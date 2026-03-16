Facts: Prabhakar has had a good season, scoring 75 runs in 3 matches.

Koushik has taken five wickets in four matches and has been the top bowler for the Lions in the last two matches.

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Chance of Winning

The Mysore Warriors are heading into this contest on the back of a seven-wicket loss (VJD Method) against the Hubli Tigers in their last match. Batting first, the Warriors were bowled out for 177 runs in 18.5 overs. After failures in their first three games, the Warriors' opening partnership stepped up in this fixture, adding 61 runs in 5.4 overs. SU Karthik scored 71 runs off 43 balls, while Karthik CA scored 37 runs off 18 balls. Following a good start, the Warriors lost four wickets in quick succession. Muralidhara Venkatesh provided some stability in the middle overs, contributing 26 runs, and in the end overs, Krishnappa Gowtham scored 15 runs off 7 balls.

The target was reduced to 86 runs in 9 overs, which the Tigers comfortably chased down in 8.2 overs. Gautam Mishra, playing his first match of the season, bagged all three wickets, while LR Kumar conceded 27 runs in one over, which turned the game in the Tigers' favor. This is the second consecutive loss for the Mysore Warriors this season, and they currently stand in fifth place with 3 points from 4 matches.

The Shivamogga Lions' poor run of form continued as they lost their fourth consecutive match this season, with the latest being a one-sided contest against the Gulbarga Mystics, who won by 10 wickets (VJD method) in a rain-affected clash. Batting first, the Lions scored 127/5 in 15.5 overs, thanks to Dhruv Prabhakar’s 44 runs, Tushar Singh’s 22, and cameos from Aniruddha Joshi and Hardik Raj, who both scored 15 runs each.

The target was then reduced to 92 runs in 9 overs, giving the Lions a chance to win their first match. However, their bowlers did not perform well, as the Gulbarga Mystics chased down the target in just 6.3 overs. With this loss, the Lions' hopes of qualification have further diminished, and to stay alive in the tournament, they need to win this fixture against the Mysore Warriors.

Mysore Warriors Chance of Winning: 62%

Shivamogga Lions Chance of Winning: 38%

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Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

After a slow start to the season, where he scored 13 runs in the first two matches, Nihal Ullal is slowly finding his rhythm. In his last two matches, he has scored 31 runs against the Bengaluru Blasters and 17 runs in the last match against the Gulbarga Mystics. Overall this season, he has scored 61 runs in 4 matches, averaging 15.25. However, he has gotten better in the last couple of matches, and with his team in desperate need of a win, we expect him to step up against the Mysore Warriors and predict his score to be over 15 runs.

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Toss Prediction

Teams that bowled first won three of the last four T20 matches played at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore, where the average first-innings score is around 170-180 runs. With the match expected to be interrupted by rain, both teams would like to have a target in front of them, and we predict that the team that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Mysore on August 17th is expected to be light rain, with a 50% chance of precipitation. Temperatures will be around 26°C and humidity will be high at 80%, with winds at 24 km/h.

Mysore Warriors News & Players List

Mysore Warriors Players List

SU Karthik, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Harshil Dharmani, Manish Pandey (c), Lankesh KS, Sumit Kumar (wk), Yashovardhan Parantap, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shikhar Shetty, LR Kumar, Srinivas Sharath, Kushaal Wadhwani, Dhanush Gowda, Gautam Mishra, Gowtham Sagar, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, Shamanth SM.

Predicted Playing XI

Karthik SU Batter Codanda Ajit Karthik All-rounder Muralidhara Venkatesh All-rounder Harshil Dharmani Batter Manish Pandey (c) Batter Lankesh KS Batter Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Parantap Bowler Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Shikhar Shetty Bowler LR Kumar Bowler

Mysore Warriors Recent Form

The Mysore Warriors won one and lost two of their last three matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. The Warriors lost their previous match against the Hubli Tigers by 7 wickets.

Shivamogga Lions News & Players List

Shivamogga Lions Players List

Vasuki Koushik, Nihal Ullal, Hardik Raj, Avinash D, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dhruv Prabhakar, Sanjay Ashwin, Anand Doddamani, Sahil Sharma, Deepak Devadiga, Bharath Dhuri, Rohit Kumar K, Tushar Singh, MB Darshan, Maribasava Gowda, Sireesh Balgaar.

Predicted Playing XI

Aniruddha Joshi All-rounder Nihal Ullal Batter Avinash D Batter Hardik Raj All-rounder Dhruv Prabhakar Batter MB Darshan All-rounder Aneeshwar Gautam All-rounder Bharath Dhuri Bowler Anad Doddamani Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler

Shivamogga Lions Recent Form

The Shivamogga Lions lost four of the last five matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. They lost their last match against the Gulbarga Mystics by 10 wickets.

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Head to Head Record

The Mysore Warriors and Shivamogga Lions have squared off in six matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Warriors have the upper hand with four wins, while the Lions have won two matches.

Matches Played: 6

Mysore Warriors: 4

Shivamogga Lions: 2

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Betting Odds

Mysore Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Shivamogga Lions @ 1.61 (Parimatch)

The Mysore Warriors' opening pair of SU Karthik and CA Karthik have, on average, scored 32 runs for the first wicket in their last three matches. In comparison, the Shivamogga Lions' opening pair of Dhruv Prabhakar and Nihal Ullal have averaged 18 runs per match in the four matches played this season. The Lions' openers have struggled to build a solid partnership this season, while the Warriors' batters have been more consistent in providing good starts. We predict the Mysore Warriors' openers to continue their good run of form and have a better opening partnership than the Shivamogga Lions.

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Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Top Batters

SU Karthik to be the Top Batter for the Mysore Warriors

SU Karthik scored 71 runs off 43 balls, smashing six fours and five sixes, with a strike rate of 165.12. He has been in good form this season, accumulating a total of 110 runs in three matches, including one fifty and one score of over thirty. We anticipate another big knock from Karthik against the Lions.

Dhruv Prabhakar to be the Top Batter for the Shivamogga Lions

Dhruv Prabhakar was the top scorer for the Shivamogga Lions in the last match against the Gulbarga Mystics, where he scored 44 runs in 27 balls. Prabhakar has had a good season, scoring 75 runs in 3 matches and averaging 25 runs per match. We expect him to perform well in this fixture and score more runs than the other batters for the Shivamogga Lions

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Top Bowlers

Karthik CA to be the Top Bowler for the Mysore Warriors

Codanda Ajith Karthik went wicketless for the first time this season in the last match against the Hubli Tigers. However, he has been the Warriors' go-to bowler for wickets in the middle overs this season, bagging four wickets in two matches and being the top bowler in two of the three matches played. We expect him to have another good outing with the ball against the struggling Shivamogga Lions' batting lineup.

Vasuki Koushik to be the Top Bowler for the Shivamogga Lions

Vasuki Koushik went wicketless in the last match against the Gulbarga Mystics. Before that, he was the top bowler for the Shivamogga Lions against the Bengaluru Blasters, finishing with figures of 1/16. So far this season, Koushik has taken five wickets in four matches and has been the top bowler for the Lions in the last two matches. We anticipate another strong spell from him against the Mysore Warriors.