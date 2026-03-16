Facts: LR Chetan has scored 1307 runs in 36 matches in the Maharaja Trophy.

Kranthi Kumar picked up 12 wickets in the last three matches for the Mangalore Dragons.

Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters Chance of Winning

The Mangalore Dragons, fresh off a 16-run victory over the Hubli Tigers, maintained their unbeaten streak. Batting first, the Dragons posted a huge score of 195/5 despite a shaky start at 20/2, as both their openers fell in quick succession. Aneesh KV (62 runs from 47 balls) and Macneil Hadley Noronha (56 runs from 40 balls) stabilized the innings, forming a match-winning partnership of 107 runs for the third wicket. Adarsh Prajwal (19 runs), S Shivaraj (16 runs), and Kranthi Kumar (30 runs) provided the much-needed push in the end overs, helping the Dragons finish strongly.

Carrying their momentum into the bowling innings, the Dragons dismissed the in-form Mohammed Taha for a duck. Although the Tigers added 65 runs for the second wicket, Kranthi Kumar broke the partnership, and the Tigers struggled to maintain momentum as the Dragons chipped away with wickets at regular intervals. Kranthi Kumar was the wrecker-in-chief, finishing with a four-wicket haul and figures of 4/28. Shreevathsa Acharya (2/20) and Shreyas Gopal (2/33) also chipped in with two wickets each.

Bengaluru Blasters head into this contest on the back off a eight wicket win over the Shivamogga Lions in their last outing in a rain affected clash which was reduced to six overs per side. The Blasters bowling first restecited the Shivamogga lions to Just 62/6,where the Blasters skipper Shubhang Hegde was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/7, off-spinner Mohsin Khan picked up two wickets and Naveen MG also chipped in with one wicket but was a tad expensive.

Then the Blasters chased down the target in just 4.3 overs, courtesy of collective batting performance where LR Chetan (16 runs) , Rohan Patil (12 runs) added 25 runs in 9 balls for the first wicket. Mayank Agarwal (18 runs) and Shubhnag Hedge (14 runs) sealed the win for the Blasters. With this win they climb up to third place on the points table with 4 points in three matches.

Based on our analysis of both the Mangalore Dragons and Bengaluru Blasters the inform team is the Mangalore Dragons who are good in all departments and they have a better chance of winning this contest.

Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning: 53%

Bengaluru Blasters Chance of Winning: 47%

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Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

LR Chetan scored 16 runs in 7 balls against the Shivamogga Lions, providing a quick-fire start to the Blasters' run-chase in their last outing. Chetan has scored 75*, 23, and 8 runs in the other three matches played this season. Overall, he has scored 122 runs in four matches and is the second-highest run-scorer in the KSCA Maharaja 2025 season. He is one of the key batters for the Bengaluru Blasters, and given his current run of form, we predict LR Chetan's score will be over 25 runs against the Mangalore Dragons.

Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters Toss Prediction

Teams that bowled first won three of the last four T20 matches played at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore, where the average first-innings score is around 170-180 runs. With the match expected to be interrupted by rain, both teams would like to have a target in front of them, and we predict that the team that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Mysore on August 17th is expected to be light rain, with a 50% chance of precipitation. Temperatures will be around 26°C and humidity will be high at 80%, with winds at 24 km/h.

Mangalore Dragons News & Players List

Mangalore Dragons Players List

KV Aneesh, Lochan Gowda, Pallav Kumar Das, Shivaraj S, Thippa Reddy, Abhishek, Prabhakar, Macneil Noronha, Rohan Revankar, Shreevathsa Acharya, Shreyas Gopal, Aadarsh Prajwal, BR Sharath, Abhilash Shetty, Kranthi Kumar, Paras Arya, Ronit More, Sachin Shinde, Santokh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

KV Aneesh Batter Lochan Gowda Batter Aadarsh Prajwal All-rounder Macneil Noronha All-rounder Shreevathsa Acharya Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder BR Sharath Wicket-keeper Abhilash Shetty Bowler Kranthi Kumar Bowler Paras Arya Bowler Ronit More Bowler

Mangalore Dragons Recent Form

Mangalore Dragons won three of the last four matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They won their last match against the Hubli Tigers by 16 runs.

Bengaluru Blasters News & Players List

Bengaluru Blasters Players

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja, Naveen MG, Rohan Patil, LR Chethan, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Siddharth Akhil, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Rohan Naveen, Kruthik Krishna, Advith Shetty, Bhuvan Raju, Niranjan Naik, Prateek Jain, Ishaan S , Rohan Raju

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Naveen Batter LR Chethan Batter Rohan Patil Batter Bhuvan Raju Batter Suraj Ahuja Wicket-keeper Shubhang Hegde © All-rounder Naveen MG All-rounder Prateek Jain Bowler Punith S Bowler Vidhyadar Patil Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Bengaluru Blasters Recent Form

The Bengaluru Blasters won two and lost two of the last four matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy this season. The Blasters won their last match against the Shivamogga Lions by 8 wickets.

Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters Head to Head Record

Over the past three seasons of the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, the Mangalore Dragons and Bengaluru Blasters have squared off in six matches. The Bengaluru Blasters won three of those matches, while the Mangalore Dragons won two, and one match ended in a no result.

Matches Played: 6

Mangalore Dragons: 2

Bengaluru Blasters : 3

No Result: 1

Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters Betting Odds

Bengaluru Blasters to have a better opening partnership than Mangalore Dragons @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

The Bengaluru Blasters' opening pair of LR Chetan and Rohan Patil have averaged 24.25 runs per match over their last four matches this season. In contrast, the Mangalore Dragons' openers, Lochan Gowda and Sharath BR, have an average of 28 runs per match in their last three outings. However, the Mangalore Dragons' bowlers have conceded significantly more runs than the Bengaluru Blasters' bowlers. With both Blasters openers in good form, we predict they will have a better opening partnership than the Mangalore Dragons.

Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters T20 Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground, null Mangaluru Dragons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Bengaluru Blasters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now!

Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters Top Batters

Aneesh KV to be the Top Batter for the Mangalore Dragons

In the last match against the Hubli Tigers, Aneesh KV scored a match-winning knock of 62 runs from 47 balls, including 4 fours and 4 sixes. So far this season, he has scored 103 runs in 3 matches, averaging 34.33. He is in excellent form heading into this contest, and we back him to continue his good run and score more runs than other batters for the Dragons against the Blasters.

LR Chetan to be the Top Batter for the Bengaluru Blasters

LR Chetan scored a quick-fire cameo of 16 runs in 7 balls, smashing two sixes and one four. He has amassed a total of 122 runs in four matches this season, averaging 40.67 with a strike rate of 158.44. In the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, he has scored 1307 runs in 36 matches, averaging 36.3. He has been the top scorer once in the last four matches this season, and we expect a good knock from him in this fixture. We back him to be the top batter for the Bengaluru Blasters in this contest.

Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters Top Bowlers

Krathi Kumar to be the Top Bowler for the Mangalore Dragons

Kranthi Kumar continued his good run of form with the ball, taking yet another four-wicket haul this season. For the third straight game, he has been the top bowler for the Mangalore Dragons. With a total of 12 wickets in three matches, he is currently the leading wicket-taker of the season. He typically bowls in the middle and final overs of the innings, where he is very effective at taking wickets. We are predicting another match-winning performance from him today and expect him to be the top bowler for the Dragons against the Blasters.

Shubhang Hegde to be the Top Bowler for the Bengaluru Blasters

The skipper of the Bengaluru Blasters, Shubhang Hegde, bowled a match-winning spell of 3/7 in 2 overs with his left-arm spin. So far this season, he has taken 8 wickets in 4 matches, averaging 8.38 and holding the best economy of 5.15 in the tournament. He bowls in the middle overs and has been highly effective with his deception, guile, and accuracy. Given his current form, we back Hegde to be the top bowler for the Bengaluru Blasters.