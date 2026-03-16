Facts: Kolhapur Tuskers is the only team whose two matches have been abandoned due to rain this season

Raigad Royals are in second place in the points table after playing five matches.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Raigad Royals Chance of Winning

Kolhapur Tuskers are coming into this game after losing to Puneri Bappa in their previous clash in the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League (MPL). Their two matches have been abandoned due to rain so far, while they have lost two matches as well. They have won only one match so far in five outings and are languishing in the fifth place in the points table.

As for Raigad Royals, they are in decent form, having won three and lost two matches so far. They are coming into this game, after beating Puneri Bappa in their previous fixture where they chased down the target of 142 runs with seven balls and two wickets in hand. They will be keen on continuing their winning run and maintain their second place in the table.

Kolhapur Tuskers’ chances of winning - 58%

Raigad Royals’s chances of winning - 42%

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Kolhapur Tuskers vs Raigad Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahul Tripathi might not have set the stage on fire yet in the ongoing MPL season, but his strike rate is at his best. In four innings so far, he has scored 102 runs at a strike rate of 178.95 and an average of 25.5 with seven fours and as many sixes to his name. He can be expected to score at least 25 runs in this match.

Rushabh Rathod is the second highest run-scorer in MPL 2025 for Raigad Royals. He has so far amassed 142 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 171.08 and an average of 28.4, smashing 11 fours and nine sixes so far. Rushabh can be backed to score at least 20 runs in this encounter.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Raigad Royals Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at the MCA Stadium has been extremely good despite rain pelting down in the city. Moreover, the pitch is known to assist the batters a lot as the ball comes on to the bat nicely under the lights. Hence, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first with a score around 200 being the par score.

Weather Report

Pune is likely to witness a lot of rain on Sunday. However, things are expected to be better in the evening with the chances of rain reducing to only 10% after 6 PM. The temperature is expected to be around 24-25 Degrees Celsius during the match. The fans are likely to witness a full 40 overs of game with no rain predicted as of now.

Kolhapur Tuskers News & Player List

Kolhapur Tuskers Player List

Ankit Bawne, Atharv Wanve, Ayush Ubhe, Bhargav Pathak, Dhanraj Shinde, Hardik Kurangale, Rahul Tripathi, Sachin Dhas, Siddharth Mhatre, Atharv Dakway, Deepak Dangi, Nilay Newaskar, Rajveer Jagtap, Shrikant Mundhe, Shubham Mane, Sumit Dhengle, Sumit Markali, Vedant Patil, Digvijay Jadhav, Rhuturaj Veerkar, Vishant More, Anand Thenge, Arya Shah, Atman Pore, Dilip Malviya, Nihal Tusamad, Rajneesh Gurbani, Shreyash Chavan, Sunil Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Ankit Bawne Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Siddharth Mhatre Batter Rahul Tripathi (C) Batter Dhanraj Shinde Wicketkeeper Shrikant Mundhe All-Rounder Anand Thenge All-Rounder Deepak Dangi Bowler Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Atman Pore Bowler Shreyash Chavan Bowler

Kolhapur Tuskers Team Form

Kolhapur Tuskers have played five matches so far and have won only one match. They have lost two matches and their remaining two games have been abandoned due to rain.

Raigad Royals News & Player List

Raigad Royals Player List

Vishant More (C), Vicky Ostwal, Rushabh Rathod, Vaibhav Agam, Ajay Borude, Onkar Rajput, Siddhesh Veer, Tanay Sanghvi, Digvijay Patil, Snehal Kamankar, Savya Gajraj, Nikhil Kadam, Nadeem Shaikh, Neeraj Joshi, Nimir Joshi, Shubham Kadam, Ravindra Jadhav, Hitesh Walunj, Swapnil Fulpagar, Omkar Khatpe, Harsh Sanghvi, Rugved More, Sagar Jadhav, Harsh Mogaveera, Ranvir Chauhan, Utkarsha Hazare, Atharva Chaudhari, Mohd. Arqam, Abhishek Shrivastav, Rajnikant Padwal, Vedant Kadu, Ibrahim Velaskar, Ishan Lohiya, Shrawan Khade, Nachiket Thakur, Omkar Mohite, Harsh Oswal, Hrishikesh Raut, Abhishek Tate, Sharwin Kiswe, Neeraj More

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Veer All-Rounder Harsh Sanghvi Batter Digvijay Patil Batter Omkar Khatpe Batter Rushabh Rathod (C) Wicketkeeper Ajay Borude Batter Vicky Ostwal All-Rounder Sagar Jadhav Bowler Tanay Sanghvi Bowler Nikhil Kadam Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler

Raigad Royals Team Form

Raigad Royals have played five matches so far this season and have won three while losing two of their games.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Raigad Royals Head to Head

Kolhapur Tuskers and Raigad Royals have faced each other three times in the history of MPL. The Royals have won two matches while the Tuskers emerged victorious once.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Raigad Royals Betting Odds

Kolhapur Tuskers to have a better opening partnership than Raigad Royals

The Kolhapur Tuskers tried a new opening combination in Sachin Dhas and Ankeet Bawne in the previous game and it worked wonders for them. The duo adeed 97 runs in the previous game that laid the foundation for them to post 186 runs on the board. On the other hand, Raigad Royals openers Harsh Sanghavi and Siddhesh Veer didn’t have a great start in their previous game, adding only 21. With recent form in their favour, the Kolhapur Tuskers are expected to have a better opening partnership than Raigad Royals.

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Kolhapur Tuskers vs Raigad Royals Top Batters

Sachin Dhas to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top batter

Sachin Dhas is in great form and the move to open with him has also worked wonders. He has so far scored 110 runs and is the leading run-scorer for Kolhapur Tuskers. He scored 60 runs, opening the innings in the last game and has scored all of his runs at a strike rate of 128. Sachin Dhas can be backed to be the top batter for Kolhapur Tuskers in this encounter.

Siddhesh Veer to be Raigad Royals’s top batter

Siddhesh Veer is the highest run-scorer for Raigad Royals this season. He has so far amassed 187 runs at a strike rate of 143 and an average of 47 and is one of the very few players to score a century this season as well. Veer opens the innings for the Royals and has a very high chance of becoming the top batter in this game.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Raigad Royals Top Bowlers

Rajneesh Gurbani to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top bowler

Rajneesh Gurbani opens the bowling for Kolhapur Tuskers and makes the new ball talk more often than not. He has picked up seven wickets so far in five matches and has conceded only 142 runs in 19 overs at an economy of 7.47 only. Gurbani has the capability to become the top bowler for the Tuskers by picking up early wickets in this game.

Tanay Sanghvi to be Raigad Royals’s top bowler

Tanay Sanghvi has been the best bowler for the Raigad Royals this season. He has so far picked up eight wickets in 17 overs while conceding 150 runs at an economy of 8.82 and an average of 18.75. Sanghvi is a genuine wicket-taker and can be backed to become the top bowler of the Royals in this game.