Facts: The previous fixture between the two teams was abandoned due to rain. Eagle Nashik Titans won the previous faceoff.

Eagle Nashik Titans finished the MPL 2025 league stage as table toppers.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa Chance of Winning

Eagle Nashik Titans ended the league stage as the table toppers and have a chance to directly qualify for the final too. If the qualifier 1 gets washed out like a few earlier matches, then the Titans will make it to the final of the tournament. Having said that, they also defeated Puneri Bappa earlier this season and will be confident of beating them again in Qualifier 1.

As for Puneri Bappa, they made it to the first qualifier of the season with four wins, two losses and four no results. They ended in second place in the points table and will be eager to take the field on Friday (June 20). Puneri Bappa will be eager to avenge the loss at the hands of the Titans earlier this season and with a place in the final at stake.

Puneri Bappa’s chances of winning - 45%

Eagle Nashik Titans’ chances of winning - 55%

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Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Murtaza Trunkwala scored 33 runs off 25 balls opening the innings in the previous faceoff against the Titans. He opens the innings and has every chance of going berserk in the powerplay overs against the opposition. Having scored a lot of runs this season already, Trunkwala can be expected to muster at least 20 runs in this game.

Rohan Damle was the main man for the Titans when they chased down 150 runs in the previous face-off against the Puneri Bappa side. He scored an unbeaten 80 off just 49 balls while batting at number four and is yet again expected to repeat the heroics. Rohan is likely to score at least 25 runs in this match for the Titans.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa Match Toss Prediction

With so much rain around, the surface at the MCA Stadium is likely to assist the bowlers with this starting in the afternoon. There will be some moisture in the pitch and batting will get easy as the match progresses. The team winning the toss will definitely opt to bowl first as DLS method will come into the picture thanks to the wet weather in Pune.

Weather Report

It is no surprise that the weather in Pune on Friday (June 20) is not great again. There are 35% chances of showers around 2 PM when the match is scheduled to start. Even in the lead-up to the game, there is a lot of rain in the forecast. It is expected to relent around 5 PM, with light rain expected, but hopes of any action look grim as of now.

Puneri Bappa News & Player List

Puneri Bappa Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Aayush Raktade, Neel Gandhi, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rohan Kharat, Roshan Waghsare, Sachin Bhosale, Sahil Autade, Sohan Jamale, Suraj Shinde, Yash Kshirsagar, Rushikesh Sonawane, Yash Nahar, Nikit Dhumal, Piyush Salvi, Yash Jadhav, Aaryan Desai, Om Pawar, Naushad Shaikh, Nikhil Lunawat, Abdus Salam, Abhinav Tiwari, Mayank Kasyab, Sagar Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Nahar All-Rounder Murtaza Trunkwala All-Rounder Sahil Autade Batter Suraj Shinde Wicketkeeper Rusikesh Sonawane Batter Yash Kshirsagar (C) Wicketkeeper Naushad Shaikh Batter Ramakrishna Ghosh Bowler Sachin Bhosale Bowler Roshan Waghsare Bowler Rohan Kharat Bowler

Puneri Bappa Team Form

Puneri Bappa played 10 matches in the league stage of MPL 2025. They won four matches, lost two and four of their games ended in no result due to rain.

Eagle Nashik Titans News & Player List

Eagle Nashik Titans Player List

Prashant Solanki (C), Mukesh Choudhary, Akshay Waikar, Arshin Kulkarni, Atharva Kale, Yogesh Dongare, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hari Sawant, Kaushal Tambe, Mandar Bhandari, Manoj Ingale, Ranjit Nikam, Razeq Fallah, Rehan Khan, Sahil Parakh, Siddhant Doshi, Rohan Damle, Adarsh Manure, Pruthviraj Kand, Balkrishna Kashid, Sushrut Sawant, Aniket Nalwade,

Predicted Playing XI

Mandar Bhandari Wicketkeeper Arshin Kulkarni All-Rounder Sahil Parakh Batter Ranjit Nikam Batter Rohan Damle Batter Atharva Kale Bowler Manoj Ingale Batter Yogesh Dongare All-Rounder Prashant Solanki (C) Bowler Akshay Waikar Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Eagle Nashik Titans Team Form

Eagle Nashik Titans topped the points table of MPL 2025 after the league stage. They won five matches, lost only one while four of their encounters ended in a no result.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa Head to Head

Puneri Bappa and Eagle Nashik Titans have faced each other five times in the history of MPL. The Titans have won three times while Puneri Bappa emerged victorious only twice.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa Betting Odds

Eagle Nashik Titans to have a better opening partnership than Puneri Bappa

To their credit, these are only two teams who have had the same openers for the majority of the season this year. Arshin Kulkarni and Mandar Bhandari opened the innings for the Titans while Yash Nahar opened with Murtaza Trunkwala for Puneri Bappa. It is tough to predict which pair will score the most runs together. However, it is very much likely that the Titans will get off to a better start compared to their counterparts in Puneri Bappa.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa Top Batters

Yash Nahar to be Puneri Bappa’s top batter

Yash Nahar is the leading run-scorer for Puneri Bappa this season. In seven innings, he has so far scored 204 runs at a strike rate of 134.21 and an average of 29.14. Nahar has smacked 15 fours and 13 sixes as well during his stay in the middle and has the capability to become the top batter for Puneri Bappa in this game too.

Arshin Kulkarni to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top batter

Arshin Kulkarni has turned heads with his batting this season. He has scored 180 runs so far in seven innings with only 8 fours and 14 sixes to his name. He has struck at 124.14 and averages 30 while opening the innings for the Titans. With all eyes on Bhandari, Arshin can change the game with his batting and become the top batter for his team.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa Top Bowlers

Nikit Dhumal to be Puneri Bappa’s top bowler

Nikit Dhumal continues to be the bowler to watch out for in this game for Puneri Bappa. In seven innings so far, he has accounted for 12 scalps at an average of 14.33. He has conceded 172 runs in 21.3 overs at an economy of 8 and is a genuine wicket-taker. Hence, he is expected to be the top bowler for Puneri Bappa in this encounter.

Prashant Solanki to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top bowler

Prashant Solanki is in the race to win the purple cap this season. With multiple four-wicket hauls to his name. Solanki has led from the front for the Titans. He has picked up 13 wickets, the second highest this season, at an average of 13.38. He has gone for only 174 runs in 25 overs so far at an economy of less than 7. For the same reason, he can become the top bowler for the Titans in this match.