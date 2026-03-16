Facts: Devdutt Padikkal has scored 307 runs in 9 matches for the Hubli Tigers this season.

Yash Raj Punja has bagged 18 wickets in 7 matches for the Hubli Tigers.

Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers Chance of Winning

Shivamogga Lions secured their first win of the season in nine matches, defeating Mysuru Warriors by three wickets in a thrilling encounter. Chasing a target of 181, the Lions' innings was anchored by Aneeshwar Gautam, who scored a crucial 49, and Rohit Kumar K, who added 46.

However, the real hero of the match was Avinash D, whose explosive, unbeaten 45 off just 21 balls, including three fours and three sixes, guided the team to victory. Avinash's knock ensured that despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the Lions were always in the chase. The Lions' bowling was led by Dhruv Prabhakar and MB Darshan, who each took two wickets to restrict the Warriors to 180.

The Hubli Tigers secured a commanding five-wicket victory over the Mysuru Warriors, chasing down a target of 130 with 5.4 overs to spare. The Tigers' chase was spearheaded by Devdutt Padikkal, who launched a blistering assault with a quickfire 44 off just 19 balls. However, it was Karthikeya KP who anchored the innings with a brilliant, unbeaten 52 off 32 balls, guiding his team to a comfortable win.

Earlier, the Tigers' bowlers put on a spectacular performance to restrict the Warriors to 129/8. Shreesha Achar was the star bowler, with an exceptional spell of 3 wickets for just 11 runs. He was well supported by Yash Raj Punja and Ritesh Bhatkal, who both took two wickets. The Tigers' dominant all-round display, with both bat and ball, sealed their convincing win.

Based on our analysis of both the Hubli Tigers and Shivamogga Lions recent form, the Hubli Tigers have the best chance of winning this contest.

Shivamogga Lions Chance of Winning: 33%

Hubli Tigers Chance of Winning: 67%

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Shivamogga Lions vs Hubi Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Hubli Tigers captain Devdutt Padikkal's form this season has been inconsistent. His scores are 44, 69, 8, 63, 7, 0, 60, 4, and 52. He's either scored over 40 or failed to get to 10 runs. However, after a few low scores and the last time he played against the Shivamogga Lions, Padikkal scored 52 runs in 32 balls. We expect him to make an impact this time around and score over 25 runs against the Shivamogga Lions.

Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers Toss Prediction

In the 26 matches played at the Srikantta Datta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore during the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025, teams that bowled first emerged victorious in 17 of the games. The pitch has been balanced, offering a fair contest between bat and ball in the last five matches, where the average first innings score has been between 155-160.

Weather Report

On Monday, August 25th the weather in Mysore will be partly cloudy. The temperature will be around 27°C, with a humidity of 62% and a wind speed of 14 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation.

Shivamogga Lions News & Players List

Shivamogga Lions Players List

Vasuki Koushik, Nihal Ullal, Hardik Raj, Avinash D, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dhruv Prabhakar, Sanjay Ashwin, Anand Doddamani, Sahil Sharma, Deepak Devadiga, Bharath Dhuri, Rohit Kumar K, Tushar Singh, MB Darshan, Maribasava Gowda, Sireesh Balgaar.

Predicted Playing XI

Aniruddha Joshi All-rounder Tushar Singh Batter Nihal Ullal © Batter Hardik Raj All-rounder Dhruv Prabhakar Batter MB Darshan All-rounder Aneeshwar Gautam All-rounder Bharath Dhuri Bowler Anad Doddamani Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler Avinash D Bowler

Shivamogga Lions Recent Form

The Shivamogga Lions have lost their last nine matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Lions won their last match against the Mysore Warriors by three wickets.

Hubli Tigers News & Players List

Hubli Tigers Players List

Manvanth Kumar L, Krishnan Shrijith, KC Cariappa, Karthikeya KP, Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Taha, Vijay Bharadwaj, Prakhar Chaturvedi, Sankalp Shettennavar, Samarth Nagaraj, Shivkumar Rakshith, Samarth Nagaraj, Yash Raj Punja, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shreesha Achar, Nathan D'Mello, Nishchith Pai

Predicted Playing XI

Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Devdutt Padikkal Batter Mohammed Taha Batter Prakhar Chaturvedi Batter Karthikeya KP All-rounder Manavanth Kumar L All-rounder Ritesh Bhatkal All-rounder Nitin Nagaraja Bowler Nishchith Pai Bowler Yash Raj Punja Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler

Hubli Tigers Recent Form

The Hubli Tigers won three and lost two of the last five matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They won their last match against the Mysore Warriors by 5 wickets.

Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers Head to Head Record

Shivamogga Lions and Hubli Tigers faced off in 8 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Tigers hold a dominant record with 7 wins, while the Lions won one match.

Matches Played: 8

Shivamogga Lions: 1

Hubli Tigers: 7

Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers Betting Odds

Hubli Tigers to have a better opening partnership than the Shivamogga Lions @ 1.53 (Parimatch)

The Shivamogga Lions' opening pair of Dhruv Prabhakar and Nihal Ullal have averaged just 17 runs per match in the eight matches played this season. In comparison, The Hubli Tigers' opening pair of Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Taha has averaged 24 runs per match in the nine matches played this season. Given the current form of both teams' openers, we back the Hubli Tigers to have a better opening partnership than the Shivamogga Lions.

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Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers Top Batters

Tushar Singh to be the Top Batter for the Shivamogga Lions

Tushar Singh delivered an explosive innings of 89 runs from just 48 balls against the Mangalore Dragons, a knock that featured six fours and seven sixes. But he failed to capitalise on that form in the last match against the Warriors where he scored just two runs. Having been benched for most of the season, he proved his worth in the one game he played. We expect Tushar to capitalize on this opportunity, carry his stellar form into the next match, and finish as the top batter for the Shivamogga Lions.

Devdutt Padikkal to be the Top Batter for the Hubli Tigers

The skipper of the Hubli Tigers, Devdutt Padikkal, scored 44 runs in the last match against the Mysore Warriors. So far this season, Padikkal has scored 307 runs in 9 matches, averaging 34.11, and has been the top scorer in three of those matches. We expect Padikkal to replicate his performance from the earlier matches and play a match-winning knock against the Shivamogga Lions.

Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers Top Bowlers

MB Darshan to be the top bowler for the Shivamogga Lions

MB Darshan has taken four wickets in the last two matches for the Shivamogga Lions and has been the top bowler in both of them. In the last match against the Mysore Warriors he picked up two wickets conceding 36 runs in 3 overs. We back Darshan to close out with a good spell and be the top bowler for the Lions.

Yash Raj Punja to be the Top Bowler for the Hubli Tigers

Yash Raj Punja picked up two wickets while conceding 19 runs against the Myore Warriors in the last match. Punja has been the main bowler and wicket-taker in the middle overs. He has taken 18 wickets in 7 matches this season and was the top bowler for the Hubli Tigers in five of those matches. Given his current bowling form and his wicket-taking ability, we are backing Punja to be the top bowler for the Hubli Tigers.