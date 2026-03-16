Facts: Vasuki Koushik has picked up 33 wickets in 35 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy.

Nikin Jose has scored 64 runs in the last 3 matches for the Gulbarga Mystics.

Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics Chance of Winning

The Shivamogga Lions head into this contest on the back of a third consecutive loss this season, with their latest being an eight-wicket defeat against the Bengaluru Blasters. In a rain-affected game that was reduced to six overs per side, the Lions batted first and scored 62/6, another tough outing with the bat. Nihal Ullal was the top scorer with 31 runs off 12 balls, his first score over 30 this season. M.B. Darshan smashed 14 runs off 5 balls at the end to power the Lions past 50 runs.

The Bengaluru Blasters made easy work of the target, chasing it down in 4.2 overs. Vasuki Koushik and Anand Doddamani each picked up a wicket, while all the other bowlers conceded more than 10 runs per over. With this loss, the Lions' chances of qualification look grim. They do have another seven matches to play this season, and this match is a crucial one if they hope to stage a comeback.

The Gulbarga Mystics are coming into this contest after a five-wicket loss at the hands of the Bengaluru Blasters. It was another poor batting performance from the Mystics, who were bowled out for 112 runs in 19.5 overs. There was a complete failure from their top seven batters, with only two managing to reach double digits. However, Lavish Kaushal, coming in at number eight, smashed 54* runs off 30 balls, giving his team a respectable total that ultimately wasn't enough.

The Blasters chased down the target in 14.2 overs, handing the Mystics their second loss of the season. The Mystics' skipper, Vijaykumar Vyshak, put up a valiant effort, picking up three wickets for just 19 runs. Shashi Kumar K. and Monish Reddy also bagged one wicket apiece.

Based on our analysis of both the Shivamogga Lions and the Gulbarga Mystics and their current form, the Gulbarga Mystics have a better chance of winning this contest.

Shivamogga Lions to Win: 42%

Gulbarga Mystcis to Win: 58%

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Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystcis Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Luvnith Sisodia, once again, had a promising start, scoring 13 runs off 9 balls and smashing two towering sixes, but he failed to convert. In the three matches played this season, Sisodia has scores of 26, 23, and 13. Overall, he has scored 62 runs in 3 matches, averaging 20.6. He is in good form, but luck hasn't been on his side so far. However, with his team in desperate need of a win, we back him to turn the tide in this fixture and score over 22 runs against the Shivamogga Lions.

Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore, has favored batters this season. The average first innings score is 184 runs, and teams batting first have had the upper hand with five wins in the nine matches played. We predict the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first in this game, as chasing is highly preferred with rain looming.

Weather Conditions

On Saturday, August 16th, the weather in Mysore will be cloudy. There is a chance of light rain during the day. The temperature will range from a low of 21°C to a high of 27°C. A light breeze is expected from the west.

Shivamogga Lions News & Players List

Shivamogga Lions Players List

Vasuki Koushik, Nihal Ullal, Hardik Raj, Avinash D, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dhruv Prabhakar, Sanjay Ashwin, Anand Doddamani, Sahil Sharma, Deepak Devadiga, Bharath Dhuri, Rohit Kumar K, Tushar Singh, MB Darshan, Maribasava Gowda, Sireesh Balgaar.

Predicted Playing XI

Aniruddha Joshi All-rounder Nihal Ullal Batter Avinash D Batter Hardik Raj All-rounder Dhruv Prabhakar Batter MB Darshan All-rounder Aneeshwar Gautam All-rounder Bharath Dhuri Bowler Anad Doddamani Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler

Shivamogga Lions Recent Form

The Shivamogga Lions lost four of the last five matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. They lost their last match against the Bengaluru Blasters by 8 wickets.

Gulbarga Mystcis News & Players List

Gulbarga Mystics Players List

Bangalore Mohith, EJ Jasper, Harsha Wardhan Khuba, Prajwal Pavan, Smaran, Ravichandran, Sourabh Muttur, Faizan Riaz, Nikin Jose, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Sheetal Kumar, Younus Ali Baig, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Luvnith Sisodia, Lavish Kaushal, Likhit Bannur, Monish Reddy, Praveen Dubey, Santosh Basavaraj, Shashi Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Luvnith Sisodia Wiket-keeper Nikin Jose Batter Prajwal Pavan Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Praveen Dubey All-rounder Prithviraj Shekawat All-rounder Siddharth Bowler Monish Reddy Bowler Lavish Kaushal Bowler Shashi Kumar K Bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar © Bowler

Gulbarga Mystics Recent Form

Gulbarga Mystics won one and lost two of the last three matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They lost their last match against the Bengaluru Blasters by 5 wickets.

Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics Head to Head Record

Shivamogga Lions and Gulbargae Mystcis squared off in six matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy till date. Both teams have had a balanced record with three wins each. Expect another close contest in this one.

Matches Played: 6

Shivamogga Lions Won: 3

Gulbarga Mystcis Won: 3

Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics Betting Odds

Gulbarga Mystics to have a better opening partnership than Shivamogga Lions @ 1.55 (Parimatch)

The Gulbarga Mystics' opening pair of Luvnith Sisodia and Nikin Jose have averaged 28.3 runs per innings for the first wicket in the last three matches. In contrast, the Shivamogga Lions' opening pair of Dhruv Prabhakar and Nihal Ullal have averaged just 14 runs for the first wicket over the same period, with only one partnership reaching double figures. It has been a struggling season for the Lions' openers, whereas the Mystics' openers are highly experienced and have provided good starts in two of their three matches. Given the current form of both teams' opening pairs, we are backing the Gulbarga Mystics to have a better opening partnership than the Shivamogga Lions.

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Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics Top Batters

Dhruv Prabhakar to be the Top Batter for the Shivamogga Lions

Dhruv Prabhakar didn't get a chance to bat in the last match against the Bengaluru Blasters in a rain-shortened game. However, he started his season well with a knock of 30 runs against the Hubli Tigers. While he looked in good touch during his short stay at the crease in the first game, he failed to convert it into a big score. With his team in desperate need of a win, a big innings is around the corner for this explosive opener. We anticipate that he will step up against the Gulbarga Mystics and score more runs than the other batters for the Lions.

Nikin Jose to be the Top Batter for the Gulbarga Mystics

In the last match against the Bengaluru Blasters, Nikin Jose had a tough outing and was dismissed for just one run. Before that, against the Mysore Warriors, he played a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 52 runs from 22 balls in a chase of 185. So far this season, Jose has scored 64 runs in three matches, averaging 21.3. He is in excellent form at the moment, and we are backing him to once again come out on top against the Shivamogga Lions and be the top batter for the Gulbarga Mystics.

Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystcis Top Bowlers

Vasuki Koushik to be the Top Bowler for the Shivamogga Lions

Vasuki Koushik was the top bowler for the Shivamogga Lions in their last match against the Bengaluru Blasters, finishing with figures of 1/16. So far this season, Koushik has taken five wickets in three matches and has been the top bowler for the Lions in the last two matches. In the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, he has taken 33 wickets in 35 matches. Given the good rhythm he has started the season with, we anticipate another strong spell from him against the Mystics.

Monish Reddy to be the Top Bowler for the Gulbarga Mystics

Monish Reddy picked up one wicket in the last match against the Bengaluru Blasters, conceding 31 runs and was the second-best bowler for the Mystics. In the first two matches, he bagged two wickets each. He has shown great consistency and accuracy with the ball so far this season, bagging five wickets in three matches. We back Monish Reddy to bowl another wicket-taking spell against the Shivamogga Lions and be the top bowler for the Mystics.