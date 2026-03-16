Facts: Devdutt Padikkal is the leading run-scorer for the Hubli Tigers this season with 340 runs in 10 matches.

Kranthi Kumar is the leading wicket-taker for the Mangalore Dragons with 24 wickets in 9 matches.

Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers Chance of Winning

The Mangalore Dragons clinched the top spot in the league stage with a convincing 39-run victory against the Gulbarga Mystics, finishing with seven wins and two losses from ten matches. Batting first, the Dragons posted a challenging total of 180/6, propelled by a brilliant late-innings surge. S Shivaraj was the star of the show, smashing a quickfire 46 off just 22 balls, while Aadarsh Prajwal provided excellent support with an unbeaten 27 from 15 deliveries. Their explosive partnership helped the Dragons recover from a shaky start and set a formidable target.

In response, the Gulbarga Mystics struggled to build momentum and were restricted to 141/9. The Dragons' bowlers were disciplined and effective, with Sachin Shinde leading the charge by taking four crucial wickets for just 14 runs. Shreyas Gopal and Macneil Hadley Noronha also chipped in with a wicket each, ensuring a comfortable win for the Dragons.

The Hubli Tigers secured a commanding 105-run victory against the Shivamogga Lions, finishing their league stage campaign in second place with seven wins and three losses from ten matches. The Tigers' innings was a showcase of powerful hitting, culminating in a formidable total of 195/3 in 20 overs. Key contributions came from Krishnan Shrijith, who was not out on 66 from 40 balls, and Abhinav Manohar, who smashed an unbeaten 63 off just 35 deliveries. Their explosive partnership provided the late acceleration needed to post a daunting target.

In response, the Shivamogga Lions faltered, getting bowled out for just 90 runs in 15.5 overs. The Tigers' bowlers were clinical in their performance. Yash Raj Punja was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets for just 18 runs, while KC Cariappa and Shreesha Achar both chipped in with two wickets each, dismantling the Lions' batting lineup and sealing a comprehensive win for the Hubli Tigers.

Based on our analysis and recent form of both the Mangalore Dragons and Hubli Tigers, the Mangalore Dragons have a better chance of winning this contest.

Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning: 42%

Hubli Tigers Chance of Winning: 58%

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Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Hubli Tigers captain Devdutt Padikkal's form this season has been exceptional. His scores are 33, 44, 69, 8, 63, 7, 0, 60, 4, and 52. He's either scored over 30 or failed to get to 10 runs. Overall he has scored 340 runs in 10 matches this season. This season Padikkal has scored 123 runs in 2 matches, averaging 61.5. We expect him to make an impact this time around and score over 25 runs against the Mangalore Dragons.

Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers Toss Prediction

In the 28 matches played at the Srikantta Datta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore during the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025, teams that bowled first emerged victorious in 17 of the games. The pitch has been balanced, offering a fair contest between bat and ball in the last five matches, where the average first innings score has been between 165-170.

Weather Report

On Tuesday, August 26, Mysore is expected to experience light rain with a 35% chance of precipitation. The temperature will be around 28°C, with humidity at 69% and a wind speed of 23 km/h.

Mangalore Dragons News & Players List

Mangalore Dragons Players List

KV Aneesh, Lochan Gowda, Pallav Kumar Das, Shivaraj S, Thippa Reddy, Abhishek, Prabhakar, Macneil Noronha, Rohan Revankar, Shreevathsa Acharya, Shreyas Gopal, Aadarsh Prajwal, BR Sharath, Abhilash Shetty, Kranthi Kumar, Paras Arya, Ronit More, Sachin Shinde, Santokh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

KV Aneesh Batter Lochan Gowda Batter Aadarsh Prajwal All-rounder Macneil Noronha All-rounder Shreevathsa Acharya Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder BR Sharath Wicket-keeper Abhilash Shetty Bowler Kranthi Kumar Bowler Paras Arya Bowler Ronit More Bowler

Mangalore Dragons Recent Form

Mangalore Dragons won seven of the last 10 matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Dragons defeated the Gulbarga Mystics by 9 wickets in their last outing.

Hubli Tigers News & Players List

Hubli Tigers Players List

Manvanth Kumar L, Krishnan Shrijith, KC Cariappa, Karthikeya KP, Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Taha, Vijay Bharadwaj, Prakhar Chaturvedi, Sankalp Shettennavar, Samarth Nagaraj, Shivkumar Rakshith, Samarth Nagaraj, Yash Raj Punja, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shreesha Achar, Nathan D'Mello, Nishchith Pai

Predicted Playing XI

Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Devdutt Padikkal Batter Mohammed Taha Batter Prakhar Chaturvedi Batter Karthikeya KP All-rounder Manavanth Kumar L All-rounder Ritesh Bhatkal All-rounder Nitin Nagaraja Bowler Nishchith Pai Bowler Yash Raj Punja Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler

Hubli Tigers Recent Form

The Hubli Tigers won seven of the last 10 matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025. They won their last match against the Shivamogga Lions by 105 runs.

Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers Head to Head Record

Hubli Tigers and Mangalore Dragons squared off in eight matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy out of which the Hubli Tigers emerged victorious in six matches, while the Mangalore Dragons won two matches.

Matches Played: 8

Hubli Tigers Won: 6

Mangalore Dragons Won: 2

Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers Betting Odds

Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than the Hubli Tigers @

The Hubli Tigers' opening pair of Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Taha has averaged 24.25 runs per match in the last four matches played this season. In comparison, The Mangalore Dragons opening pair of Lochan Gowda and Sharath BR on average scored 49.5 runs for the first wicket in the last four matches. Given the recent form and the consistency of both teams' openers, we predict the Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than the Hubli Tigers.

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Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers Top Batters

Sharath BR to be the Top Batter for the Mangalore Dragons

Sharath BR has scored 299 runs in 9 matches this season, averaging a solid 33.22. He scored 23 runs in two matches against the Hubli Tigers this season. But since then he has picked up form in the last three matches and is looking in really good touch ahead of the qualifier 1. We back Sharath BR to make a huge impact in this crucial match and be the top batter for the Mangalore Dragons.

Devdutt Padikkal to be the Top Batter for the Hubli Tigers

The skipper of the Hubli Tigers, Devdutt Padikkal, scored 33 runs in the last match against the Shivamogga Lions. So far this season, Padikkal has scored 340 runs in 10 matches, averaging 34, and has been the top scorer in three of those matches. We expect Padikkal to replicate his performance from the earlier matches and play a match-winning knock against the Mangalore Dragons.

Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers Top Bowlers

Krathi Kumar to be the Top Bowler for the Mangalore Dragons

Kranthi Kumar picked up one wicket in the last match against the Gulbarga Mystics. He has been the top bowler for the Mangalore Dragons in seven of the last nine games. With a total of 24 wickets in 9 matches, he is currently the leading wicket-taker of the season. We are predicting another match-winning performance from him today and expect him to be the top bowler for the Dragons against the Tigers.

Yash Raj Punja to be the Top Bowler for the Hubli Tigers

Yash Raj Punja picked up three wickets while conceding 18 runs against the Shivamogga Lions and was the top bowler of the match for the Tigers. Punja has been the main bowler and wicket-taker in the middle overs. He has taken 21 wickets in 8 matches this season and was the top bowler for the Hubli Tigers in six of those matches. Given his current bowling form and his wicket-taking ability, we are backing Punja to be the top bowler for the Hubli Tigers.