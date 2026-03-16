Facts: Eagle Nashik Titans defeated Kolhapur Tuskers by four wickets in the first leg of this fixture this season.

Prashant Solanki picked four wickets against Kolhapur Tuskers when the two teams last faced each other.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Chance of Winning

Struggling Kolhapur Tuskers are set to face league leaders Eagle Nashik Titans in the 22nd match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 on Monday, June 16. In-form Eagle Nashik Titans are leading the points table with a whopping five wins in six games and a potential victory against the Tuskers will further boost their chances of making playoffs.

Nashik’s five-match winning streak was broken after their last game against Puneru Bappa was abandoned due to rain. On the other hand, Kolhapur Tuskers ended their five-match winless run with a thrilling last-ball win over Raigad in their last game. Rahul Tripathi-led Kolhapur side is currently placed third in the standings after managing just two wins in seven games so far.

Kolhapur Tuskers’ chances of winning - 35%

Eagle Nashik Titans’ chances of winning - 65%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Focus will be on Kolhapur skipper Rahul Tripathi who ended his early poor form by smashing 45 runs off just 17 balls against Puneri Bappa and a match-winning fifty in the last game. Tripathi will look to carry that momentum in the remainder of the games and can be backed to play an impactful knock against Nashik in the next game. Tripathi has scored 155 runs in five innings in the MPL 2025.

Captain Prashant Solanki is leading Eagle Nashik Titans by example this season. The leggie picked four wickets while conceding just 19 runs against Satara Warriors in the last game to take his season’s wickets tally to 13 in just six games. Solanki is currently holding the purple cap with 13 wickets at an average of 12.38 and an amazing economy rate of 7.00.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Match Toss Prediction

Both teams will look to bowl first after winning the toss as heavy rain looms over MCA Stadium, Pune on Monday. Eagle Nashik Titans have produced some dominant wins while chasing this season but they will not be bothered if put to bat first against Kolhapur. Fans can expect a bit of help from the pitch for the spinners across both innings.

Weather Report

There is heavy rain prediction in Pune on Monday, June 16. Weather has been cruel for cricket fans throughout the 2025 MPL season with a handful of matches being abandoned already. The weather forecast suggests 66% precipitation during the early stages of the match but fans can expect some action later in the game.

Kolhapur Tuskers News and Player List

Kolhapur Tuskers Player List

Sachin Dhas, Ankit Bawne, Siddharth Mhatre, Rahul Tripathi, Dhanraj Shinde (wk), Shrikant Mundhe, Anand Thenge, Rajneesh Gurbani, Deepak Dangi, Shreyas Chavan, Atman Pore, Atharv Dakway, Vishant More, Sunil Yadav, Sumit Markali, Nihal Tusamad, Atharva Wanve, Shubham Mane, Vedant Patil, Dilip Malviya, Digvijay Jadhav, Rhuturaj Veerkar, Rajveer Jagtap, Hardik Kurangale, Arya Shah, Nilay Newaskar, Bhargav Pathak, Sumit Dhengle, Ayush Ubhe

Predicted Playing XI

Sachin Dhas Batter Anikt Bawne Batter Siddharth Mhatre Batter Rahul Tripathi (c) Batter Dhanraj Shinde Wicketkeeper Shirkant Mundhe Batter Anand Thenge All-rounder Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Deepak Dangi Bowler Atman Pore Bowler Shreyash Chavan Bowler

Kolhapur Tuskers Team Form

Kolhapur Tuskers started their MPL 2025 campaign with a dominant win over Ratnagiri Jets but since then have lost three and witnessed two matches abandoned due to rain.

Eagle Nashik Titans News & Player List

Eagle Nashik Titans Player List

Arshin Kulkarni, Mandar Bhandari(w), Sahil Parakh, Rohan Damle, Atharva Kale, Ranjeet Nikam, Kaushal Tambe, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prashant Solanki(c), Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingale, Akshay Waikar, Siddhant Doshi, Rehan Khan, Hari Sawant, Razeq Fallah, Yogesh Dongre, Pruthviraj Kand, Balkrishana Kashid, Adarsh Manure, Sushrut Sawant, Aniket Nalawade

Predicted Playing XI

Sahil Parikh Batter Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Mandar Bhandari Wicketkeeper Atharav Kale Batter Rohan Damle All-rounder Ranjeet Nikam Batter Kaushal Tambe Batter Prashant Solanki (c) Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler Manoj Ingale Bowler Akshay Waikar Bowler

Eagle Nashik Titans are the only team to remain unbeaten halfway through the tournament. Nashik won their first five games and saw their last game abandoned due to rain.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Head to Head

Kolhapur Tuskers and Eagle Nashik Titans have faced each other five times in MPL history with the latter leading the battle with three wins and two losses.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Betting Odds

Eagle Nashik Titans bowlers to pick more wickets than Kolhapur Tuskers

Eagle Nashik Titans are dominating their opponents in the MPL 2025 and the reason is their in-form strong bowling lineup. Captain Prashant Solanki is leading the bowling chart with 13 wickets while experienced pacer Mukesh Choudhary has bagged nine wickets so far. Both bowlers picked multiple wickets in their last completed game against Satara and are expected to continue their red-hot form against Kolhapur on Monday. For Kolhapur, only Ranjt Gurbani has been consistent with a ball with eight wickets while the rest are struggling to contribute.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans T20 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, null Kolhapur Tuskers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Eagle Nashik Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.22 Bet Now!

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Batters

Rahul Tripathi to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top batter

After struggling to impress in the first five games, the experienced batter Rahul Tripathi smashed 45 runs off just 17 balls against Puneri Bappa and then smashed his first fifty of the season in the last game against Raigad. Tripathi has now scored 155 runs in four innings and is in the race for the Orange Cap.

Sahil Parikh to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top batter

Sahil Parikh was dismissed on just six runs in the last game against Satara Warriors the experienced left-handed batter has been in excellent form this season. Parikh has scored 153 runs in six innings at an average of 30.60 and a brilliant strike rate of 184.34 so far in this tournament. He is also leading the scoring chart for Eagle Nashik Titans in the MPL 2025.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Batters

Rajneesh Gurbani to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top bowler

As mentioned above, the Tuskers bowlers have struggled to perform at the highest level this season but one name stands out. Rajneesh Gurbani has emerged as their best bowler with eight wickets in six innings with a bowling average just above 20 and an impressive economy rate below eight so far. He is ranked joint-sixth in the Purple Cap race and is leading the chart for his team this season.

Prashant Solanki to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top bowler

The in-form Nashik captain registered his second four-wicket haul of the season during the last match against Satara Warriors. He picked four wickets after leaking just 19 runs to bowl out the opponent on just 115 total. Solanki is dominating the Purple Cap race with 13 wickets in just six innings at an average of 12.38 and a superb economy rate of 7.00 so far this year.