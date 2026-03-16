Facts: Kranthi Kumar has taken 25 wickets in 10 matches for the Mangalore Dragons this season.

Sharath BR scored 300 runs in 10 matches and is the leading run-scorer for the Mangalore Dragons.

Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters Chance of Winning

Mangalore Dragons are coming off a crushing 110-run defeat against the Hubli Tigers. Chasing a daunting target of 211, the Dragons' batting lineup crumbled under pressure, managing only 100 runs before being bowled out in just 16.1 overs. The innings began poorly with Sharath BR and Lochan Gowda departing early. Although Aneesh KV offered a brief glimmer of hope with his quick 28 off 20 balls, he couldn't find a stable partner.

The middle and lower order failed to contribute significantly, with players like Macneil Hadley Noronha and S Shivaraj falling cheaply. The team's collapse was punctuated by regular wickets, preventing any meaningful partnerships from forming. The Hubli Tigers' bowlers were disciplined and effective, consistently picking up wickets and stifling the scoring rate, leading to the Dragons' eventual collapse and a decisive loss.

Bengaluru Blasters are coming off a win in the eliminator and have advanced to Qualifier 2 after a comprehensive victory over the Gulbarga Mystics. The Blasters' bowling attack was clinical, restricting the Mystics to a modest total of 122 for 8 in their 20 overs. Mohsin Khan was the pick of the bowlers with an impressive economy of 3.80, giving away just 15 runs in his four overs while taking a wicket. Vidyadhar Patil also contributed significantly, taking two wickets for 30 runs.

Chasing 123 for victory, the Blasters' batsmen made short work of the target. Opener LR Chethan got the innings off to a flying start with a blistering 40 off just 20 balls. Following his dismissal, Mayank Agarwal anchored the innings with a steady 28, while Suraj Ahuja provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 44 from 20 balls. The Blasters reached the target comfortably in just 12.3 overs, winning the match by 8 wickets.

Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning - 55%

Bengaluru Blasters Chance of Winning - 45%

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Mangalore Dragons vs Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sharath BR got out in an unlikely fashion in the last match against the Hubli Tigers for just one run. He has scored 300 runs in 11 matches this season, averaging 33.33 and is the leading run-scorer for the Mangalore Dragons. Against the Bengaluru Blasters, Sharath BR has scored 117 runs in 2 matches this season. Given his current form, we back him to score over 25 runs in this fixture.

Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters Toss Prediction

In the 30 matches played at the Srikantta Datta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore during the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025, teams that bowled first emerged victorious in 18 of the games. The pitch has been balanced, offering a fair contest between bat and ball in the last five matches, where the average first innings score has been between 165-170.

Weather Report

On Wednesday, Mysore's weather will be cloudy with a 25% chance of precipitation. The humidity will be high at 81%, and a moderate wind of 19 km/h is expected. The temperature will be 24°C.

Mangalore Dragons News & Players List

Mangalore Dragons Players List

KV Aneesh, Lochan Gowda, Pallav Kumar Das, Shivaraj S, Thippa Reddy, Abhishek, Prabhakar, Macneil Noronha, Rohan Revankar, Shreevathsa Acharya, Shreyas Gopal, Aadarsh Prajwal, BR Sharath, Abhilash Shetty, Kranthi Kumar, Paras Arya, Ronit More, Sachin Shinde, Santokh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

KV Aneesh Batter Lochan Gowda Batter Aadarsh Prajwal All-rounder Macneil Noronha All-rounder Shreevathsa Acharya Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder BR Sharath Wicket-keeper Abhilash Shetty Bowler Kranthi Kumar Bowler Paras Arya Bowler Ronit More Bowler

Mangalore Dragons Recent Form

Mangalore Dragons won seven of the last 10 matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Dragons lost their last match against the Hubli Tigers by 110 runs in the qualifier 1.

Bengaluru Blasters News & Players List

Bengaluru Blasters Players

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja, Naveen MG, Rohan Patil, LR Chethan, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Siddharth Akhil, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Rohan Naveen, Kruthik Krishna, Advith Shetty, Bhuvan Raju, Niranjan Naik, Prateek Jain, Ishaan S , Rohan Raju

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Naveen Batter LR Chethan Batter Rohan Patil Batter Bhuvan Raju Batter Suraj Ahuja Wicket-keeper Shubhang Hegde © All-rounder Naveen MG All-rounder Prateek Jain Bowler Punith S Bowler Vidhyadar Patil Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Bengaluru Blasters Recent Form

The Bengaluru Blasters won five and lost five of the 10 matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy this season. The Blasters won their last match against the Gulbarga Mystics by 8 wickets in the Eliminator.

Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters Head to Head Record

Bengaluru Blasters and Mangalore Dragons faced off in eight matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy where the Mangalore Dragons had the upperhand with five wins, while the Bengaluru Blasters won three matches.

Matches Played: 8

Mangalore Dragons Won: 5

Bengaluru Blasters Won: 3

Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters Betting Odds

Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than the Bengaluru Blasters @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

The Mangalore Dragons opening pair of Lochan Gowda and Sharath BR on average scored 40.8 runs for the first wicket in the last five matches. In comparison, the Bengaluru Blasters opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and LR Chetan are averaging 20.6 runs per match in their last five outings. Given the recent form and the consistency of both teams' openers, we predict the Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than the Bengaluru Blasters.

Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters T20 Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground, null Mangaluru Dragons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Bengaluru Blasters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters Top Batters

Sharath BR to be the Top Batter for the Mangalore Dragons

Sharath BR has scored 300 runs in 10 matches this season, averaging a solid 30. He has scored 117 runs in 2 matches against the Bengaluru Blasters this season and has top scored once. We back Sharath BR to make a huge impact in this crucial match and be the top batter for the Mangalore Dragons.

Rohan Patil to be the Top Batter for the Bengaluru Blasters

After scoring an unbeaten knock of 74* Runs in 45 balls against the Shivamogga Lions, Rohan Patil has had a couple of low-scoring games, where he was dismissed for1, 3 and 0. Overall this season, he has scored 224 runs in 11 matches, averaging 23, and has top-scored in three matches for the Blasters. In a must-win game, we back the southpaw to step up and play a match-winning knock for the Blasters.

Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters Top Bowlers

Krathi Kumar to be the Top Bowler for the Mangalore Dragons

Kranthi Kumar picked up one wicket in the last match against the Hubli Tigers and was the top bowler of the match for the Dragons. He has been the top bowler for the Mangalore Dragons in eight of the last 10 games. With a total of 25 wickets in 10 matches, he is currently the leading wicket-taker of the season. We are predicting another match-winning performance from him today and expect him to be the top bowler for the Dragons against the Blasters.

Shubhang Hegde to be the Top Bowler for the Bengaluru Blasters

The skipper of the Bengaluru Blasters, Shubhang Hegde, has had a good season where has picked up 14 wickets in 11 matches, averaging 17.08. Against the Mangalore Dragons he has gone wicket less this season but with the conditions favouring the spinners, expect him to make a real impact with the ball and take more wickets than the other bowlers for the Blasters.