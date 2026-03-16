Facts: Patidar has scored 2775 runs at an average of 36.03 and a strike rate of 156.42 in the shortest format of the game

Tripuresh Singh has taken 11 wickets at an average of 18.00 and a strike rate of 13.5

Overall, Kuldeep Sen has taken 119 wickets in domestic cricket

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Chambal Ghariyals Chance of Winning

Fresh off an IPL-winning campaign as the skipper of Royal Challengers Benagluru, Rajat Patidar brings in an incredible amount of depth and confidence. With him in the batting order, there’s not a lot to worry about. Similarly, Kuldeep Sen makes them a strong unit with the ball, which will further translate into performance of substance.

On the other hand, Chambal Ghariyals are the latest entrants to the Madhya Pradesh League. Led by Shubham Sharma, the former Rajasthan Royals batter, they will aim to make early ripples in the tournament. Named after one of the most iconic places in Madhya Pradesh, Chambal will hope that things go as planned for them.

GC’s chance of winning is 55%

CG’s chance of winning is 45%

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Gwalior Cheetahs vs Chambal Ghariyals Betting Tips

Rajat Patidar is in red-hot form at the moment, having scored a lot of runs for RCB in the recently concluded IPL. What has made things even more interesting is the fact that he is oozing with confidence after the incredible season he had as captain. Harpreet Singh has always been a consistent performer with the bat and betting on him will take you a long way. Sure enough, you can’t ignore Rishabh Chouhan for the kind of authentic dominance he has shown in the inter-district tournaments.

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Chambal Ghariyals Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior has hosted only one T20 match to date, between India and Bangladesh in 2024, with the chasing side emerging victorious.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match between Gwalior Cheetahs and Chambal Ghariyals as the probability of rain is only 2%. The probability of thunderstorms is nil. All in all, this should be a pleasant evening to play cricket.

Gwalior Cheetahs Player List

Harshvardhan Hardia, Rajat Patidar, Rishabh Chouhan, Varun Shinde, Ajay Mishra, Anvesh Chawla, Arpit Patel, Mangesh Yadav, Parth Chaudhary, Parth Sahani, Prarabdha Mishra, Vikas Sharma, Akash Raghuvanshi, Inder Singh Banjara, Rakesh Thakur, Vineet Rawat, Aman Bhadoriya, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Nayanraj Mewada, Rohit Rajawat

Predicted Playing XI

Rajat Patidar Batter Harshvardhan Hardia Batter Rishabh Chouhan Batter Varun Shinde Batter Vikas Sharma All-rounder Mangesh Yadav All-rounder Akash Raghuvanshi Wicket-Keeper Anvesh Chawla Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler Aryan Pandey Bowler Rohit Rajawat Bowler

Gwalior Cheetahs Team Form

In four games in the last season of the Madhya Pradesh League, Gwalior Cheetahs have won two and lost two encounters.

Chambal Ghariyals Player List

Aporve Dwivedi, Harpreet Singh, Rudransh Singh, Suraj Sengar, Akash Rajawat, Ankush Singh, Pankaj Sharma, Raj Dabi, Shubham Sharma, Tripuresh Singh, Vineet Rawat, Aman Bhadoriya, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Nayanraj Mewada, Rohit Rajawat

Predicted Playing XI

Harpreet Singh Batter Shubham Sharma Batter Aporve Dwivedi Batter Suraj Sengar Batter Vineet Rawat Batter Ankush Singh All-rounder Raj Dabi All-rounder Tripuresh Singh All-rounder Nayanraj Mewada Bowler Aryan Pandey Bowler Rohit Rajawat Bowler

Chambal Ghariyals Team Form

Chambal Ghariyals are the latest entrants to the Madhya Pradesh League, and the upcoming clash against Gwalior Cheetahs is going to be their first encounter.

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Chambal Ghariyals Head-To-Head

Gwalior Cheetahs and Chambal Ghariyals have never faced each other in the Madhya Pradesh League and the upcoming clash is going to be their first-ever encounter.

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Chambal Ghariyals Betting Odds

Gwalior Cheetahs opening partnership over 18.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

Rajat Patidar won’t have Virat Kohli or Phil Salt this time around, but he is all set to set up a great base with Harshvardhan Hardia in the side. The duo are in great form at the moment, with Patidar fresh off a stunning IPL campaign, whereas Hardia had a great Inter-District performance. With contrasting styles coming together, it is prudent to expect that

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Chambal Ghariyals Best Batters

Rajat Patidar to be Gwalior Cheetah’s best batter (Parimatch)

Patidar has turned out to be a great T20 batter, with 2775 runs at an average of 36.03 and a strike rate of 156.42 in the shortest format of the game. With 26 half-centuries and one century, he has been the fulcrum of whichever side he has turned up for. With such great credentials backing his campaign, don’t expect things to go awry for him.

Shubham Sharma to be Chambal Ghariyals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Shubham Sharma is one of the most consistent batters in Indian domestic cricket, having an incredible average of 42.73 in first-class cricket and a List A average of 36.02. Overall, he has 13 centuries in domestic cricket as well as 34 half-centuries to go with it. Trust him to do well for his side.

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Chambal Ghariyals Best Bowlers

Kuldeep Sen to be Gwalior Cheetahs’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Kuldeep Sen made his India debut back in 2022 against Bangladesh in Mirpur and hasn’t played since then, but his career is on the right track. Overall, he has 119 wickets in domestic cricket. His main strength lies in his pressure-inserting tactics and Chambal will do well to negate that. But for us, the punters, it is important not to lose sight of that and bet a decent amount on him to reap the dividends of his performance.

Tripuresh Singh to be Chambal Ghariyals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Tripuresh Singh is one of the best finds in Madhya Pradesh cricket in recent years. In just eight games, the pacer from Prayagraj has taken 11 wickets at an average of 18.00 and a strike rate of 13.5. His spell against Mumbai in the last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy left the Shreyas Iyer-led side dumbfounded and you can bank on those heroics to expect that he will be the star performer for Chambal in the next match.