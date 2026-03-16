Facts: Ishwari Savkar is the highest run-scorer in the league, amassing a total of 247 runs in six games at an average of 42

Chinmayee Borphale has claimed 13 wickets in six matches at a remarkable average of 8.67

With nine wickets in six games, Mukta Magre is Solapur Smasher’s highest wicket-taker this season

Pune Warriors-W vs Solapur Smashers-W Chance of Winning

Pune Warriors have been unstoppable this season, winning all six games with absolute authority. Chinmayee Borphale has led the bowling attack brilliantly, while Khushi Mulla and Shweta Mane have anchored the batting unit, showcasing dominance across all departments.

On the other hand, Tejal Hasabnis-led Solapur Smashers have been equally impressive. Except for their two defeats against Pune, they've brushed aside every other opponent with ease. Heading into the final, they’ll be hoping to turn the tide and believe that the law of averages might finally tilt the scales in their favour.

PW-W’s chance of winning is 55%

SS-W’s chance of winning is 45%

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Pune Warriors-W vs Solapur Smashers-W Betting Tips

There’s no way you’re not betting big on Chinmayee Borphale. The Pune pacer has been head and shoulders above the rest in the ongoing MWPL, and backing her is one of the safest bets you can make. Tejal Hasabnis has consistently delivered throughout the tournament, capable of multiplying your returns in no time. And if you’re looking for another solid option, Khushi Mulla’s current form makes her a smart pick to come good once again.

Pune Warriors-W vs Solapur Smashers-W Match Toss Prediction

In eight of the 12 matches played in the ongoing Maharashtra Women’s Premier League, chasing sides have emerged victorious, highlighting a strong preference for bowling first. Interestingly, a similar trend has been observed in Men’s T20s at this venue as well.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, Pune is set for a cloudy and humid Saturday, with a couple of afternoon thunderstorms likely. The Probability of Precipitation is 86%, while the chance of thunderstorms stands at 63%.

Pune Warriors-W Player List

Vaishnavi Shinde, Simran Dabas, Saniya Gawade, Shraddha Girme, Shweta Mane, Ishita Khale, Rishita Saikar, Shivanshi Kapoor, Akshaya Jadhav, Samruddhi Shinde, Shalaka Kane, Abhilasha Patil, Neeti Agarwal, Utkarsha Kadam, Sejal Sutar, Shweta Sawant, Khushi Mulla, Soumyalata Birajdar, Pranjali Pise, Anuja Patil, Samruddhi Dale, Chinmayee Borphale, Suhani Kahandal

Predicted Playing XI

Suhani Kahandal Batter Khushi Mulla Batter Akshaya Jadhav All-rounder Shweta Sawant All-rounder Vaishnavi Shinde Wicket-Keeper Anuja Patil All-rounder Shweta Mane Batter Utkarsha Kadam All-rounder Samruddhi Dale Bowler Chinmayee Borphale Bowler Ishita Khale Bowler

Pune Warriors-W Team Form

Pune Warriors Women, led by the exceptional Anuja Patil, are in red-hot form, having won all six of their league matches. No side has managed to truly challenge them so far, making the outcome of the final feel almost like a foregone conclusion.

Solapur Smashers-W Player List

Ishwari Awasare, Tejal Hasabnis, Sakshi Waghmode, Mayuri Thorat, Ishwari Savkar, Asmi Kulkarni, Damini Bankar, Aarti Kedar, Gayatri Survase, Samruddhi Banawane, Swanjali Mule, Sharayu Kulkarni, Nikita Singh, Ekta Nangude, Mukta Magre, Shalmali Kshatriya, Sanika Patil, Navya Dubey, Krishi Thakkar, Aachal Agarwal, Laxmidevi Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Ishwari Awasare Batter Ishwari Savkar Batter Tejal Hasabnis Batter Mukta Magre All-rounder Shalmali Kshatriya All-rounder Damini Bankar Wicket-Keeper Swanjali Mule All-rounder Sharayu Kulkarni Bowler Aarti Kedar Bowler Laxmidevi Yadav Bowler Aachal Agarwal Bowler

Solapur Smashers-W Team Form

Solapur Smashers have won four out of six league games in the ongoing Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025.

Pune Warriors-W vs Solapur Smashers-W Head-To-Head

Solapur Smashers and Pune Warriors have faced each other twice in the league stage of the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League, with Pune Warriors emerging victorious on both occasions.

Pune Warriors-W vs Solapur Smashers-W Betting Odds

Solapur Smashers-W opening partnership over 18.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

The pairing of Ishwari Awasare and Ishwari Savkar has been a reliable opening combination, consistently providing solid starts for the team. Betting on them could prove to be a smart move. In the ongoing tournament, they have averaged 23.08 for the opening wicket, further justifying the faith in their ability to deliver in the upcoming match.

Pune Warriors-W vs Solapur Smashers-W Best Batters

Khushi Mulla to be Pune Warriors-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Khushi Mulla has amassed 149 runs in six matches this season, making her Pune Warriors' top run-scorer. Her knock of 68 against Ratnagiri Jets completely unsettled the opposition and showed what she is capable of. Given her form, she’s more than capable of repeating such performances time and again.

Ishwari Savkar to be Solapur Smashers-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ishwari Savkar has crossed her skipper, Tejal Hasabnis, as the highest run-scorer in the league, amassing a total of 247 runs in six games at an average of 42. Her last four innings read - 44, 78, 75*, and 33. That is some crazy good form. If you are serious about making money from the game, then a big amount of money on her.

Pune Warriors-W vs Solapur Smashers-W Best Bowlers

Chinmayee Borphale to be Pune Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Chinmayee Borphale has shouldered Pune’s bowling responsibilities brilliantly in the ongoing season, claiming 13 wickets in six matches at a remarkable average of 8.67. For Pune’s bowling-heavy unit to maintain its success in the finale, Borphale will need to continue providing crucial breakthroughs.

Mukta Magre to be Solapur Smashers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

While Solpur Smashers have done well with the bat this season, Mukta Magre made sure their bowling attack hasn’t been left behind. With nine wickets in six games, she is their highest wicket-taker this season. Solapur will expect her to continue doing the same thing over and over again.