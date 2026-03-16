Facts: Both teams have defeated the defending champions Ratnagiri Jets in one of their previous games.

Both teams have won their matches while chasing a total so far this season.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Chance of Winning

Kolhapur Tuskers won their opening game of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) against the defending champions Ratnagiri Jets. They chased down 174 runs with eight balls and seven wickets in hand. Having started their campaign on a high, the Tuskers will be confident of continuing their winning run in this game as well.

However, it won’t be easy for the Tuskers to go past the Eagle Nashik Titans who have won both their matches so far this season. The Titans also beat Ratnagiri Jets in the season opener and romped past the Satara Warriors in the rain-interrupted game in their previous outing. The Titans look in good form and it will be interesting to see if they can make it a hattrick of wins.

Kolhapur Tuskers ’ chances of winning - 60%

Eagle Nashik Titans’ chances of winning - 40%

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Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahul Tripathi is an experienced player and is one of the very few cricketers who featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. He played for the Chennai Super Kings but wasn’t in great form throughout the season. However, he is a brilliant player and can put to use all his experience in this game. He opens the innings and can be backed to score at least 25 runs. In the previous game, he scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 177.78.

Sahil Parakh bats at number three for the Titans. So far, he scored 55 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 196.43, with 46 being his best score. He gets a chance to bat in the powerplay overs as well if a wicket falls early and his aggressive batting has more often helped the team get off to a good start. Hence, Parakh can be backed to score at least 20 runs in this match.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Match Toss Prediction

This match will start at 9 AM IST, and given the weather in Pune, there will be some moisture in the surface, which will help the fast bowlers. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl as the batting might get easy as the game progresses.

Weather Report

It will be cloudy in Pune for the whole day, especially during the match. There is only a 10% chance of rain which is not threatening at all. The temperature is likely to be in the mid-20s and the fans should get a chance to witness full 40 overs of action at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Kolhapur Tuskers News & Player List

Kolhapur Tuskers Player List

Ankit Bawne, Atharv Wanve, Ayush Ubhe, Bhargav Pathak, Dhanraj Shinde, Hardik Kurangale, Rahul Tripathi, Sachin Dhas, Siddharth Mhatre, Atharv Dakway, Deepak Dangi, Nilay Newaskar, Rajveer Jagtap, Shrikant Mundhe, Shubham Mane, Sumit Dhengle, Sumit Markali, Vedant Patil, Digvijay Jadhav, Rhuturaj Veerkar, Vishant More, Anand Thenge, Arya Shah, Atman Pore, Dilip Malviya, Nihal Tusamad, Rajneesh Gurbani, Shreyash Chavan, Sunil Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Ankit Bawne Batter Rahul Tripathi (C) Wicketkeeper Sachin Dhas Batter Siddharth Mhatre Batter Shrikant Mundhe Batter Vishant More Wicketkeeper Atharv Dakway All-Rounder Atman Pore Bowler Anand Thenge Bowler Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Shreyash Chavan Bowler

Kolhapur Tuskers Team Form

Kolhapur Tuskers have played one game so far this season and defeated the Ratnagiri Jets, the defending champions, comfortably.

Eagle Nashik Titans News & Player List

Eagle Nashik Titans Player List

Prashant Solanki (C), Mukesh Choudhary, Akshay Waikar, Arshin Kulkarni, Atharva Kale, Yogesh Dongare, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hari Sawant, Kaushal Tambe, Mandar Bhandari, Manoj Ingale, Ranjit Nikam, Razeq Fallah, Rehan Khan, Sahil Parakh, Siddhant Doshi, Rohan Damle, Adarsh Manure, Pruthviraj Kand, Balkrishna Kashid, Sushrut Sawant, Aniket Nalwade.

Predicted Playing XI

Mandar Bhandari Wicketkeeper Arshin Kulkarni All-Rounder Sahil Parakh Batter Ranjit Nikam Batter Rohan Damle Batter Atharva Kale Bowler Digvijay Deshmukh Batter Yogesh Dongare All-Rounder Prashant Solanki (C) Bowler Akshay Waikar Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Eagle Nashik Titans Team Form

Eagle Nashik Titans have played two matches so far and won both of them. They have defeated Ratnagiri Jets and Satara Warriors in this season of MPL.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Head to Head

Kolhapur Tuskers and Eagle Nashik Titans have faced each other four times in the history of MPL. Both sides have won twice each and will be looking to take a lead in this faceoff.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Betting Odds

Eagle Nashik Titans to have a better opening partnership than Kolhapur Tuskers

Both teams have solid openers up their sleeves, but the Titans have struggled this season, even though one of their players, Mandar Bhandari, has notched up a century. It is the opening partnership that has not clicked for them so far. Arshin Kulkarni has got start,s but he hasn’t been able to convert. On the other hand, the Tuskers boast of experienced players at the top in Tripathi and Bawne who know how to pace their innings. Hence, the Tuskers will have a better opening partnership than the Titans.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Batters

Ankeet Bawne to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top batter

Ankeet Bawne’s experience came in handy for Kolhapur Tuskers in their season opener against the Ratnagiri Jets. He scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 110.87 with four fours and a six to his name. Bawne opened the innings and played cautiously, sticking at one end while the other batters scored runs at a quick pace around him. Bawne is once again expected to don the same role and become the best batter for the Tuskers.

Arshin Kulkarni to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top batter

His opening partner, Mandar Bhandari, smashed a brilliant ton in the last game and now Arshin Kulkarni will be eager to go big. He scored 29 runs off 32 balls with three fours and was playing second fiddle. However, Arshin might take the lead in this game and play aggressive cricket against the Warriors’ bowlers who conceded 190 runs in the last outing. You can back Arshin to become the top batter for the Titans.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Bowlers

Rajneesh Gurbani to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top bowler

Atman Pore was the star with the ball for the Tuskers in the last match, picking up three wickets. However, it was Rajneesh Gurbani’s spell that went under the radar completely. He took the new ball and conceded only 19 runs in four overs while picking up one wicket. Gurbani is very effective with the new ball and can run through opposition bowling lineups on his day. Hence, he is expected to become the top bowler for the Kolhapur Tuskers in this game.

Mukesh Choudhary to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top bowler

Akshay Waikar has been the best bowler for the Eagle Nashik Titans so far this season. In two matches, he has conceded only 39 runs in seven overs and has kept the batters on the tenterhooks all the time. He has also picked up three wickets at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 14. He can be backed to become the top bowler for his team again.