Facts: Satara Warriors registered their maiden win of the season against Kolhapur after losing their first three matches

Despite just two wins this season, Kolhapur Tuskers have lost just one of their last five fixtures.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors Chance of Winning

Kolhapur Tuskers will be looking to strengthen their position in the playoff race as they host struggling Satara Warriors in their next game. Kolhapur’s last game against Eagle Nashik Titans was washed out due to rain and without a ball being bowled. Kolhapur have won just two of their eight games this season but a big win against Satara might boost their playoff chances significantly.

On the other hand, Satara Warriors suffered a heartbreaking two-run defeat against Raigad Royals in their last match, which was reduced to 10 overs per side game, after a rain interruption. Satara are struggling at the bottom of the points table with two wins and five defeats this season. Another potential loss is likely to end their slim hopes for the playoff spot.

Kolhapur Tuskers’ chances of winning - 55%

Satara Warriors’ chances of winning - 45%

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Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rain hammered Satara Warriors’ chance to clinch two points in their last match against Raigad. In-form batters Harshal Kale and Om Bhosale are carrying Satara’s batting unit with some crucial knocks this season. Bhoasel is leading the scoring chart for Satara with 193 runs in seven innings. He also smashed a brilliant fifty against Kolhapur Tuskers in the first leg of this fixture and can be tipped to score another impactful knock on Wednesday.

Rahul Tripathi has returned to big-scoring ways with two impactful knocks in the last two matches. Kolhapur Tuskers captain smashed his first fifty of the season in the last game against Raigad Royals to give his team a second win of this season. Tripathi, who represents Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, can be backed to play another match-winning innings in the upcoming fixture.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Kolhapur’s captain Rahul Tripathi and Satara’s skipper Saurabh Nawale will go for bowling after winning the toss. After watching their respective last two games affected due to rain, both teams will look to avoid the DLS situation by bowling first on Wednesday.

Weather Report

There are good chances of consistent rain during the evening game at MCA Stadium in Pune. The latest weather forecast suggests 38% precipitation during the early stages of the first innings and rain showers are expected to increase to 50% after 9 pm. Considering a rain factor and dampness, the fast bowlers are expected to struggle for the wickets on Wednesday night.

Kolhapur Tuskers News and Player List

Kolhapur Tuskers Player List

Sachin Dhas, Ankit Bawne, Siddharth Mhatre, Rahul Tripathi (c), Dhanraj Shinde (wk), Shrikant Mundhe, Anand Thenge, Rajneesh Gurbani, Deepak Dangi, Shreyas Chavan, Atman Pore, Atharv Dakway, Vishant More (wk), Sunil Yadav, Sumit Markali, Nihal Tusamad, Atharva Wanve, Shubham Mane, Vedant Patil, Dilip Malviya, Digvijay Jadhav, Rhuturaj Veerkar, Rajveer Jagtap, Hardik Kurangale, Arya Shah, Nilay Newaskar, Bhargav Pathak, Sumit Dhengle, Ayush Ubhe.

Predicted Playing XI

Sachin Dhas Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Siddharth Mhatre Batter Rahul Tripathi (c) Batter Shrikant Mundhe Batter Deepak Dangi All-rounder Vishant More Wicketkeeper Anand Thenge Bowler Shreyash Chavan Bowler Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Atman Pore Bowler

Kolhapur Tuskers Team Form

Kolhapur Tuskers registered a thrilling last-ball two-wicket win against Raigad Royals in their last game. They have lost one and won once in their last five matches in this league.

Satara Warriors News & Player List

Satara Warriors Player List

Pavan Shah, Om Bhosale, Aniruddha Sabale, Harshal Kate, Saurabh Nawale (c & wk), Aniket Porwal, Vaibbhav Chougalle, Shamshuzama Kazi, Shubham P Maid, Vaibhav Darkunde, RS Hangargekar, Samadhan Pagare, Mahesh Maske, Vivek Shelar, Sunny Pandit, Saurabh Gangaprasad, Mehul Patel, Jagdish Zope, Saurabh Shevalkar, Tejas Tolsankar, Atharv M Shelake, Indrajeet P Shinde, Atish Kumbhar, Patel M Sharad, Swaraj Y Chavan, Arjun Wagh, Devdatta S Navale, Saurabh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Pavan Shah Batter Om Bhosale Batter Hashal Kate Batter Saurabh Nawale (c) Wicketkeeper Aniket Porwal Batter Samadhan Pagare All-rounder Vaibhav Chaugale Bowler RS Hangargekar All-rounder Shubham Maid Bowler Shamshuzama Kazi Bowler Vaibhav Dhurgunde Bowler

Satara Warriors Team Form

Satara Warriors lost their last game against Raigad Royals by two wickets on the DLS method after the game was reduced to a 10-over-per-side clash due to rain. Satara have won two of their last five matches and sit at the bottom of the points table.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors Head to Head

Satara Warriors have won their only game played against Kolhapur Tuskers in the MPL history. Satara defeated Kolhapur by seven runs to register their first win earlier this season.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors Betting Odds

Satara Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Kolhapur Tuskers’ openers

Satara Warriors’ top-order batter Om Bhosale and Harshal Kate are enjoying a brilliant form this season. Kate smashed an unbeaten 45 runs off just 24 balls against Raigad Royals in the last match. Bhosale scored 57 runs against Kolhapur when both teams last met earlier this season. Bhosale is also leading the scoring chart for Satara with 189 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 153.66, the best among the top-five batters competing for the Orange Cap this season. On the other hand, Kolhapur’s star openers Ankit Bawne and Sachin Dhas have struggled for consistency this season.

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Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors Top Batters

Rahul Tripathi to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top batter

The experienced batter arrived in the MPL after a poor IPL 2025 campaign with CSK. He struggled for consistency earlier this season but returned to form with two memorable knocks in the last two matches. He scored a match-winning 53 runs off 43 balls against Raigad and smashed 45 runs off just 17 balls against Puneri Bappa. Tripathi will look to carry this momentum with another big innings in the upcoming game.

Om Bhosale to be Satara Warriors’ top batter

Om Bhosale is one of the leading contenders for the Orange Cap this season. The scored 57 runs against Kolhapur and smashed 43 runs of just 21 balls against Ratnagiri Jets. Bhosale has scored 193 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 154.40 in the MPL 2025.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors Top Bowlers

Deepak Dangi to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top bowler

After missing the last few games, Deepak Dangi, the slow left-arm orthodox, returned to team produced a match-winning performance by taking three wickets against Satara Warriors in the last match. Dangi has taken seven wickets in just four innings this season and can be backed for another impactful spell in the next match.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar to be Satara Warriors’ top bowler

The 22-year-old right-arm pacer is producing some impactful spells in the MPL 2025. Hangargekar, who played for CSK in the IPL 2023, is leading the bowling chart for Satara Warriors with 10 wickets in seven innings at a bowling average of 20.20 this season. Hangargekar has taken six wickets in his last three innings and is tipped to pick multiple wickets against Kolhapur in this fixture.