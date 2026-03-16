Facts: With 17 wickets in 5 matches, Kranthi Kumar is the leading wicket-taker in the 2025 Maharaja Trophy.

Sharath BR has scored 155 runs in the last five matches for the Mangalore Dragons.

Mangalore Dragons vs Mysore Warriors Chance of Winning

The Mangalore Dragons are coming off a 23-run loss to the Hubli Tigers, with their batting line-up struggling to chase a target of 153. They were all out for 129 in 18.3 overs. The top order showed some promise, particularly with Macneil Hadley Noronha's 35 off 24 balls and Sharath BR's quick 22, but they couldn't build on the starts.

The Dragons' bowling was a mixed bag, with Macneil Noronha and Ronit More being economical, while Kranthi Kumar and Shreevathsa Acharya proved to be expensive. Despite this defeat, the Dragons have had a decent season so far, winning three out of six matches, with one no-result, and are currently in fourth place. They'll need to regroup and show more consistency with both bat and ball to secure their spot in the semi’s.

The Mysore Warriors are coming off a high-scoring defeat against the Gulbarga Mystics, despite posting a massive 209/5. Their batting was the highlight, with M Venkatesh's exceptional unbeaten 93 off 53 balls, supported by a quickfire 48 from Yashovardhan Parantap. However, their bowlers struggled to contain the opposition, with none of the bowlers managing an economy rate below 8 runs per over.

Having played seven matches, the Warriors have a mixed record of two wins, three losses, and two no-results, placing them in fifth position. While their batting lineup is formidable, the team will need to address their bowling vulnerabilities to convert close matches into wins and improve their standing in the tournament.

Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning: 52%

Mysore Warriors Chance of Winning: 48%

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Mangalore Dragons vs Mysore Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sharath BR scored 22 runs in 13 balls in the last match against the Hubli Tigers where he smashed three fours and one six. Overall this season, he has scored 155 runs in five matches, averaging a staggering 31. In the last two matches against the Mysore Warriors, he has scored 122 runs, including an unbeaten 111*. Given his current form, we predict Sharath BR will score over 22 runs against the Warriors.

Mangalore Dragons vs Mysore Warriors Toss Prediction

The pitch at Sirkantta Datta Krishnaraja Wadeya Ground in Mysore has offered a balanced track that favors both batters and bowlers. In the last five matches, the team bowling first had the upper hand, successfully chasing the total four times. The team batting first was only able to secure one victory. We predict that the team that wins the toss will likely opt to bowl first in this contest.

Weather Report

The weather in Mysore for Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy with a chance of light rain. The current temperature is 27°C, with a humidity of 67% and a wind speed of 14 km/h.

Mangalore Dragons News & Players List

Mangalore Dragons Players List

KV Aneesh, Lochan Gowda, Pallav Kumar Das, Shivaraj S, Thippa Reddy, Abhishek, Prabhakar, Macneil Noronha, Rohan Revankar, Shreevathsa Acharya, Shreyas Gopal, Aadarsh Prajwal, BR Sharath, Abhilash Shetty, Kranthi Kumar, Paras Arya, Ronit More, Sachin Shinde, Santokh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

KV Aneesh Batter Lochan Gowda Batter Aadarsh Prajwal All-rounder Macneil Noronha All-rounder Shreevathsa Acharya Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder BR Sharath Wicket-keeper Abhilash Shetty Bowler Kranthi Kumar Bowler Paras Arya Bowler Ronit More Bowler

Mangalore Dragons Recent Form

Mangalore Dragons won three of the last five matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They lost their last match against the Hubli Tigers by 23 runs.

Mysore Warriors News & Players List

Mysore Warriors Players List

SU Karthik, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Harshil Dharmani, Manish Pandey (c), Lankesh KS, Sumit Kumar (wk), Yashovardhan Parantap, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shikhar Shetty, LR Kumar, Srinivas Sharath, Kushaal Wadhwani, Dhanush Gowda, Gautam Mishra, Gowtham Sagar, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, Shamanth SM.

Predicted Playing XI

Karthik SU Batter Codanda Ajit Karthik All-rounder Muralidhara Venkatesh All-rounder Harshil Dharmani Batter Manish Pandey (c) Batter Lankesh KS Batter Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Parantap Bowler Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Shikhar Shetty Bowler LR Kumar Bowler

Mysore Warriors Recent Form

Mysore Warriors won two, lost three and two matches ended in no result in the last seven matches played this season in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Warriors won their last match against the Gulbarga Mystics by 7 wickets.

Mangalore Dragons vs Mysore Warriors Head to Head Record

In the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, the Mysore Warriors and Mangalore Dragons have squared off in seven matches. The Mysore Warriors hold the upper hand with four wins, while the Mangalore Dragons have won two and one match ended in no result.

Matches Played: 7

Mysore Warriors Won: 4

Mangalore Dragons Won: 2

No Result: 1

Mangalore Dragons vs Mysore Warriors Betting Odds

Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than Mysore Warriors @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

The Mysore Warriors' opening pair of SU Karthik and Karthik CA have averaged 26.16 runs for the first wicket over their last six matches this season. In contrast, the Mangalore Dragons' openers, Lochan Gowda and Sharath BR, have an average of 42.6 runs per match in their last five outings. Given the current form of both teams' openers, we back the Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than the Mysore Warriors.

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Mangalore Dragons vs Mysore Warriors Top Batters

Sharath BR to be the Top Batter for the Mangalore Dragons

Sharath BR has scored 155 runs in 5 matches this season, averaging a solid 31. He holds a good record against the Mysore Warriors, having notched up 122 runs in his last two outings against this opposition, and was the top batter for his team once. The way he has batted in the last two matches suggests another big knock is inevitable in today’s fixture, and we back him to score more runs than the other batters on his team.

Muralidhara Venkatesh to be the Top Batter for Mysore Warriors

Muralidhara Venkatesh scored a magnificent knock of 93 runs from 53 balls against the Gulbarga Mystics in the last match, but unfortunately, his team ended up on the losing side. This season, Venkatesh has been in superb form, accumulating 209 runs in 5 innings at an impressive average of 52.25. He has also been his team's top scorer in two of those matches. Given his outstanding performance in the last game, we expect Venkatesh to carry his good form and play another impactful knock against the Dragons.

Mysore Warriors vs Mangalore Dragons Top Bowlers

Krathi Kumar to be the Top Bowler for the Mangalore Dragons

Kranthi Kumar continued his good run of form with the ball, taking yet another three-wicket haul this season. For the fifth straight game, he has been the top bowler for the Mangalore Dragons. With a total of 17 wickets in five matches, he is currently the leading wicket-taker of the season. He typically bowls in the middle and final overs of the innings, where he is very effective at taking wickets. We are predicting another match-winning performance from him today and expect him to be the top bowler for the Dragons against the Warriors.

Codanda Ajit Karthik to be the Top Bowler for the Mysore Warriors

CA Karthik has been a key bowler for the Mysore Warriors this season, having taken six wickets in six matches. He has been the top bowler for the team in two of those six matches. We expect him to perform well in this fixture and be the top bowler for the Mysore Warriors.