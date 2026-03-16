Facts: Kolhapur Tuskers’ four matches have been rained out this season.

Raigad Royals have already qualified for the playoffs of the ongoing MPL season.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Raigad Royals Chance of Winning

Kolhapur Tuskers’ last two games have been abandoned due to rain. However, the last time they played a full game, they defeated Raigad Royals in a thriller by two wickets. Moreover, they just need one point from this clash to make it to the playoffs, and even a washout will do for them. Meanwhile, they cannot afford a los,s as Ratnagiri Jets and Satara Warriors both stay alive in that case.

As far as the Raigad Royals are concerned, they have already qualified for the playoffs, but they will be keen on making it tothe top two. However, if they end up losing this clash, they might runs a risk of dropping to fourth place. With so much around in Pune, they might even get knocked out without playing if they slip to fourth with a loss.

Kolhapur Tuskers’ chances of winning - 55%

Raigad Royals’s chances of winning - 45%

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Kolhapur Tuskers vs Raigad Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahul Tripathi played a match-winning knock of 53 runs off 43 balls in the previous faceoff against the Royals, helping the Tuskers chase down 160 runs in a humdinger. Moving down to number four has proved beneficial for him. He will be expected to score at least 25 runs in this match as he has gained form at the right time for the Kolhapur Tuskers.

Niraj Joshi arrested a top-order collapse when batting against Kolhapur Tuskers earlier in the season. He smashed 49 runs off just 27 deliveries with one four and five sixes to his name, helping the team post a fighting total of 159 runs. He will be keen on contributing in the same way in this game and can be expected to score at least 20 runs.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Raigad Royals Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at the MCA Stadium has been under the covers right through, but the surface has held up well over the last couple of weeks. Incessant rains in Pune hasn’t deterred the pitch at all and if a full game takes place, a score around 170-180 could be par at this venue. With so much rain around, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Pune on Thursday (June 19) is not getting any better and even this clash seems certain to get abandoned. Light showers are predicted around 8 AM while there is a 45% chance of rain around 11 AM as well. The temperature during the match time is expected to be in the mid-20s.

Kolhapur Tuskers News & Player List

Kolhapur Tuskers Player List

Ankit Bawne, Atharv Wanve, Ayush Ubhe, Bhargav Pathak, Dhanraj Shinde, Hardik Kurangale, Rahul Tripathi, Sachin Dhas, Siddharth Mhatre, Atharv Dakway, Deepak Dangi, Nilay Newaskar, Rajveer Jagtap, Shrikant Mundhe, Shubham Mane, Sumit Dhengle, Sumit Markali, Vedant Patil, Digvijay Jadhav, Rhuturaj Veerkar, Vishant More, Anand Thenge, Arya Shah, Atman Pore, Dilip Malviya, Nihal Tusamad, Rajneesh Gurbani, Shreyash Chavan, Sunil Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Ankit Bawne Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Siddharth Mhatre Batter Rahul Tripathi (C) Batter Dhanraj Shinde Wicketkeeper Shrikant Mundhe All-Rounder Anand Thenge All-Rounder Deepak Dangi Bowler Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Atman Pore Bowler Shreyash Chavan Bowler

Kolhapur Tuskers Team Form

Kolhapur Tuskers have played nine matches so far with two wins and three losses while four of their games have been abandoned due to rain.

Raigad Royals News & Player List

Raigad Royals Player List

Vishant More (C), Vicky Ostwal, Rushabh Rathod, Vaibhav Agam, Ajay Borude, Onkar Rajput, Siddhesh Veer, Tanay Sanghvi, Digvijay Patil, Snehal Kamankar, Savya Gajraj, Nikhil Kadam, Nadeem Shaikh, Neeraj Joshi, Nimir Joshi, Shubham Kadam, Ravindra Jadhav, Hitesh Walunj, Swapnil Fulpagar, Omkar Khatpe, Harsh Sanghvi, Rugved More, Sagar Jadhav, Harsh Mogaveera, Ranvir Chauhan, Utkarsha Hazare, Atharva Chaudhari, Mohd. Arqam, Abhishek Shrivastav, Rajnikant Padwal, Vedant Kadu, Ibrahim Velaskar, Ishan Lohiya, Shrawan Khade, Nachiket Thakur, Omkar Mohite, Harsh Oswal, Hrishikesh Raut, Abhishek Tate, Sharwin Kiswe, Neeraj More

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Veer All-Rounder Vicky Ostwal Batter Digvijay Patil Batter Omkar Khatpe Batter Rushabh Rathod (C) Wicketkeeper Ajay Borude Batter Niraj Joshi All-Rounder Sagar Jadhav Bowler Tanay Sanghvi Bowler Nikhil Kadam Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler

Raigad Royals Team Form

Raigad Royals have played nine matches so far, with four wins and three losses. Two of their matches ended in no result due to rain.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Raigad Royals Head to Head

Kolhapur Tuskers and Raigad Royals have faced each other four times in the history of MPL. The Royals and Tuskers have won and lost twice each.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Raigad Royals Betting Odds

Kolhapur Tuskers to have a better opening partnership than Raigad Royals

Kolhapur Tuskers’ opening duo of Ankit Bawne and Sachin Dhas has done well ever since they joined hands this season. Both of them have complemented each other well and will be confident of coming good even in this clash, if rain allows it to happen. On the other hand, the Raigad Royals changed their openers yet again, with Vicky Ostwal coming out to bat with Siddhesh Veer. With momentum and continuity on their side, Kolhapur Tuskers’ openers are expected to have a better partnership than their Royals’ counterparts.

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Kolhapur Tuskers vs Raigad Royals Top Batters

Sachin Dhas to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top batter

Sachin Dhas is the second highest run-scorer for the Kolhapur Tuskers this season. He has so far scored 140 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 132.08 and an average of 28. He opens the innings and has a great chance of going big by batting through the innings. For the same reason, he has a chance of becoming the top batter of the Tuskers in this match.

Siddhesh Veer to be Raigad Royals’s top batter

Siddhesh Veer is the Orange Cap holder of MPL 2025 at the moment. He has played eight matches so far and scored 270 runs at a strike rate of 141.36 and an average of 45. His highest score this season is 104 which shows Veer has been in great form for the Royals. You can back him to become the top batter for the Raigad Royals in this clash.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Raigad Royals Top Bowlers

Rajneesh Gurbani to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top bowler

With so much rain around, Rajneesh Gurbani has to be the man to watch out for in this clash for the Kolhapur Tuskers. In six innings so far, he has picked up eight wickets in just 23 overs while conceding 175 runs. His economy of 7.61 is brilliant considering the fact that he bowls the majority of his overs in the powerplay. Gurbani can become the top bowler for the Tuskers in this game.

Tanay Sanghvi to be Raigad Royals’s top bowler

Tanay Sanghvi is the purple cap holder in MPL 2025 at the moment. He has picked up 14 wickets thus far in seven innings while sending down just 23 overs. He has conceded 202 runs at an economy of 8.78 but has been a genuine wicket-taker this season. Sanghvi has all the capabilities of becoming the best bowler of the Royals in this game.