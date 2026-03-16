Facts: Anirudha Joshi has scored 591 runs in 29 matches in the Mahraja Trophy.

With 628 runs in 29 matches, MCNeil Nororhna is one the leading run-scorers for the Mangalore Dragons in the Maharaja Trophy.

Mangalore Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions Chance of Winning

After a poor 2024 season where they won only one match, the Mangalore Dragons have started this season on a high note. In a clinical performance with both bat and ball, they defeated the Gulbarga Mystics by 33 runs in the season opener.

Lochan Gowda set the tone at the top with the bat, scoring 27 runs from 20 balls. Along with Sharath B.R., who scored 16, the duo added 54 runs inside the first six overs. McNeil Noronha then took charge in the middle overs, smashing 53 runs from 28 balls, and a late flourish from Shreyas Gopal (20 runs from 16 balls) powered the Dragons to 180/8. While defending their total, the Dragons bowled out the Gulbarga Mystics for 147 runs in 19.5 overs. Shreyas Gopal was the top bowler with figures of 3/30, and Kranthi Kumar also bagged three wickets. Ronit More and McNeil Noronha chipped in with one wicket each.

The Shivamogga Lions have had a poor start to their campaign, suffering a 29-run loss to the Hubli Tigers in a high-scoring match. Bowling first, the Lions conceded a massive 216/5. Vidwath Kaverappa (2/39) and Vasuki Koushik (1/30) were the top performers with the ball.

Chasing such a huge total, the Lions felt the pressure early in their run-chase and were struggling at 47/4. However, a 56-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Aneeshwar Gautam (32 runs) and Anirudha Joshi brought them back into the game. Joshi remained unbeaten until the end, scoring 79 runs from 42 balls, while Avinash D also played a good cameo, scoring 22 runs from 16 balls.

Based on our analysis of both teams' performances after the first-round matches, the Mangalore Dragons have the best chance of winning this contest.

Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning: 64%

Shivamogga Lions Chance of Winning: 36%

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Mangalore Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sharath BR scored 16 runs in the last match against the Gulbarga Mystics where in his short stay at the crease he was timing the ball well but unfortunately in trying to up the ante he was dismissed due to an edge caught by the keeper. Sharath BR has scored 487 runs in 21 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, averaging 23.19. He is a pretty consistent performer and we back him to convert his start into a big one in this fixture and score over 19 runs.

Mangalore Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions Toss Prediction

The pitch at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore has favoured the batters so far where in six out of the eight innings the scores have been over 180 runs. While the teams batting first won three of the four matches played by a fair margin of 25 or more runs. We predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first in this fixture.

Weather Conditions

On Wednesday, August 13th, the weather in Mysore is expected to be rainy. The temperature will be approximately 26°C, with a 45% chance of precipitation. Humidity will be high at 82%, and winds will be around 23 km/h.

Mangalore Dragons News & Players List

Mangalore Dragons Players List

KV Aneesh, Lochan Gowda, Pallav Kumar Das, Shivaraj S, Thippa Reddy, Abhishek, Prabhakar, Macneil Noronha, Rohan Revankar, Shreevathsa Acharya, Shreyas Gopal, Aadarsh Prajwal, BR Sharath, Abhilash Shetty, Kranthi Kumar, Paras Arya, Ronit More, Sachin Shinde, Santokh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

KV Aneesh Batter Lochan Gowda Batter Aadarsh Prajwal All-rounder Macneil Noronha All-rounder Shreevathsa Acharya Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder BR Sharath Wicket-keeper Abhilash Shetty Bowler Kranthi Kumar Bowler Paras Arya Bowler Ronit More Bowler

Mangalore Dragons Recent Form

Mangalore Dragons won just one of their last five matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. The Dragons defeated the Gulbarga Mystics by 39 runs in their last outing.

Shivamogga Lions News & Players List

Shivamogga Lions Players List

Vasuki Koushik, Nihal Ullal, Hardik Raj, Avinash D, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dhruv Prabhakar, Sanjay Ashwin, Anand Doddamani, Sahil Sharma, Deepak Devadiga, Bharath Dhuri, Rohit Kumar K, Tushar Singh, MB Darshan, Maribasava Gowda, Sireesh Balgaar.

Predicted Playing XI

Aniruddha Joshi All-rounder Nihal Ullal Batter Avinash D Batter Hardik Raj All-rounder Dhruv Prabhakar Batter MB Darshan All-rounder Aneeshwar Gautam All-rounder Bharath Dhuri Bowler Anad Doddamani Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler

Shivamogga Lions Recent Form

The Shivamogga Lions lost two of the last three matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. They lost their last match against the Hubli Tigers by 29 runs.

Mangalore Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions Head to Head Record

Mangalore Dragons and Shivamogga Lions squared off in 6 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. Both the Dragons and the Lions won three matches apiece, where the last time these two teams met the Shivamogga Lions emerged victorious.

Matches Played: 6

Gulbarga Mystics Won: 3

Mangalore Dragons Won: 3

Mangalore Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions Betting Odds

Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than Shivamogga Lions @ 1.61 (Parimatch)

The Mangalore Dragons opening pair of Lochan Gowda and Sharath BR had a strong start, adding 54 runs for the first wicket in their last match against the Gulbarga Mystics. In contrast, the Shivamogga Lions openers, Nihal Ullal and Dhruv Prabhakar, managed only five runs. The Dragons openers are in great form, and their new-ball bowlers have been successful in taking early wickets during the powerplay. Meanwhile, the Shivamogga Lions bowlers were subpar in their last match. Given the current form of the Mangalore Dragons batters, we predict they will have a better opening partnership than the Shivamogga Lions.

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Mangalore Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions Top Batters

McNeil Noronha to be the Top Batter for Mangalore Dragons

In his last outing against the Gulbarga Mystics, McNeil Noronha played a match-winning knock of 53 runs off just 28 balls, making him the top scorer for the Mangalore Dragons. Over the past three seasons, Noronha has scored 628 runs in 29 matches, averaging 22. His performance in the last match indicates he is in excellent form. Given his current form, we predict he will come good in this fixture and be the top batter for the Mangalore Dragons.

Aniruddha Joshi to be the Top Batter for the Shivamogga Lions

Anirudha Joshi played a scintillating knock of 79 runs from 42 balls, but it wasn't enough to carry the Shivamogga Lions to victory against the Hubli Tigers. Still, it's a positive sign for the Lions, as their most experienced batter is in good form early in the campaign. Joshi has scored 591 runs in 29 matches in the Maharaja Trophy. While he had a lean patch in his first season, he has managed to score over 220 runs in each of the last two seasons. We predict he will continue his strong performance from the last match and play another game-changing innings for the Lions in this fixture.

Mangalore Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions Top Bowlers

Shreyas Gopal to be the Top Bowler Mangalore Dragons

Shreyas Gopal bowled a match-winning spell against the Gulbarga Mystics, finishing with figures of 3/30 to become the top bowler for the Mangalore Dragons. Gopal has taken 27 wickets in 22 matches in the Maharaja Trophy. On a surface that favors spinners, he is expected to play a crucial role with the ball against the Shivamogga Lions. We predict he will be the top wicket-taker for the Dragons by unsettling the Lions batters.

Vidhwath Kaverappa to be the Top Bowler for the Shivamogga Lions

While all the other bowlers on his team were being hit for runs, the experienced fast bowler Vidwath Kaverappa bowled an economical spell, taking two wickets for just 39 runs against the Hubli Tigers. Kaverappa, who primarily bowls during the powerplay and death overs, is a street-smart bowler who varies his pace and often gets wickets. We expect another strong bowling performance from him against the Mangalore Dragons.