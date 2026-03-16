Facts: Eagle Nashik Titans defeated Puneri Bappa in Qualifier 1 to qualify for the final.

Raigad Royals beat Kolhapur Tuskers and Puneri Bappa in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 on their way to the final.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Raigad Royals Chance of Winning

Raigad Royals are in exceptional form and have peaked at the right time. They have won their last two matches and are coming into this final after defending 133 runs against Puneri Bappa. The Royals have the winning momentum with them but they will have to beat the in-form Eagle Nashik Titans to lift the title for the first time.

As for Eagle Nashik Titans, they have been the team to beat this season in MPL. They topped the points table with five wins and only a solitary loss in the league stage before defeating Puneri Bappa in the first qualifier to make it to the final. However, they will face Raigad Royals in the final who have peaked at the right time and are threatening to go all the way.

Raigad Royals’ chances of winning - 45%

Eagle Nashik Titans’ chances of winning - 55%

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Eagle Nashik Titans vs Raigad Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Vicky Ostwal has played a massive role as an all-rounder for Raigad Royals this season. He has not only opened the innings but has also picked up wickets in almost every game. In the previous encounter, he returned with figures of 2/16 in his four overs and can be expected to pick at least a couple more wickets in this final.

Arshin Kulkarni has so far scored 202 runs this season in eight innings at a strike rate of 119.53 and an average of 28.86. He opens the innings and has an in-form partner in Mandar Bhandari at the top of the order. Arshin can be expected to go big in this game and score at least 25 runs.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Raigad Royals Match Toss Prediction

The qualifier 2 was a low-scoring encounter with 133 runs being defended successfully. However, the pitch for the final is expected to be fresh and good for batting. With no rain expected and this being a massive final, the team winning the toss might look to post the runs on the board and put pressure on the opposition.

Weather Report

Raingods have been kind to MPL 2025 in the playoffs. For all three matches so far, clouds have stayed away and even for the final, there is only a 10% chance of rain coming down during the match time. The temperature is expected to be around 23-24 Degrees Celsius during the final.

Raigad Royals News & Player List

Raigad Royals Player List

Vishant More (C), Vicky Ostwal, Rushabh Rathod, Vaibhav Agam, Ajay Borude, Onkar Rajput, Siddhesh Veer, Tanay Sanghvi, Digvijay Patil, Snehal Kamankar, Savya Gajraj, Nikhil Kadam, Nadeem Shaikh, Neeraj Joshi, Nimir Joshi, Shubham Kadam, Ravindra Jadhav, Hitesh Walunj, Swapnil Fulpagar, Omkar Khatpe, Harsh Sanghvi, Rugved More, Sagar Jadhav, Harsh Mogaveera, Ranvir Chauhan, Utkarsha Hazare, Atharva Chaudhari, Mohd. Arqam, Abhishek Shrivastav, Rajnikant Padwal, Vedant Kadu, Ibrahim Velaskar, Ishan Lohiya, Shrawan Khade, Nachiket Thakur, Omkar Mohite, Harsh Oswal, Hrishikesh Raut, Abhishek Tate, Sharwin Kiswe, Neeraj More

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Veer All-Rounder Vicky Ostwal Batter Onkar Khatpe Batter Rushabh Rathod (C) Wicketkeeper N Joshi Batter Harsh Sanghavi Batter Ajay Borude All-Rounder Harsh Mogaveera Bowler Tanay Sanghvi Bowler Nikhil Kadam Bowler S Jadhav Bowler

Raigad Royals Team Form

Raigad Royals qualified for the playoffs in third place in the table but have won their last two matches to make it to the final.

Eagle Nashik Titans News & Player List

Eagle Nashik Titans Player List

Prashant Solanki (C), Mukesh Choudhary, Akshay Waikar, Arshin Kulkarni, Atharva Kale, Yogesh Dongare, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hari Sawant, Kaushal Tambe, Mandar Bhandari, Manoj Ingale, Ranjit Nikam, Razeq Fallah, Rehan Khan, Sahil Parakh, Siddhant Doshi, Rohan Damle, Adarsh Manure, Pruthviraj Kand, Balkrishna Kashid, Sushrut Sawant, Aniket Nalwade

Predicted Playing XI

Mandar Bhandari Wicketkeeper Arshin Kulkarni All-Rounder Sahil Parakh Batter Ranjit Nikam Batter Rohan Damle Batter Atharva Kale Bowler Manoj Ingale Batter Yogesh Dongare All-Rounder Prashant Solanki (C) Bowler Akshay Waikar Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Eagle Nashik Titans Team Form

Eagle Nashik Titans are the most in-form team in MPL this season. They topped the points table with five wins in 10 matches and only one loss and also won the first qualifier to make it to the final.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Raigad Royals Head to Head

Raigad Royals and Eagle Nashik Titans have faced each other five times so far in MPL history. The Titans have won thrice while the Royals won only once. The previous face-off between the two teams ended in no result.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Raigad Royals Betting Odds

Eagle Nashik Titans to have a better opening partnership than Raigad Royals

Eagle Nashik Titans openers Mandar Bhandari and Arshin Kulkarni have consistently done well throughout the season. Moreover, the team hasn’t split them apart even once as they often got the team off to good starts. On the other hand, Raigad Royals changed their opening duo only recently with Vicky Ostwal joining hands with the orange cap holder Siddhesh Veer. Even though the latter is in great form, the duo is struggling to stitch a partnership consistently. Hence, Eagle Nashik Titans are expected to have a better opening partnership than their counterparts.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Raigad Royals Top Batters

Rushabh Rathod to be Raigad Royals’ top batter

Rushabh Rathod is the captain of Raigad Royals and has beautifully led the team this season. He has scored 174 runs so far in nine innings at a strike rate of 159.63 and an average of 21.75. Batting at four, he has changed the momentum of the innings superbly on multiple occasions and can be backed to become the top batter for the Royals when it matters the most.

Mandar Bhandari to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top batter

Mandar Bhandari scored a match-winning 58, opening the innings off just 40 balls in the 158-run chase in the previous game. Overall, he is the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 242 runs to his name in eight innings at a strike rate of 156.13 and an average of 34.57. Mandar has also smacked a century this season and will be keen on becoming the top batter for the Titans in this final.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Raigad Royals Top Bowlers

Tanay Sanghvi to be Raigad Royals’ top bowler

Tanay Sanghvi is the highest wicket-taker this season. He has picked up 17 wickets so far and is coming off a stunning spell in the second qualifier that helped the Royals defend a low total of 133 runs. He has form with him and has the capability to bowl a match-winning spell in the final

Prashant Solanki to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top bowler

Prashant Solanki is the second highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets to his name. He also played a crucial role in the Titans beating Puneri Bappa in the first qualifier, picking up three wickets for just 22 runs in his four-over spell. The captain of the Titans will be once again expected to become the top bowler for his team in his match.