be the top batter for the Shivamogga Lions.

Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions Top Bowler

KC Cariappa to be the Top Bowler for the Hubli Tigers

One of the most economical bowlers in the Maharaja Trophy, KC Cariappa has taken 21 wickets in 22 matches in the tournament, bowling at an economy of under 7 runs per over. With the venue this season being in Mysore, where the surface usually favors spinners, Cariappa will be a key player in the middle overs with his mystery spin. We expect Cariappa to step up and be the top bowler for the Hubli Tigers against the Shivamogga Lions.

Vidwath Kaverappa to be the Top Bowler for the Shivamogga Lions

Vidwath Kaverappa, a leader of the Karnataka Ranji Team's pace attack alongside Vasuki Koushik, has taken 25 wickets in 20 matches, averaging 22.04 with an economy of 7.81. He is a genuine wicket-taking bowler who can swing the ball. With rain looming during the match, the overcast conditions are expected to favor bowlers, and Kaverappa could be lethal.