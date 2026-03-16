Facts: With 8 wickets in 2 matches, Kranthi Kumar is the leading wicket-taker in the 2025 Maharaja Trophy.

Sharath BR has scored 86 runs in the last two matches for the Mangalore Dragons.

Mysore Warriors vs Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning

The Mysore Warriors are heading into this contest after an eight-wicket loss to the Gulbarga Mystics in their last match. Batting first, the Warriors posted a good total of 184/9, but it ultimately wasn't a winning score. Muralidhara Venkatesh was the top scorer with 77 runs from 50 balls, while Harshil Dharmani scored 40 runs from 23 balls, and opener SU Karthik also contributed 36 runs.

In the bowling department, Codanda Ajith Karthik and Yashovardhan Parantap each took one wicket, while the rest of the bowlers were hit for runs. With this loss, the Mysore Warriors have dropped to third place in the points table with two points from two matches.

The Mangalore Dragons are coming off a 29-run victory over the Shivamogga Lions in their last match. This is the second consecutive win for the Dragons this season, both of which came while batting first. Against the Lions, the Dragons, batting first, scored 179/8, on the back of Sharath BR’s magnificent half-century (70 runs) and cameos from Aneesh KV (32 runs), Adarsh Prajwal (20 runs), and S Shivaraj (19 runs).

Then, while defending the total, the Dragons' bowlers took wickets at regular intervals and never allowed a big partnership to grow for the Lions, who managed to score 150/8. Kranthi Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for the Mangalore Dragons; he picked up the first five-wicket haul of the season, finishing with figures of 5/36. Santokh Singh picked up two wickets, and Abhilash Shetty bowled an economical spell, finishing with figures of 1/21 in four overs.

Mysore Warriors Chance of Winning: 54%

Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning: 46%

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Mysore Warriors vs Mangalore Dragons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sharath BR scored a match-winning knock of 70 runs from 31 balls in the last match against the Shivamogga Lions, where he hit seven fours and five sixes with a striking rate of 225.81. Overall this season, he has scored 86 runs in two matches, averaging a staggering 43. In the last two matches against the Mysore Warriors, he has scored 122 runs, including an unbeaten 111*. Given his current form, we predict Sharath BR will score over 22 runs against the Warriors.

Mysore Warriors vs Mangalore Dragons Toss Prediction

The pitch at Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore has favoured the batters and it has been a high scoring tournament so far, where in all the six matches played scored over 175 runs. Out of the five completed matches so far, teams batting first won three matches, while the teams chasing won two matches. In the last couple of days teams bowling first have had the upperhand and we predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

On Thursday, August 14, Mysore is expected to experience light rain with a 35% chance of precipitation. Temperatures will reach a high of 27°C and a low of 21°C, with winds blowing at 24 km/h. The humidity will be around 78%.

Mysore Warriors News & Players List

Mysore Warriors Players List

SU Karthik, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Harshil Dharmani, Manish Pandey (c), Lankesh KS, Sumit Kumar (wk), Yashovardhan Parantap, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shikhar Shetty, LR Kumar, Srinivas Sharath, Kushaal Wadhwani, Dhanush Gowda, Gautam Mishra, Gowtham Sagar, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, Shamanth SM.

Predicted Playing XI

SU Karthik Batter Codanda Ajit Karthik All-rounder Muralidhara Venkatesh All-rounder Harshil Dharmani Batter Manish Pandey (c) Batter Lankesh KS Batter Sumit Kumar Wicketkeeperr Yashovardhan Parantap Bowler Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Shikhar Shetty Bowler LR Kumar Bowler

Mysore Warriors Recent Form

The Mysore Warriors won two and lost one of their last three matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. The Warriors lost their previous match against the Gulbarga Mystics by 8 wickets.

Mangalore Dragons News & Players List

Mangalore Dragons Players List

KV Aneesh, Lochan Gowda, Pallav Kumar Das, Shivaraj S, Thippa Reddy, Abhishek, Prabhakar, Macneil Noronha, Rohan Revankar, Shreevathsa Acharya, Shreyas Gopal, Aadarsh Prajwal, BR Sharath, Abhilash Shetty, Kranthi Kumar, Paras Arya, Ronit More, Sachin Shinde, Santokh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

KV Aneesh Batter Lochan Gowda Batter Aadarsh Prajwal All-rounder Macneil Noronha All-rounder Shreevathsa Acharya Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder BR Sharath Wicket-keeper Abhilash Shetty Bowler Kranthi Kumar Bowler Paras Arya Bowler Ronit More Bowler

Mangalore Dragons Recent Form

Mangalore Dragons two of the last three matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They won their last match against the Shivamogga Lions by 29 runs.

Mysore Warriors vs Mangalore Dragons Head to Head Record

In the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, the Mysore Warriors and Mangalore Dragons have squared off in six matches. The Mysore Warriors hold the upper hand with four wins, while the Mangalore Dragons have won two.

Matches Played: 6

Mysore Warriors Won: 4

Mangalore Dragons Won: 2

Mysore Warriors vs Mangalore Dragons Betting Odds

Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than Mysore Warriors @ 1.70 (Parimatch)

The Mangalore Dragons' opening pair of Sharath BR and Lochan Gowda has averaged 38.5 runs per match in the two matches played this season. In contrast, the Mysore Warriors' opening pair of SU Karthik and Karthik CA has averaged 17.5 runs per match in their last two outings. The Warriors are clearly struggling with their new opening combination, while the Dragons' openers are flourishing and providing quick-fire starts to their team. Given the current form of both teams' openers, we back the Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than the Mysore Warriors.

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Mysore Warriors vs Mangalore Dragons Top Batters

Harshil Dharmani to be the Top Batter for Mysore Warriors

Harshil Dharmani scored 38 runs from 31 balls against the Bengaluru Blasters and followed it up with another quickfire cameo of 40 runs from 23 balls in the last match. Overall this season, Dharmani has scored 78 runs in the last two matches and was the second-highest scorer. He is the only batter from the Warriors' side to score more than 35 runs in both matches played. Given his current form, we expect another big score from Dharmani and back him to be the top batter for the Mysore Warriors.

Sharath BR to be the Top Batter for the Mangalore Dragons

The wicket-keeper batter of the Mangalore Dragons scored 70 runs from 31 balls in the last match against the Shivamogga Lions. In the first match of the season, he had scored 16 runs against the Gulbarga Mystics. He holds a pretty good record against the Mysore Warriors, having notched up 122 runs in his last two outings against this opposition and was the top batter once. The way he has batted in the last two matches suggests another big knock from his bat is inevitable in today’s fixture, and we back him to score more runs than the other batters for his team.

Mysore Warriors vs Mangalore Dragons Top Bowlers

Codanda Ajith Karthik to be the Top Bowler for the Mysore Warriors

Codanda Ajith Karthik picked up three wickets in the first match of the season against the Bengaluru Blasters. In the last match against the Gulbarga Mystics, he picked up one wicket and conceded 23 runs in two overs. In both matches played this season, Ajith Karthik has emerged as the top bowler for the Warriors and has taken a total of four wickets in two matches. Given his current good bowling form, we back Ajith Karthik to have another good outing with the ball against the Dragons.

Krathi Kumar to be the Top Bowler for the Mangalore Dragons

Kranthi Kumar bowled a magnificent spell in the last match against the Shivamogga Lions, where he picked up the first five-wicket haul of the season, finishing with figures of 5/36 and was the top bowler for the Dragons. Before that, in the season opener, he bagged three wickets against the Gulbarga Mystics. Overall, in two matches, he has eight wickets to his tally and is the leading wicket-taker of the season. He usually bowls in the middle and death overs and takes wickets. We expect another match-winning spell from Kranthi against the Warriors and back him to be the top bowler for the Dragons.