Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Match Prediction PUNB 40 % Chance of Winning KOL 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Kolhapur Tuskers and Puneri Bappa are scheduled to face each other in the 12th match of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) on Wednesday (June 11). The match will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and will commence at 7 PM IST.

Facts: Both teams lost their respective previous match and will be keen to return to winning ways.

Kolhapur Tuskers have lost their way after starting their campaign with a win. They have lost two matches on the bounce since then.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Chance of Winning

Kolhapur Tuskers have lost their way a bit after a bright start to their campaign in the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL). They started their season with a brilliant win but have lost their way in the last couple of matches a bit. .The Tuskers will have to be careful in terms of churning out the wins as soon as possible.

Puneri Bappa, meanwhile, went down for the first time in three matches in their previous outing. They are sitting pretty in the second place of the points table, only behind Eagle Nashik Titans who are yet to lose a single game in four matches. Puneri Bappa will be looking to return to the winning ways soon with this encounter.

Kolhapur Tuskers’ chances of winning - 60%

Puneri Bappa’s chances of winning - 40%

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Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahul Tripathi has been there and done that before kind of a player. He has immense experience of featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he can put it to good use while batting in MPL. He has so far scored 57 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 142.5. Tripathi can be backed to score at least 20 runs,

Murtaza Trunkwala has quietly gone about his business in three matches, scoring 69 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 135.29. He opens the innings for his team alongside Nahar and has played a few decent knocks even in earlier seasons. Murtaza, for the same reason, can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Match Toss Prediction

A lot of matches are being played constantly at the MCA Stadium in Pune. This is certainly tiring out the pitches and they might start getting slow as the tournament progresses. A score of around 170-180 is already looking par in the evening matches and something of similar sorts is expected in this game as well.

Weather Report

The forecast in Pune for this match isn’t great at all. There is no rain predicted in the lead up to the match. However, at 7 PM local time, there are 25% chances of rain coming down and later it increases to 35% chance of rain during the game with scattered thunderstorms too. One shouldn’t be surprised if this match gets washed out due to rain.

Kolhapur Tuskers News & Player List

Kolhapur Tuskers Player List

Ankit Bawne, Atharv Wanve, Ayush Ubhe, Bhargav Pathak, Dhanraj Shinde, Hardik Kurangale, Rahul Tripathi, Sachin Dhas, Siddharth Mhatre, Atharv Dakway, Deepak Dangi, Nilay Newaskar, Rajveer Jagtap, Shrikant Mundhe, Shubham Mane, Sumit Dhengle, Sumit Markali, Vedant Patil, Digvijay Jadhav, Rhuturaj Veerkar, Vishant More, Anand Thenge, Arya Shah, Atman Pore, Dilip Malviya, Nihal Tusamad, Rajneesh Gurbani, Shreyash Chavan, Sunil Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Ankit Bawne Batter Rahul Tripathi (C) Wicketkeeper Sachin Dhas Batter Siddharth Mhatre Batter Shrikant Mundhe Batter Vishant More Wicketkeeper Atharv Dakway All-Rounder Atman Pore Bowler Anand Thenge Bowler Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Shreyash Chavan Bowler

Kolhapur Tuskers Team Form

Kolhapur Tuskers started their campaign on a high with a win. However, they have lost their last two matches and will be looking to return to the winning ways soon.

Puneri Bappa News & Player List

Puneri Bappa Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Aayush Raktade, Neel Gandhi, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rohan Kharat, Roshan Waghsare, Sachin Bhosale, Sahil Autade, Sohan Jamale, Suraj Shinde, Yash Kshirsagar, Rushikesh Sonawane, Yash Nahar, Nikit Dhumal, Piyush Salvi, Yash Jadhav, Aaryan Desai, Om Pawar, Naushad Shaikh, Nikhil Lunawat, Abdus Salam, Abhinav Tiwari, Mayank Kasyab, Sagar Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Nahar All-Rounder Murtaza Trunkwala All-Rounder Rushikesh Sonawane Batter Suraj Shinde Wicketkeeper Yash Kshirsagar (C) Batter Naushad Shaikh Wicketkeeper Sohan Jamale Batter Ramakrishna Ghosh Bowler Sachin Bhosale Bowler Roshan Waghsare Bowler Rohan Kharat Bowler

Puneri Bappa Team Form

Puneri Bappa have so far played three matches and they have won two out of them. Their only loss of the season came against Eagle Nashik Titans in their previous outing.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Head to Head

Kolhapur Tuskers and Puneri Bappa have faced each other four times in the history of MPL. Both sides have won twice each and will be looking to take a lead in this faceoff.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Betting Odds

Kolhapur Tuskers to have a better opening partnership than Puneri Bappa

Puneri Bappa have Nahar and Trunkwala opening the innings while Bawne and Tripathi do it for the Kolhapur Tuskers. Both the duos are struggling significantly with one of the batter getting out early in the innings. However, given the recent form the Tuskers’ opening duo of Bawne and Tripathi are likely to fare better than their counterparts. Hence, expect Kolhapur Tuskers to have better opening partnership in this clash.

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Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Top Batters

Siddharth Mhatre to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top batter

Siddharth Mhatre is a fresh name that has done well batting in the middle order for Kolhapur Tuskers. He has so far scored 65 runs at a strike rate of 144.44 and an average of 32.5. He came out to bat at four in the previous game and mustered a vital 28-run knock at a strike rate of 121.73. Mhatre can turn the game on its head with his batting and hence, can be backed to become the top batter for Kolhapur Tuskers in this match.

Yash Nahar to be Puneri Bappa’s top batter

Yash Nahar opens the innings regularly for Puneri Bappa. In three matches played so far, Nahar has amassed 104 runs at a strike rate of 142.47 and an average of of 34.67. He is the most in-form batter for them at the moment and can take the game away from the opposition in a jiffy. You can expect Nahar to become the top batter for Puneri Bappa in this game.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Top Bowlers

Rajneesh Gurbani to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top bowler

Rajneesh Gurbani is one of the best bowlers when the ball swinging a little bit. He takes the new ball for Kolhapur Tuskers and has accounted for six wickets so far. Rajneesh has so far conceded only 89 runs in 12 overs. He is averaging 14.83 and strikes at 12 this season and will be looking to improve his numbers soon. Rajneesh has the ability to become the top bowler for Kolhapur Tuskers.

Nikit Dhumal to be Puneri Bappa’s top bowler

Nikit Dhumal continues to be the best bowler for Puneri Bappa. He has played all three matches for them so far and has accounted for nine wickets at an impeccable average of 9 and a strike rate of 9.33. He also picked up a five-wicket haul in this edition of MPL and has conceded only 81 runs in 9.3 overs thus far. Dhumal can be once again expected to be the top bowler for Puneri Bappa.