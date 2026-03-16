Facts: LR Chetan has scored 1291 runs in 35 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy.

Vidhyadhar Patil has taken 38 wickets in 26 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy.

Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters Chance of Winning

The Shivamogga Lions head into this contest on the back of a 29-run loss against the Mangalore Dragons. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, the Lions conceded 179/8. Vasuki Koushik was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/23, while left-arm spinner Hardik Raj bagged two wickets. Avinash D, Anand Doddamani, and Vidwath Kaverappa all chipped in with one wicket each.

In pursuit of 180 runs, the Lions kept losing wickets at regular intervals. While Rohit Kumar K scored a valiant half-century (62 runs in 51 balls) from one end, the lack of support from other batters cost the Lions the game. Avinash D (25 runs) and Tushar Singh (23 runs) were the only other two batters to score more than 20 runs. This is the second consecutive loss for the Shivamogga Lions this season, making them the only team that remains winless.

The Bengaluru Blasters are coming off a five-wicket win over the Gulbarga Mystics in their last match, putting an end to their two-match losing streak and finally getting on the board this season. The Blasters won the toss and opted to bowl first. In the absence of Mayank Agarwal, Shubhang Hegde took over as interim captain, and his decision at the toss was spot on, as the Blasters bowled out the Mystics for 112 runs in 19.5 overs.

It was a collective bowling effort, with Vidhyadhar Patil, Mohsin Khan, Shubhang Hegde, and Rohan Naveen all picking up two wickets each, and Naveen M.G. also chipping in with one wicket. In the run-chase, the Blasters had a stutter as they kept losing wickets, but L.R. Chetan stood tall, remaining unbeaten on 75 runs off 48 balls as the Blasters chased down the target in just 14.2 overs.

Based on the analysis and current form of both the Shivamogga Lions and Bengaluru Blasters in the current season, the Bengaluru Blasters have a better chance of winning this contest.

Shivamogga Lions Chance of Winning: 44%

Bengaluru Blasters Chance of Winning: 56%

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Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

In the absence of their key player Mayank Agarwal, L.R. Chetan played a magnificent, unbeaten knock of 75 runs off 48 balls for the Bengaluru Blasters against the Shivamogga Lions in the last match. His innings included 10 fours and 3 sixes. So far this season, Chetan is the leading run-scorer for the Bengaluru Blasters, with 106 runs in 3 matches, averaging 53 with a strike rate of 151.43. Given his current form, we predict that L.R. Chetan will score over 25 runs against the Lions.

Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters Toss Prediction

The pitch at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore favours the batters and is a high scoring ground. The average 1st innings score is around 190-200 runs and so far this season teams batting first won four of the seven matches played this season in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. We predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

On Friday, August 15, the weather in Mysore will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 27°C and a low of 21°C. There is a 40% chance of rain during the day and a 10% chance at night.

Shivamogga Lions News & Players List

Shivamogga Lions Players List

Vasuki Koushik, Nihal Ullal, Hardik Raj, Avinash D, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dhruv Prabhakar, Sanjay Ashwin, Anand Doddamani, Sahil Sharma, Deepak Devadiga, Bharath Dhuri, Rohit Kumar K, Tushar Singh, MB Darshan, Maribasava Gowda, Sireesh Balgaar.

Predicted Playing XI

Aniruddha Joshi All-rounder Nihal Ullal Batter Avinash D Batter Hardik Raj All-rounder Dhruv Prabhakar Batter MB Darshan All-rounder Aneeshwar Gautam All-rounder Bharath Dhuri Bowler Anad Doddamani Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler

Shivamogga Lions Recent Form

The Shivamogga Lions lost three of the last four matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. They lost their last match against the Mangalore Dragons by 29 runs.

Bengaluru Blasters News & Players List

Bengaluru Blasters Players

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja, Naveen MG, Rohan Patil, LR Chethan, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Siddharth Akhil, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Rohan Naveen, Kruthik Krishna, Advith Shetty, Bhuvan Raju, Niranjan Naik, Prateek Jain, Ishaan S , Rohan Raju

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Naveen Batter LR Chethan Batter Rohan Patil Batter Bhuvan Raju Batter Suraj Ahuja Wicket-keeper Shubhang Hegde © All-rounder Naveen MG All-rounder Prateek Jain Bowler Punith S Bowler Vidhyadar Patil Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Bengaluru Blasters Recent Form

The Bengaluru Blasters won one and lost two of the last three matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy this season. The Blasters won their last match against the Gulbarga Mystics by 5 wickets.

Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters Head to Head Record

Shivamogga Lions and Bengaluru Blasters squared off in six matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Bengaluru Blasters hold the upperhand with four wins, while the Shivamogga Lions won two matches.

Matches Played: 6

Shivamogga Lions: 2

Bengaluru Blasters: 4

Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters Betting Odds

Bengaluru Blasters to have a better opening partnership than the Shivamogga Lions @ 1.58 (Parimatch)

The Bengaluru Blasters opening pair of LR Chetan and Rohan Patil on average scored 24 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches this season. While the Shivamogga Lions opening pair of Dhruv Prabhakar and Nihal Ullal are averaging just four runs per innings for the first wicket this season. The Lions openers have been struggling to provide good partnerships at the top, while the Bengaluru Blasters openers have provided flying starts in the last two matches. Considering the current form of both teams' openers, we are backing the Bengaluru Blasters to have a better opening partnership than Shivamogga Lions.

Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters T20 Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground, null Namma Shivamogga Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Bengaluru Blasters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.20 Bet Now!

Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters Top Batters

Dhruv Prabhakar to be the Top Batter for the Shivamogga Lions

Dhruv Parabhakar started his season with a knock of 30 runs against the Hubli Tigers, but in the last match, he was dismissed for just one run against the Mangalore Dragons. While he looked in good touch during his short stay at the crease in the first game, he failed to convert it into a big score. With his team in desperate need of a win, a big innings is around the corner for this explosive opener. We anticipate that he will step up against the Bengaluru Blasters and score more runs than the other batters for the Lions.

LR Chetan to be the Top Batter for the Bengaluru Blasters

With 106 runs in 3 matches at an average of 53, L.R. Chetan is the leading run-scorer for the Bengaluru Blasters this season. He returned to his usual best in the last game against the Gulbarga Mystics, where he scored 75 runs off 48 balls. In the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, he has scored 1,291 runs in 35 matches with an average of 36.88. His return to form is a huge boost, especially in the absence of Mayank Agarwal. We anticipate that Chetan will continue his good form from the last match and play another match-winning knock for the Blasters.

Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters Top Bowlers

Vasuki Koushik to be the Top Bowler for the Shivamogga Lions

Vasuki Koushik was the top bowler for the Shivamogga Lions in their last match against the Mangalore Dragons, finishing with figures of 3/23. So far this season, Koushik has taken four wickets in two matches, making him the leading wicket-taker for the Lions. In the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, he has taken 32 wickets in 34 matches. Given the good rhythm he has started the season with, we anticipate another strong spell from him against the Blasters.

Vidhyadhar Patil to be the Top Bowler for the Bengaluru Blasters

Vidhyadhar Patil set the tone for the Bengaluru Blasters against the Gulbarga Mystics by dismissing the in-form Luvnith Sisodia early in the innings. He finished as the top bowler for the Blasters with figures of 2/13. So far this season, he has taken four wickets in three matches, bowling economically and creating some excellent wicket-taking opportunities. In the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, he has taken 38 wickets in 26 matches. We anticipate another strong performance from him against the Shivamogga Lions.