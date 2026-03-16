Facts: Mohammed Taha has scored 1076 runs in 33 matches in the Maharaja Trophy.

Mysore Warriors hold a dominant 7-2 head to head record against the Hubli Tigers.

Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers Chance of Winning

The Mysore Warriors are heading into this match after their last game against the Mangalore Dragons was abandoned due to a wet outfield. Before that, they lost to the Gulbarga Mystics by eight wickets. In that match, the Warriors batted first and put up a strong total of 184/9. However, it wasn't enough to secure a win. Muralidhara Venkatesh was the top scorer with 77 runs off 50 balls, supported by Harshil Dharmani with 40 runs from 23 balls and opener SU Karthik who made 36.

On the bowling front, Codanda Ajith Karthik and Yashovardhan Parantap each managed to take a single wicket, but the other bowlers were expensive. Following this defeat, the Mysore Warriors have slipped to third place on the points table with three points from three games. Karun Nair and Prasidh Krishna who missed the first two matches of the season are expected to feature in this game.

The Hubli Tigers are coming off a 16-run loss in their last match against the Mangalore Dragons, which ended their dominant two-match winning streak. Bowling first, the Tigers conceded a huge score of 195/5. Their bowlers struggled to contain runs in the powerplay and middle overs but managed to pull things back in the death overs, restricting the Dragons to under 200. Nithin Nagaraja was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/54, while Shreesha Achar bowled an economical spell of 1/17.

In pursuit of 196 runs, the Tigers this time around didn’t have the magic of Mohammed Taha to save them, as he was dismissed for a duck. Prakhar Chaturvedi (37 runs) and his skipper Devdutt Padikkal (60 runs) added 65 runs for the second wicket, but both batters got out in quick succession. Shivakumar Rakshith (24 runs off 19 balls) and Abhinav Manohar (28 runs off 16 balls) put up a fight, but their dismissals at the wrong time ultimately cost the Hubli Tigers the match.

It is going to be an even contest between two heavyweights and tournament favorites. However, if you look at the batting performance of both teams, the Hubli Tigers have been far better and have a better chance of winning this contest.

Mysore Warriors Chance of Winning: 43%

Hubli Tigers Chance of Winning: 57%

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Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Mohammed Taha had a rare failure in the last match, where he was dismissed for a duck. Before that, in the first two matches, he scored 202 runs, smashing back-to-back centuries and becoming the first player to do so in the history of the Maharaja Trophy. He is in sublime form this season, and overall in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, he has scored 1076 runs in 33 matches, averaging 33. Considering his current form, we back Taha to score over 23 runs against the Mysore Warriors.

Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore, has favored batters this season. The average first innings score is 184 runs, and teams batting first have had the upper hand with five wins in the nine matches played. We predict the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first in this game, as chasing is highly preferred with rain looming.

Weather Report

On Saturday, August 16th, the weather in Mysore will be cloudy. There is a chance of light rain during the day. The temperature will range from a low of 21°C to a high of 27°C. A light breeze is expected from the west.

Mysore Warriors News & Players List

Mysore Warriors Players List

SU Karthik, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Harshil Dharmani, Manish Pandey (c), Lankesh KS, Sumit Kumar (wk), Yashovardhan Parantap, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shikhar Shetty, LR Kumar, Srinivas Sharath, Kushaal Wadhwani, Dhanush Gowda, Gautam Mishra, Gowtham Sagar, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, Shamanth SM.

Predicted Playing XI

SU Karthik Batter Codanda Ajit Karthik All-rounder Muralidhara Venkatesh All-rounder Harshil Dharmani Batter Manish Pandey (c) Batter Lankesh KS Batter Karun Nair Wicketkeeper Yashovardhan Parantap Bowler Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Prasidh Krishna Bowler LR Kumar Bowler

Mysore Warriors Recent Form

The Mysore Warriors won two and lost one of their last three matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. The Warriors lost their previous match against the Gulbarga Mystics by 8 wickets.

Hubli Tigers News & Players List

Hubli Tigers Players List

Manvanth Kumar L, Krishnan Shrijith, KC Cariappa, Karthikeya KP, Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Taha, Vijay Bharadwaj, Prakhar Chaturvedi, Sankalp Shettennavar, Samarth Nagaraj, Shivkumar Rakshith, Samarth Nagaraj, Yash Raj Punja, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shreesha Achar, Nathan D'Mello, Nishchith Pai

Predicted Playing XI

Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Devdutt Padikkal Batter Mohammed Taha Batter Prakhar Chaturvedi Batter Karthikeya KP All-rounder Manavanth Kumar L All-rounder Ritesh Bhatkal All-rounder Nitin Nagaraja Bowler Nishchith Pai Bowler Yash Raj Punja Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler

Hubli Tigers Recent Form

The Hubli Tigers won two of the last three matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They lost their last match against the Mangalore Dragons by 19 runs.

Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers Head to Head Record

The Mysore Warriors and Hubli Tigers have squared off in 9 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Warriors have dominated the rivalry, winning 7 matches, while the Tigers have won two.

Matches Played: 9

Mysore Warriors Won: 7

Hubli Tigers Won: 2

Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers Betting Odds

Hubli Tigers to have a better opening partnership than the Mysore Warriors @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

The Hubli Tigers opening pair of Prakhar Chaturvedi and Mohammed Taha has averaged 24 runs per match in the three matches played this season. In contrast, the Mysore Warriors opening pair of SU Karthik and Karthik CA has averaged 17.5 runs per match in their last two outings. The Warriors are clearly struggling with their new opening combination, while the Tigers openers are flourishing and providing quick-fire starts to their team. Given the current form of both teams' openers, we back the Hubli Tigers to have a better opening partnership than the Mysore Warriors.

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Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers Top Batters

Harshil Dharmani to be the Top Batter for Mysore Warriors

Harshil Dharmani has been in great form with the bat. He scored 38 runs off 31 balls against the Bengaluru Blasters and then followed up with a quick 40 runs from just 23 balls in the last match. In total, he has scored 78 runs in two games and was the second-highest scorer for the team. He's the only Warriors batter to have scored more than 35 runs in both matches. Given his recent performances, we expect him to make another big score and be the top batter for the Mysore Warriors.

Mohammed Taha to be the Top Batter for the Hubli Tigers

Mohammed Taha's dream run has come to an end, as for the first time this season, he was dismissed for a single-digit score, getting out for a duck against the Mangalore Dragons. However, this is a rare failure for him, and he is still the leading run-scorer in this year's KSCA Maharaja Trophy with 202 runs in three matches. Overall in the Maharaja Trophy, he has scored 1076 runs in 33 matches, with an average of 33. Considering his stupendous form, we back Taha to be the top batter for the Hubli Tigers against the Warriors.

Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers Top Bowlers

Codanda Ajith Karthik to be the Top Bowler for the Mysore Warriors

In the first match of the season against the Bengaluru Blasters, Codanda Ajith Karthik took three wickets. In his last match against the Gulbarga Mystics, he picked up one wicket and gave away 23 runs in two overs. So far this season, Ajith Karthik has been the Warriors' best bowler in both of their matches, taking a total of four wickets. Given his good form, we expect him to have another strong performance with the ball against the Hubli Tigers.

KC Cariappa to be the Top Bowler for the Hubli Tigers

The mystery spinner K.C. Cariappa went wicketless for the first time this season against the Mangalore Dragons, where he conceded 38 runs at an economy of 9.5. So far this season, Cariappa has taken five wickets in three matches and was the top bowler once. In the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, he has taken 32 wickets in 33 matches. On a track that assists spinners, we back Cariappa to once again come out on top, outfox the Warriors' batters, and be the top bowler for the Hubli Tigers.