Facts: Kolhapur Tuskers previous fixture got abandoned due to heavy rain in Pune.

Kolhapur Tuskers have been winless in the last four matches with two of their matches getting abandoned due to rain.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Chance of Winning

Rain is following Kolhapur Tuskers a lot as their last two matches have been abandoned due to heavens opening up just during the match time. They have so far played five matches and have won only one while losing two. They have been winless in their last four matches and are languishing at penultimate position in the points table with only four points to their name,

Meanwhile, Puneri Bappa has played very good cricket right through the season this year. They are in third place at the moment with two wins and as many losses after five matches. Their previous face-off against the Kolhapur Tuskers was abandoned due to rain. They lost their previous encounter against the Raigad Royals and will be keen on returning to the winning ways soon.

Kolhapur Tuskers’ chances of winning - 45%

Puneri Bappa’s chances of winning - 55%

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Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahul Tripathi hasn’t set the stage on fire yet in the ongoing MPL season. He has struggled despite opening the innings on the majority of occasions. But he has immense experience and has also been regularly featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is only a matter of time before his bat does the talking and can be expected to score at least 20 runs in this match.

Murtaza Trunkwala has regularly scored good enough runs while opening the innings for his team. In the previous game, he mustered 29 runs off 21 balls. He has been consistently scoring runs for the team this season. For the same reason, Murtaza can be backed to score at least 25 runs once again and this time at a better strike rate.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Match Toss Prediction

The MCA Stadium in Pune has witnessed a lot of rain in the last few days but the pitch has held up well. It has been good for batting right through and the scores around 170-180 have been posted as well. With this expected to be a truncated encounter, it is very much likely that the team winning the toss will bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Pune is not great on Saturday (June 14). A lot of rain is predicted in Pune on Saturday with showers with thunderstorms likely at 1 PM and 4 PM. With the match scheduled to start at 2 PM local time, it is near impossible for the match to begin on time. The temperature in the afternoon is expected to be around 27 Degrees Celsius.

Kolhapur Tuskers News & Player List

Kolhapur Tuskers Player List

Ankit Bawne, Atharv Wanve, Ayush Ubhe, Bhargav Pathak, Dhanraj Shinde, Hardik Kurangale, Rahul Tripathi, Sachin Dhas, Siddharth Mhatre, Atharv Dakway, Deepak Dangi, Nilay Newaskar, Rajveer Jagtap, Shrikant Mundhe, Shubham Mane, Sumit Dhengle, Sumit Markali, Vedant Patil, Digvijay Jadhav, Rhuturaj Veerkar, Vishant More, Anand Thenge, Arya Shah, Atman Pore, Dilip Malviya, Nihal Tusamad, Rajneesh Gurbani, Shreyash Chavan, Sunil Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Ankit Bawne Batter Rahul Tripathi (C) Batter Atharv Wanve Batter Siddharth Mhatre Batter Shrikant Mundhe Batter Vishant More Wicketkeeper Atman Pore All-Rounder Deepak Dangi Bowler Anand Thenge Bowler Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Shreyash Chavan Bowler

Kolhapur Tuskers Team Form

Kolhapur Tuskers started their campaign with a win but have been winless in their last four matches. They lost two on the bounce while their previous two games ended in no result due to rain.

Puneri Bappa News & Player List

Puneri Bappa Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Aayush Raktade, Neel Gandhi, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rohan Kharat, Roshan Waghsare, Sachin Bhosale, Sahil Autade, Sohan Jamale, Suraj Shinde, Yash Kshirsagar, Rushikesh Sonawane, Yash Nahar, Nikit Dhumal, Piyush Salvi, Yash Jadhav, Aaryan Desai, Om Pawar, Naushad Shaikh, Nikhil Lunawat, Abdus Salam, Abhinav Tiwari, Mayank Kasyab, Sagar Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Nahar All-Rounder Murtaza Trunkwala All-Rounder Rushikesh Sonawane Batter Suraj Shinde Wicketkeeper Yash Kshirsagar (C) Batter Advay Shidhaye Batter Sohan Jamale Batter Ramakrishna Ghosh Bowler Sachin Bhosale Bowler Roshan Waghsare Bowler Rohan Kharat Bowler

Puneri Bappa Team Form

Puneri Bappa have played five matches so far this season in MPL and have won and lost two matches each while one of their games ended in no result due to rain.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Head to Head

Kolhapur Tuskers and Puneri Bappa have faced each other four times in the history of MPL. Both sides have won and lost two matches each.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Betting Odds

Puneri Bappa to have a better opening partnership than Kolhapur Tuskers

Yash Nahar and Murtaza Trunkwala open the innings for Puneri Bappa and have been consistent enough right through the season. More often than not, they have got the team off to a decent start. On the contrary, the experienced players like Ankeet Bawne and Rahul Tripathi have struggled immensely while opening the innings for Kolhapur Tuskers. Hence, Puneri Bappa openers are expected to have a better opening partnership than Kolhapur Tuskers.

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Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Top Batters

Siddharth Mhatre to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top batter

Siddharth Mhatre has carried Kolhapur Tuskers’ batting on multiple occasions this season. He bats at four and with openers not in great form, has come in to bat in the powerplay overs itself. In three innings so far, he has scored 65 runs at a strike rate of 144.44 and an average of 32.5. He is expected to be the man to step up yet again for the Tuskers and become their top batter.

Yash Nahar to be Puneri Bappa’s top batter

Yash Nahar, like his opening partner Trunkwala, has been consistent this season. He is the second-highest run-scorer for Puneri Bappa and will be keen to step up for his team. In five innings so far, he has scored 141 runs at a strike rate of 136.89 and an average of 28.2 with 82 being his best score. Nahar can be expected to become the top batter of Puneri Bapp in this match.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Top Bowlers

Rajneesh Gurbani to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top bowler

With so much weather around, Rajneesh Gurbani will be itching to bowl as he swings the new ball a lot. He has so far picked up six wickets in four matches while sending down 15 overs and conceding 113 runs at an economy of 7.53 only. Gurbani has the ability to move the new ball and can run through the opposition batting line-up on his day. Hence, he can be backed to become the top bowler for the Tuskers.

Nikit Dhumal to be Puneri Bappa’s top bowler

Nikit Dhumal is the leading wicket-taker for Puneri Bappa so far. He has accounted for 10 wickets in four innings in this MPL. He has bowled 12.3 overs and has been taken for 105 runs at an economy of 8.4. The man is a genuine wicket-taker and can be backed to become the top bowler for his team yet again.