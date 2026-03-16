Facts: Smaran Ravichandran is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 391 runs in 8 matches.

Sharath BR has scored 280 runs in 8 matches this season for the Gulbarga Mystics.

Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics Chance of Winning

The Mangalore Dragons secured a dominant nine-wicket victory over the Bengaluru Blasters in a one-sided encounter. The Dragons' bowlers, led by captain Shreyas Gopal who took three wickets, did an excellent job of restricting the Blasters to a modest total of 146/9. The Blasters' innings never gained momentum, with Abhilash Shetty and Macneil Noronha also contributing with crucial wickets.

In the chase, the Dragons' opening pair of Lochan Gowda and Sharath BR completely dismantled the Blasters' bowling attack. Gowda scored a rapid 55 off 32 balls, while Sharath remained unbeaten on 72 off just 47 balls, steering their team to victory in just 16.1 overs. The powerful batting display ensured a comfortable and comprehensive win for the Mangalore Dragons. The Dragons will need to win this fixture to secure their top spot and play in the qualifier 1, if they lose this and the Hubli Tigers win their next match then the Dragons will have to play the eliminator against the Bengaluru Blasters.

The Gulbarga Mystics secured a thrilling six-wicket victory over the Bengaluru Blasters, chasing down a target of 165 with four balls to spare. The hero of the chase was Smaran Ravichandran, who played a magnificent and unbeaten knock of 89 runs off 52 balls, studded with eight fours and five sixes. He received excellent support from Praveen Dubey, who scored a quickfire 29 from just 14 balls to finish the match in style.

Earlier, the Mystics' bowlers did a good job of restricting the Blasters to 164/7. Vijaykumar Vyshak was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Shashi Kumar Kamble was exceptionally economical, taking one wicket for just 16 runs. The Mystics' victory was a result of their batsmen's aggressive intent and their bowlers' disciplined performance.

Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning: 57%

Gulbarga Mystics Chance of Winning: 43%

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Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sharath BR scored 72 runs in 47 balls against the Bengaluru Blasters. He has scored 280 runs in 8 matches this season, averaging 40 and is the leading run-scorer for the Mangalore Dragons. The last time he played against the Gulbarga Mystics, Sharath BR scored 16 runs. Given his current form, we back him to score over 25 runs in this fixture.

Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics Toss Prediction

In the 26 matches played at the Srikantta Datta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore during the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025, teams that bowled first emerged victorious in 17 of the games. The pitch has been balanced, offering a fair contest between bat and ball in the last five matches, where the average first innings score has been between 155-160.

Weather Report

On Monday, August 25th the weather in Mysore will be partly cloudy. The temperature will be around 27°C, with a humidity of 62% and a wind speed of 14 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation.

Mangalore Dragons News & Players List

Mangalore Dragons Players List

KV Aneesh, Lochan Gowda, Pallav Kumar Das, Shivaraj S, Thippa Reddy, Abhishek, Prabhakar, Macneil Noronha, Rohan Revankar, Shreevathsa Acharya, Shreyas Gopal, Aadarsh Prajwal, BR Sharath, Abhilash Shetty, Kranthi Kumar, Paras Arya, Ronit More, Sachin Shinde, Santokh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

KV Aneesh Batter Lochan Gowda Batter Aadarsh Prajwal All-rounder Macneil Noronha All-rounder Shreevathsa Acharya Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder BR Sharath Wicket-keeper Abhilash Shetty Bowler Kranthi Kumar Bowler Paras Arya Bowler Ronit More Bowler

Mangalore Dragons Recent Form

Mangalore Dragons won three of their last five matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. The Dragons defeated the Bengaluru Blasters by 9 wickets in their last outing.

Gulbarga Mystics News & Players List

Gulbarga Mystics Players List

Bangalore Mohith, EJ Jasper, Harsha Wardhan Khuba, Prajwal Pavan, Smaran, Ravichandran, Sourabh Muttur, Faizan Riaz, Nikin Jose, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Sheetal Kumar, Younus Ali Baig, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Luvnith Sisodia, Lavish Kaushal, Likhit Bannur, Monish Reddy, Praveen Dubey, Santosh Basavaraj, Shashi Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Luvnith Sisodia Wiket-keeper Nikin Jose Batter Prajwal Pavan Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Praveen Dubey All-rounder Prithviraj Shekawat All-rounder Siddharth Bowler Monish Reddy Bowler Lavish Kaushal Bowler Shashi Kumar K Bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar © Bowler

Gulbarga Mystics Recent Form

Gulbarga Mystics won six and lost three of the nine matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025 season. The Mystics won their last match against the Bengaluru Blasters by 6 wickets.

Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics Head to Head Record

Mangalore Dragons and Gulbarga Mystics squared off in four matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Gulbarga Mystics hold the upperhand with three wins, while the Mangalore Dragons won one match.

Matches Played: 4

Mangalore Dragons: 1

Gulbarga Mystics: 3

Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics Betting Odds

Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than the Gulbarga Mystics @ 1.67 (Parimatch)

The Mangalore Dragons opening pair of Lochan Gowda and Sharath BR on average scored 66 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. In contrast, the Gulbarga Mystics opening pair of Luvnith Sisodia and Niki Jose are averaging 39.6 runs per match in the last three matches. Given the recent form and the consistency of both teams' openers, we predict the Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than the Gulbarga Mystics.

Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics T20 Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground, null Mangaluru Dragons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Gulbarga Mystics Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now!

Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics Top Batters

Sharath BR to be the Top Batter for the Mangalore Dragons

Sharath BR has scored 280 runs in 8 matches this season, averaging a solid 40. He scored 73 runs in the last match against the Bengaluru Blasters and was the top batter for the Dragons. The way he has batted in the last two matches suggests another big knock is inevitable in today’s fixture, and we back him to score more runs than the other batters on his team.

Smaran Ravichandran to be the Top Batter for the Gulbarga Mystics

Smaran Ravichandran has been the top scorer for the Gulbarga Mystics in five of the nine matches played this season. He has also scored half-centuries in four of the last five matches With a total of 391 runs in eight matches, Ravichandran is the leading run-scorer for Gulbarga. Given his current form, we predict him to be the top batter for the Gulbarga Mystics in this fixture.

Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics Top Bowlers

Krathi Kumar to be the Top Bowler for the Mangalore Dragons

Kranthi Kumar went wicketless for the first time this season in the last match against the Bengaluru Blasters. He has been the top bowler for the Mangalore Dragons in seven of the last eight games. With a total of 23 wickets in 8 matches, he is currently the leading wicket-taker of the season. We are predicting another match-winning performance from him today and expect him to be the top bowler for the Dragons against the Mystics.

Shashi Kumar K to be the Top Bowler for the Gulbarga Mystics

Shashi Kumar K has been the top bowler for the Gulbarga Mystics in three of the last six games. He picked up one wicket in the last match against the Blasters. So far this season, Shashi has taken 9 wickets in 9 matches. We expect another strong bowling performance from him against the Warriors and predict he will take more wickets than any other Mystics bowler.