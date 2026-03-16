Facts: Luvnith Sisodia scored 1037 runs in 33 matches in the Maharaja Trophy.

Vijaykumar Vyshak has taken 22 wickets in the last 21 matches in the Maharaja Trophy.

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Chance of Winning

The Mysore Warriors head into this contest on the back of a dominant 39-run victory over the Bengaluru Blasters, starting their title defense with momentum. Led by Manish Pandey in Karun Nair's absence, Pandey scored an unbeaten half-century (58 runs in 29 balls) on his debut for Mysore. He was well-assisted by Sumit Kumar, who scored 44 runs in 28 balls, helping the Warriors post a huge score of 180/5.

Then, their bowlers came out all guns blazing, rattling the Bengaluru Blasters for 141 runs in 19.2 overs. LR Kumar and Codanda Ajith Kumar picked up three wickets each, while Krishnappa Gowtham bagged two wickets with his off-spin bowling. Shikhar Shetty and Muralidhara Venkatesh picked up one wicket each.

The Gulbarga Mystics, fresh off a 33-run loss to the Mangalore Dragons, will be looking to bounce back in their next contest. After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the Mystics bowlers conceded a huge score of 180/8. Prithviraj Shekhawat was the standout bowler for the Mystics, claiming three wickets for just 21 runs. Skipper Vijaykumar Vyshak and Monish Reddy each picked up two wickets.

Chasing a target of 181, the Mystics got off to a good start, scoring 38 runs in 3.2 overs. Luvnith Sisodia was the top scorer with 26 runs from 14 balls, while Prajwal Pavan contributed 25 runs. Unfortunately, the rest of the batters, despite getting good starts, failed to convert them into big scores. The Gulbarga Mystics were eventually bowled out for 147 in 19.5 overs.

Based on the performance of both teams from their first match of the season, the Mysore Warriors have a better chance of winning this contest.

Mysore Warriors Chance of Winning: 55%

Gulbarga Mystics Chance of Winning: 45%

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Mysore Warriros vs Gulbarga Mystics Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

In the last match against the Mangalore Dragons, Luvnith Sisodia scored 26 runs, a knock that included three fours and two sixes. He appeared to be in good form and got off to a quick start, but was unable to capitalize on it and convert it into a big score. Overall, in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, he has accumulated 1,037 runs in 33 matches, with an average of 31.42 runs per match. We expect him to continue his good form and score more than 23 runs against the Mysore Warriors.

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Toss Prediction

Weather Conditions

On Tuesday, August 12, Mysore is expected to experience rain with a 75% chance of precipitation. The temperature will reach a high of 27°C and a low of 21°C, with winds blowing at 19 km/h. Humidity will be around 80%

Mysore Warriors News & Players List

Mysore Warriors Players List

SU Karthik, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Harshil Dharmani, Manish Pandey (c), Lankesh KS, Sumit Kumar (wk), Yashovardhan Parantap, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shikhar Shetty, LR Kumar, Srinivas Sharath, Kushaal Wadhwani, Dhanush Gowda, Gautam Mishra, Gowtham Sagar, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, Shamanth SM.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role SU Karthik Batter Codanda Ajit Karthik All-rounder Muralidhara Venkatesh All-rounder Harshil Dharmani Batter Manish Pandey (c) Batter Lankesh KS Batter Sumit Kumar Wicketkeeperr Yashovardhan Parantap Bowler Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Shikhar Shetty Bowler LR Kumar Bowler

Mysore Warriors Recent Form

The Mysore Warriors won each of their last three matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. They won their last match against the Bengaluru Blasters by 39 runs in the 2025 season.

Gulbarga Mystics News & Players List

Gulbarga Mystics Players List

Bangalore Mohith, EJ Jasper, Harsha Wardhan Khuba, Prajwal Pavan, Smaran, Ravichandran, Sourabh Muttur, Faizan Riaz, Nikin Jose, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Sheetal Kumar, Younus Ali Baig, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Luvnith Sisodia, Lavish Kaushal, Likhit Bannur, Monish Reddy, Praveen Dubey, Santosh Basavaraj, Shashi Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Luvnith Sisodia Wiket-keeper Nikin Jose Batter Bangalore Mohit Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Praveen Dubey All-rounder Vijaykumar Vyshak © All-rounder Prithviraj Shekhawat Bowler Monish Reddy Bowler Lavish Kaushal Bowler Shashi Kumar K Bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar Bowler

Gulbarga Mystics Recent Form

Gulbarga Mystics lost their last match against the Mangalore Dragons by 33 runs. The Mystics now lost two of their last three matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy.

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Head to Head Record

In the Maharaja Trophy, the Mysore Warriors and Gulbarga Mystics have faced each other in eight matches. The Gulbarga Mystics have the upper hand with five wins, while the Mysore Warriors have won three.

Matches Played: 8

Mysore Warriors Won: 3

Gulbarga Mystics Won: 5

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Betting Odds

Gulbarga Mystics to have a better opening partnership than Mysore Warriors

The Gulbarga Mystics' opening pair of Luvnith Sisodia and Nikin Jose scored 38 runs for the first wicket in their last match against the Mangalore Dragons. In contrast, the Mysore Warriors' opening pair of SU Karthik and Karthik CA only managed 8 runs. While this is a temporary opening pair for the Warriors due to the absence of Karun Nair, his return will likely push one of the current openers down to number three. The Gulbarga Mystics' openers, however, have a good understanding and often provide a solid start. We anticipate the Gulbarga Mystics' opening partnership to be more productive than the Mysore Warriors' in this fixture.

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Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Top Batters

Manish Pandey to be the Top Batter for Mysore Warriors

In his first match of the season for the Mysore Warriors against the Bengaluru Blasters, Manish Pandey scored 58 runs off 29 balls, a knock that included four boundaries and four sixes. Pandey’s return to form is a big boost for the Mysore Warriors early in the season, as he is a true match-winner who can turn the game with his powerful hitting. Last season, Pandey scored 40 runs in the two matches played against the Gulbarga Mystics. Given his current form, we back Manish Pandey to score more runs than the other batters for the Mysore Warriors against the Gulbarga Mystics.

Luvnith Sisodia to be the Top Batter for Gulbarga Mystics

Luvnith Sisodia has continued his good form from last season, scoring 26 runs off 14 balls against the Mangalore Dragons in his first outing of the season. He had a striking rate of 185.71, including three fours and two sixes. Although Sisodia does not have a great record against the Mysore Warriors, having scored over 20 runs in only one of his last three innings against the Gulbarga Mystics, we expect him to convert his start into a big one against the Mysore Warriors and emerge as the top batter for the Gulbarga Mystics, based on his performance in the last match.

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Top Bowlers

LR Kumar to be the Top Bowler for Mysore Warriors

LR Kumar was the hero of the last match for the Mysore Warriors with his magnificent spell of 3/27 against the Bengaluru Blasters. Kumar picked up two of Bengaluru’s key batters' wickets in the form of LR Chethan and Mayank Agarwal, which triggered a collapse in the middle overs for the Blasters. We back Kumar to have another good outing against the Mystics.

Vijay Kumar Vyshak to be the Top Bowler for Gulbarga Mystics

In the first match of the season against the Mangalore Dragons, Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up two wickets while conceding only 28 runs, making him the second-most economical bowler for his team. He bowls primarily in the middle and death overs, which gives him more opportunities to take wickets than other bowlers. Last season, he took three wickets in two matches against the Mysore Warriors and troubled their top batters. We are backing Vyshak to continue his good form with the ball and take more wickets than any other bowler for the Mystics.