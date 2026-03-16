Facts: LR Chetan has scored 1381 runs in 37 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy.

SU Karthik is the leading run-scorer for the Mysore Warriors this season with 152 runs in 4 matches.

Mysore Warriros vs Bengaluru Blasters Chance of Winning

Mysore Warriors head into this contest on the back of another no-result match against the Shivamogga Lions in Match 14 of the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, the Warriors scored 167/7 in 20 overs. SU Karthik continued from where he left off against the Hubli Tigers, scoring 42 runs in 33 balls. Lankesh KS, after a couple of low scores, chipped in with a quickfire cameo of 46 runs in 26 balls, smashing four fours and three sixes. Their skipper Manish Pandey also made useful contributions down the order, smashing 23 runs in 13 balls. After the Warriors’ innings, the match was interrupted by rain, and as the rain was persistent, the game had to be called off.

With the game ending in a no result, the Warriors get another point, and with four points in five matches, the Warriors are at fifth place on the points table with just one win in the five matches played and a negative net run rate of -0.09. At the halfway point, the Warriors’ chances of making it to the top four look grim considering the way they are playing, especially with their experienced players not stepping up and Karun Nair and Prasidh Krishna, despite being part of the squad, still not featuring in any of the games.

The Bengaluru Blasters, on the other hand, made an impeccable comeback after losing the first two matches. The Blasters have now won three matches in a row, with their latest being a three-wicket victory over the Mangalore Dragons in a rain-affected contest which was reduced to 19 overs. The Blasters, bowling first, conceded 174/6 in 20 overs. Prateek Jain and Mohsin Khan were the pick of the bowlers with two wickets each. Naveen MG and Vidyadhar Patil also managed to snatch a wicket apiece.

Then, in pursuit of 175 runs, the Blasters had a pretty strong start where their openers Rohan Patil (26 runs in 13 balls) and LR Chetan added 48 runs in 4.1 overs for the first wicket, and the Blasters scored 69 runs in the first 6 overs. Mayank Agarwal scored 20 runs in 9 balls, Suraj Ahuja chipped in with a cameo of 21 runs in 12 balls, but the main man was LR Chetan, who anchored the run chase, scoring 74 runs in 46 balls, smashing three fours and six sixes.

Based on our analysis of both the Mysore Warriors and the Bengaluru Blasters at the halfway point in the tournament, the Bengaluru Blasters have the momentum on their side and the better chance of winning this contest.

Mysore Warriros to Win: 46%

Bengaluru Blasters to Win: 54%

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Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

LR Chetan played a masterful knock of 74 runs in 46 balls, smashing three fours and six maximums while striking at 160.87. Chetan has really come into his own in the last three matches, scoring two half-centuries. Overall this season, Chetan has scored 196 runs in 5 matches, averaging 49, and is the leading run-scorer for the Bengaluru Blasters. Given his current form, we back LR Chetan to score over 26 runs against the Mysore Warriors.

Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters Toss Prediction

Out of the 14 completed matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore, teams bowling first hold the upper hand with seven wins, while the team batting first has won two matches and two matches have ended in no result.

The Bengaluru Blasters have had much of their success while bowling first, and in contrast, the Mysore Warriors have never chased a target this season and lost two matches while batting first. Both teams will be eyeing a target in front of them, especially with the rain lurking around, and we predict that the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

On Monday, August 18, 2025, the weather in Mysore will be cloudy. Temperatures will range between a high of 26°C and a low of 21°C. There is a 35% chance of rain during the day. The wind will blow from the west at a speed of 17 mph, and humidity will be 86%.

Mysore Warriors News & Players List

Mysore Warriors Players List

SU Karthik, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Harshil Dharmani, Manish Pandey (c), Lankesh KS, Sumit Kumar (wk), Yashovardhan Parantap, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shikhar Shetty, LR Kumar, Srinivas Sharath, Kushaal Wadhwani, Dhanush Gowda, Gautam Mishra, Gowtham Sagar, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, Shamanth SM.

Predicted Playing XI

Karthik SU Batter Codanda Ajit Karthik All-rounder Muralidhara Venkatesh All-rounder Harshil Dharmani Batter Manish Pandey (c) Batter Lankesh KS Batter Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Parantap Bowler Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Shikhar Shetty Bowler LR Kumar Bowler

Mysore Warriors Recent Form

The Mysore Warriors won one and lost two of their last three matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. The Warriors lost their previous match against the Hubli Tigers by 7 wickets.

Begaluru Blasters News & Players List

Bengaluru Blasters Players

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja, Naveen MG, Rohan Patil, LR Chethan, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Siddharth Akhil, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Rohan Naveen, Kruthik Krishna, Advith Shetty, Bhuvan Raju, Niranjan Naik, Prateek Jain, Ishaan S , Rohan Raju

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Naveen Batter LR Chethan Batter Rohan Patil Batter Bhuvan Raju Batter Suraj Ahuja Wicket-keeper Shubhang Hegde © All-rounder Naveen MG All-rounder Prateek Jain Bowler Punith S Bowler Vidhyadar Patil Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Bengaluru Blasters Recent Form

The Bengaluru Blasters won three and lost two of the last five matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy this season. The Blasters won their last match against the Mangaore Dragons by 3 wickets (VJD Method).

Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters Head to Head Record

Mysore Warriors and Bengaluru Blasters squared off in 8 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy where both teams won four matches apiece. The last time these two teams met earlier in the season, the Mysore Warriors defeated the Bengaluru Blasters by 39 runs.

Matches Played: 8

Mysore Warriors: 4

Bengaluru Blasters: 4

Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters Betting Odds

Bengaluru Blasters to have a better opening partnership than Mysore Warriors

The Mysore Warriors' opening pair of SU Karthik and CA Karthik have, on average, scored 30 runs for the first wicket in their last four matches. In comparison, the Bengaluru Blasters' opening pair of LR Chetan and Rohan Patil have averaged 29 runs per match over their last five matches this season.

The last time these two teams met earlier in the season, the Warriors' openers scored 8 runs, while the Blasters' openers scored 20 runs. Considering the current form and consistency of both opening pairs, the Bengaluru Blasters are likely to have a better opening partnership than the Mysore Warriors.

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Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters Top Batters

SU Karthik to be the Top Batter for the Mysore Warriors

S.U. Karthik has continued his good form, backing up a knock of 71 runs off 43 balls against the Hubli Tigers with a classy 42 runs in 33 balls against the Shivamogga Lions. He has top-scored for the Mysore Warriors for the second straight game. He's been in good form this season, accumulating a total of 152 runs in four matches, including one fifty and two scores of over thirty. We anticipate another big knock from Karthik against the Blasters.

LR Chetan to be the Top Batter for the Bengaluru Blasters

LR Chetan scored a match winning knock of 74 runs in 46 balls in the last match against the Mangalore Dragons. He has amassed a total of 196 runs in 5 matches this season, averaging 49 with a strike rate of 158.44. In the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, he has scored 1381 runs in 37 matches, averaging 37.3. He has been the top scorer once in the last four matches this season, and we expect a good knock from him in this fixture. We back him to be the top batter for the Bengaluru Blasters in this contest.

Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters Top Bowlers

Karthik CA to be the Top Bowler for the Mysore Warriors

Codanda Ajith Karthik went wicketless for the first time this season in the last match against the Hubli Tigers. However, he has been the Warriors' go-to bowler for wickets in the middle overs this season, bagging four wickets in two matches and being the top bowler in two of the three matches played. We expect him to have another good outing with the ball against the in-form Bengaluru Blasters Lineup.

Shubhang Hegde to be the Top Bowler for the Bengaluru Blasters

The skipper of the Bengaluru Blasters, Shubhang Hegde, went wicketless in the last match against the Mangaluru Dragons, conceding 33 runs. Before that, he bowled a match-winning spell of 3/7 in 2 overs with his left-arm spin against the Shivamogga Lions. So far this season, he has taken 8 wickets in 5 matches. He bowls in the middle overs and has been highly effective with his deception, guile, and accuracy. Given his current form, we back Hegde to be the top bowler for the Bengaluru Blasters.