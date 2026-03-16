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Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors Match Prediction

SAT

35%

Chance of Winning

KOL

65%

Parimatch

1.60
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T20

MCA Stadium

Kolhapur Tuskers and Satara Warriors will lock horns against each other in the 10th match of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) on June 10 (Tuesday). The game will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and will get underway at 2:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Kolhapur Tuskers are coming into this game after losing their previous encounter.
  • Satara Warriors are yet to win a single game after playing three matches so far this season.

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Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors Chance of Winning

Kolhapur Tuskers started their campaign on a high with a convincing win over Ratnagiri Jets. However, they went down to Eagle Nashik Titans in their next game and will need to return to the winning way soon as the tournament is moving forward quickly. The Tuskers are in the fourth place at the moment and will be keen on climbing the table with a win in this encounter.

Satara Warriors have struggled immensely so far this season. They have lost all their three matches played. They are yet to post a total more than 170 runs, batting first or second, which seems to be a major issue for them. With only seven matches to go in the league stage, the Warriors will have to start winning quickly.

  • Kolhapur Tuskers ’ chances of winning - 65%
  • Satara Warriors’ chances of winning - 35%

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Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rajneesh Gurbani takes the new ball for Kolhapur Tuskers and there is every chance for him to run through the opposition batting line-up. He has so far picked up five wickets in two matches. He has been the most economical bowler as well, conceding only 52 runs in eight overs. Looking at his form, Gurbani can be backed to pick at least two wickets in this match.

Harshal Kate batted at number six in the previous game and he was one of the reasons why the Satara Warriors managed to post a decent total on the board. He scored 35 runs off 21 balls with three fours and two sixes to his name.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors Match Toss Prediction

It is an afternoon start for this match and batting first will be a good option. The pitch is likely to slow down significantly with the sun beating down on the surface. A score of around 150-160 could be good enough to put up a fight for the side batting first. Hence, the team winning the toss will most likely look to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast on Tuesday afternoon is pretty much clear. There is no chance of rain whatsoever and the sun will be out for the entire duration of the match. Fans will get to witness the action for 40 overs, even as the temperature will hover in the early 30s.

Kolhapur Tuskers News & Player List

Kolhapur Tuskers Player List

Ankit Bawne, Atharv Wanve, Ayush Ubhe, Bhargav Pathak, Dhanraj Shinde, Hardik Kurangale, Rahul Tripathi, Sachin Dhas, Siddharth Mhatre, Atharv Dakway, Deepak Dangi, Nilay Newaskar, Rajveer Jagtap, Shrikant Mundhe, Shubham Mane, Sumit Dhengle, Sumit Markali, Vedant Patil, Digvijay Jadhav, Rhuturaj Veerkar, Vishant More, Anand Thenge, Arya Shah, Atman Pore, Dilip Malviya, Nihal Tusamad, Rajneesh Gurbani, Shreyash Chavan, Sunil Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Rahul Tripathi (C)

Batter

Ankit Bawne

Batter

Sachin Dhas

Batter

Siddharth Mhatre

Batter

Shrikant Mundhe

All-Rounder

Vishant More

Wicketkeeper

Dhanraj Shinde

Bowler

Anand Thenge

Bowler

Shreyash Chavan

Bowler

Rajneesh Gurbani

Bowler

Atman Pore

Bowler

Kolhapur Tuskers Team Form

Kolhapur Tuskers have played two matches this season so far. They have won and lost a game each and are in fourth place in the points table.

Satara Warriors News & Player List

Satara Warriors Player List

Murtaza Trunkwala (C), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harshal Kate, Om Bhosale, Saurabh Nawale, Mehul Patel, Shamshuzama Kazi, Pawan Shah, Jagdish Zope, Sunny Pandit, Swaraj Chavan, Vaibhav Chougule, Aniket Porwal, Shubham Maid, Vaibhav Dhrugunde, Aniruddha Sable, Atish Kumbhar, Mahesh Maske, Arjun Wagh, Tejas Tolsankar, Saurabh Shevalkar, Saurabh Singh, Vivek Shelar, Indrajeet Shinde, Atharv Shelke, Dev Navale

Predicted Playing XI

Om Bhosale

Batter

Pawan Shah

Batter

Mehul Patel

Batter

Saurabh Nawale (C)

Wicketkeeper

Jagdish Zope

Batter

Harshal Kate

All-Rounder

Shamshuzama Kazi

All-Rounder

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

All-Rounder

Vaibhav Dhurgundhe

Bowler

Saurabh Singh

Bowler

Vivek Shelar

Bowler

Satara Warriors Team Form

Satara Warriors are struggling in this MPL season. They have played three matches so far and have lost all of them. They are sitting in the bottom of the points table.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors Head to Head

Kolhapur Tuskers and Satara Warriors are facing each other for the first time in MPL history.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors Betting Odds

Kolhapur Tuskers to have a better opening partnership than Satara Warriors

Ankeet Bawne and Rahul Tripathi are two of the veteran players when it comes to T20 cricket. Both players have more often than not clicked for Kolhapur Tuskers and can be backed to notch up yet another decent partnership. The duo added only 15 runs for the first wicket in the previous game. But their form shouldn’t be a massive worry for the team. On the other hand, Satara Warriors have shuffled their opening partnership between Bhosale, Mehul and Pawan. This has not given them a chance to settle down and has affected their opening stands as well. Hence, Kolhapur Tuskers can be backed to have a better opening partnership than Satara Warriors.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors

T20

MCA Stadium, null

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Satara Warriors

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1.60
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Kolhapur Tuskers

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2.22
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Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors Top Batters

Rahul Tripathi to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top batter

Rahul Tripathi has looked in decent touch so far this season in two matches. But he is yet to play a breakthrough knock for Kolhapur Tuskers. Tripathi is opening the innings and can turn the game on its head on any given day with his batting. Rahul has so far scored 47 runs at a strike rate of 156.67 and can be backed to come good for the Tuskers so that he becomes the top batter for them.

Om Bhosale to be Satara Warriors’ top batter

Om Bhosale remains the only promising batter at the top of the order for Satara Warriors. He is the lone batter for them who has looked in brilliant touch so far, having amassed 113 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 161.43 with 11 fours and five sixes to his name. Bhosale opens the batting for the Warriors and there is every chance for him to become the top batter.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors Top Bowlers

Shreyash Chavan to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top bowler

Shreyash Chavan might not have set the stage on fire yet but the way he is bowling at the moment, the player might just pick a plethora of wickets soon. He has so far picked up three wickets in two matches and has been economical as well. Chavan has conceded only 54 runs in seven overs so far in the ongoing MPL season.

Vaibhav Dhurgunde to be Satara Warriors’ top bowler

Vaibhav Dhurgunde has picked up four wickets for Satara Warriors so far in the ongoing MPL season. He has bowled 10 overs and conceded 89 runs but Vaibhav is a genuine wicket-taker. He possesses the ability to build a lot of pressure on the batters with his tight lines and lengths and on his day, can pick two or three wickets to become the top bowler for Satara Warriors.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Kolhapur Tuskers

Kolhapur Tuskers are looking like a team with the most bases covered compared to their opponents, Satara Warriors. Moreover, they have some of the veteran players as well who know how to respond in pressure. On the other hand, the Warriors are struggling immensely with their combination this season and might find it tough to get two points from this match.
  • Kolhapur Tuskers to win - 1.60 (Parimatch)
  • Satara Warriors to win - 2.22 (Parimatch)
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