Facts: Sharath BR is the leading run-scorer for the Mangalore Dragons with 133 runs in 4 matches.

With 14 wickets in 4 matches, Kranthi Kumar is the leading wicket taker this season.

Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers Chance of Winning

The Mangalore Dragons are coming off a three-wicket loss to the Bengaluru Blasters in a rain-affected game reduced to 19 overs. Batting first, the Dragons posted a good score of 174/6, thanks to a strong start from their openers, Lochan Gowda (49 runs off 32 balls) and Sharath BR (45 runs off 22 balls), who put on 90 runs for the first wicket in just 7.2 overs. However, the middle order couldn't capitalize on the start, and the Dragons lost wickets at regular intervals. In the end, S. Shivaraj's 33 runs off 15 balls helped them get past the 170-run mark.

Despite a good score, the Dragons' bowlers couldn't seal the win as the Blasters chased down the target in 18.3 overs. Kranthi Kumar was the standout bowler with figures of 2/28, while the other bowlers each chipped in with one wicket.

The Hubli Tigers suffered a four-wicket loss to the Gulbarga Mystics in a last-over thriller. Batting first, the Tigers posted a moderate score of 158/8. After their top three batsmen failed to perform, K. Shrijith's 52 runs off 45 balls and Shivakumar Rakshith's 36 runs off 22 balls helped them get past 150. In their defense of the total, fielding lapses and dropped catches in the last two overs ultimately cost them the game.

With the ball, Yash Raj Punja (2/33) and K.C. Cariappa (2/28) were the standout performers for the Tigers. Ritesh Bhatkal and Samarth Nagaraj also picked up a wicket each. This is the second loss for the Hubli Tigers in their last three matches.

This match is expected to be an even contest, but given that the Mangalore Dragons have already defeated the Hubli Tigers earlier in the season, they have a better chance of winning this one.

Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning: 55%

Hubli Tigers Chance of Winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sharath BR has been in good form this season, scoring 133 runs in four matches to become the Mangalore Dragons' leading run-scorer. His scores of 45, 2, 70, and 16 show he has two quickfire starts and a rare single-digit score. Given he's in good form, we back Sharath BR to provide another fast start against the Hubli Tigers and score over 23 runs.

Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers Toss Prediction

Out of the 16 completed matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore, teams bowling first hold the upper hand with eight wins, while the team batting first has won six matches and two matches have ended in a no-result.

The Mangalore Dragons have won all three of their matches while batting first, while the Hubli Tigers have won two of their three matches while bowling first. Given that there is a bit of dew in the later stages of the game that favors the batters, the preferred choice for both teams is likely to be bowling first.

Weather Report

On Tuesday, the weather in Mysore is expected to be cloudy with a 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature will be around 28°C, with a humidity of 73% and winds blowing at 31 km/h.

Mangalore Dragons News & Players List

Mangalore Dragons Players List

KV Aneesh, Lochan Gowda, Pallav Kumar Das, Shivaraj S, Thippa Reddy, Abhishek, Prabhakar, Macneil Noronha, Rohan Revankar, Shreevathsa Acharya, Shreyas Gopal, Aadarsh Prajwal, BR Sharath, Abhilash Shetty, Kranthi Kumar, Paras Arya, Ronit More, Sachin Shinde, Santokh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

BR Sharath Wicket-keeper Lochan Gowda Batter Aadarsh Prajwal All-rounder Macneil Noronha All-rounder Sheevathsa Acharya Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Ronit More Wicket-keeper Thippa Reddy Bowler Kranthi Kumar Bowler Paras Arya Bowler S Shivaraj Bowler

Mangalore Dragons Recent Form

Mangalore Dragons won three of the last matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They lost their last match against the Bengaluru Blasters by 3 wickets (VJD Method).

Hubli Tigers News & Players List

Hubli Tigers Players List

Manvanth Kumar L, Krishnan Shrijith, KC Cariappa, Karthikeya KP, Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Taha, Vijay Bharadwaj, Prakhar Chaturvedi, Sankalp Shettennavar, Samarth Nagaraj, Shivkumar Rakshith, Samarth Nagaraj, Yash Raj Punja, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shreesha Achar, Nathan D'Mello, Nishchith Pai

Predicted Playing XI

Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Devdutt Padikkal Batter Mohammed Taha Batter Prakhar Chaturvedi Batter Karthikeya KP All-rounder Manavanth Kumar L All-rounder Ritesh Bhatkal All-rounder Nitin Nagaraja Bowler Nishchith Pai Bowler Yash Raj Punja Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler

Hubli Tigers Recent Form

The Hubli Tigers won three and lost two of the last five matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They lost their last match against the Gulbarga Mystics by 4 wickets. .

Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers Head to Head Record

Hubli Tigers and Mangalore Dragons squared off in seven matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy out of which the Hubli Tigers emerged victorious in five matches, while the Mangalore Dragons won two matches.

Matches Played: 6

Mangalore Dragons: 2

Hubli Tigers: 5

Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers Betting Odds

Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than the Hubli Tigers

The Mangalore Dragons' openers, Lochan Gowda and Sharath BR, have an average of 43.5 runs per match in their last four outings. In contrast, the Hubli Tigers' opening pair of Prakhar Chaturvedi and Mohammed Taha has averaged 27.6 runs per match in the five matches played this season.

The last time these two teams played earlier in the season, both the Mangalore Dragons and Hubli Tigers' openers were dismissed cheaply, adding just seven runs for the first wicket. However, given the current form of both teams' openers, we are backing on the Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than the Hubli Tigers.

Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers T20 Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground, null Mangaluru Dragons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Hubli Tigers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.15 Bet Now!

Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers Top Batters

Sharath BR to be the Top Batter for the Mangalore Dragons

Sharath BR scored 45 runs off 22 balls against the Bengaluru Blasters, hitting six fours and two sixes, and was the second-best batter of the match for the Dragons. This season, he has scored a total of 133 runs in four matches, making him the leading run-scorer for the Mangalore Dragons. Given his current form, we back Sharath BR to be the top batter for the Dragons against the Tigers.

Devdutt Padikkal to be the Top Batter for the Hubli Tigers

The skipper of the Hubli Tigers, Devdutt Padikkal, scored just seven runs in the last match against the Gulbarga Mystics, and he has not been at his best in the last two matches, scoring in single digits. However, the last time he played against the Mangalore Dragons, Padikkal scored 60 runs off 40 balls and was the top batter for the Tigers. We expect Padikkal to bounce back from his string of low scores and play a big knock against the Dragons.

Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers Top Bowlers

Krathi Kumar to be the Top Bowler for the Mangalore Dragons

Kranthi Kumar continued his good run of form with the ball, taking another two wickets against the Bengaluru Blasters. For the fourth consecutive game, he has been the top bowler for the Mangalore Dragons. With a total of 14 wickets in four matches, he is currently the leading wicket-taker of the season. He typically bowls in the middle and final overs of the innings, where he is very effective at taking wickets. We are predicting another match-winning performance from him today and expect him to be the top bowler for the Dragons against the Tigers.

Yash Raj Punja to be the Top Bowler for the Hubli Tigers

Yash Raj Punja picked up two wickets while conceding 33 runs against the Gulbarga Mystics in the last match. Punja has been the main bowler and wicket-taker in the middle overs. He has taken 8 wickets in 4 matches this season and was the top bowler for the Hubli Tigers in three of those matches. Given his current bowling form and his wicket-taking ability, we are backing Punja to be the top bowler for the Hubli Tigers.