Facts: Eagle Nashik Titans defeated Puneri Bappa in the previous face-off earlier this season.

Eagle Nashik Titans have lost one out of six matches this season and are sitting on top of the points table.

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Chance of Winning

Puneri Bappa are coming into this game after beating Kolhapur Tuskers as they chased down a mammoth score of 187 runs. They lost their previous two matches and seem to be peaking at the right time. They are in third place in the points table at the moment with two wins and as many losses in five matches. One of their matches was abandoned due to rain.

Eagle Nashik Titans are a team to beat this season in the MPL. They have played six matches and won five of them. The Titans are sitting pretty on top of the points table and are coming into this game after prevailing in a low-scoring thriller against Satar Warriors, chasing down 116 runs with three wickets in hand.

Puneri Bappa’s chances of winning - 45%

Eagle Nashik Titans’ chances of winning - 55%

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Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sachin Bhosale bowled well in the previous game for Puneri Bappa against Kolhapur Tuskers. He opened the bowling from one of the ends and conceded only 22 runs in four overs, picking two wickets. Sachin is a wicket-taker and can keep the opposition batters on the tenterhooks all the time. One can expect him to pick at least two wickets once again in this match.

Akshay Waikar picked up only one wicket in the previous game against Satara Warriors but went for only 12 runs in his four-over spell. His tight lines and lengths make it tough for the batters to score, and in the process of scoring quick runs, they tend to lose wickets. Waikar can be expected to pick up at least one wicket yet again in this match.

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Match Toss Prediction

The surface at the MCA Stadium has been too good. The pitch has stayed true right through the tournament, as 187 runs were chased down in the previous game at the venue. It is a morning start for the match and there will be some help for the fast bowlers early on. Batting will only get easy as the game progresses. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

Rainy season is at its peak at the moment and teams will be lucky if a match happens in its entirety. On Sunday, light rain is predicted around 8 AM and there is a 35% chance of rain coming down during the match as well. It remains to be seen if the clouds will be able to clear up around 9 AM on Sunday.

Puneri Bappa News & Player List

Puneri Bappa Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Aayush Raktade, Neel Gandhi, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rohan Kharat, Roshan Waghsare, Sachin Bhosale, Sahil Autade, Sohan Jamale, Suraj Shinde, Yash Kshirsagar, Rushikesh Sonawane, Yash Nahar, Nikit Dhumal, Piyush Salvi, Yash Jadhav, Aaryan Desai, Om Pawar, Naushad Shaikh, Nikhil Lunawat, Abdus Salam, Abhinav Tiwari, Mayank Kasyab, Sagar Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Nahar All-Rounder Murtaza Trunkwala All-Rounder Rusikesh Sonawane Batter Suraj Shinde Wicketkeeper Naushad Shaikh Batter Yash Kshirsagar (C) All-Rounder Sohan Jamale Batter Ramakrishna Ghosh Bowler Sachin Bhosale Bowler Roshan Waghsare Bowler Rohan Kharat Bowler

Puneri Bappa Team Form

Puneri Bappa have played five matches and won and lost two each so far. One of their matches ended in no result due to rain.

Eagle Nashik Titans News & Player List

Eagle Nashik Titans Player List

Prashant Solanki (C), Mukesh Choudhary, Akshay Waikar, Arshin Kulkarni, Atharva Kale, Yogesh Dongare, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hari Sawant, Kaushal Tambe, Mandar Bhandari, Manoj Ingale, Ranjit Nikam, Razeq Fallah, Rehan Khan, Sahil Parakh, Siddhant Doshi, Rohan Damle, Adarsh Manure, Pruthviraj Kand, Balkrishna Kashid, Sushrut Sawant, Aniket Nalwade,

Predicted Playing XI

Mandar Bhandari Wicketkeeper Arshin Kulkarni All-Rounder Sahil Parakh Batter Ranjit Nikam Batter Rohan Damle Batter Atharva Kale Bowler Manoj Ingale Batter Kaushal Tambe All-Rounder Prashant Solanki (C) Bowler Akshay Waikar Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Eagle Nashik Titans Team Form

Eagle Nashik Titans are the table toppers this season, having won five out of six matches so far.

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Head to Head

Puneri Bappa and Eagle Nashik Titans have faced each other five times in the history of MPL. The Titans have won thrice while Puneri Bappa have emerged victorious on two occasions.

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Betting Odds

Eagle Nashik Titans to have a better opening partnership than Puneri Bappa

Eagle Nashik Titans openers Mandar Bhandari and Arshin Kulkarni have been faring decently this season. They have opened in every match so far and will be expected to get the team off to a good start again in this encounter. Puneri Bappa openers Yash Nahar and Murtaza Trunkwala have also done well so far but they struggled under pressure in the previous game. It is tough to pick who will notch up a better opening stand but we think the Titans openers will do well in this aspect in this encounter.

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Batters

Advay Shidhaye to be Puneri Bappa’s top batter

Advay Shidhaye is fresh off an unbeaten 58-run knock off 36 balls with five sixes in the last game against Kolhapur Tuskers. He could be promoted up the order as he will be more confident to make an impact this time around. Advay can make most of his good form with the bat and can become the top batter yet again in this match.

Sahil Parakh to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top batter

Sahil Parakh has done well this season while playing as an impact player. He has batted at three most of the time and has been the highest run-scorer for the Titans. He has so far amassed 153 in six matches at a strike rate of 184.34 and an average of 30.6 with a highest score of 47. Sahil Parakh can be backed to become the top batter for the Titans in this encounter.

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Bowlers

Sohan Jamale to be Puneri Bappa’s top bowler

Sohan Jamale was one of the better bowlers of Puneri Bappa in the last game. Even as the other bowlers conceded at 10 or more per over, Jamale was economical, going for only 24 runs while picking up a couple of wickets. He is expected to pick up more wickets in this match too and become the top bowler for Puneri Bappa.

Prashant Solanki to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top bowler

Prashant Solanki is on fire with the ball, leading from the front as captain this season in the MPL. He is the leading wicket-taker at the moment, having picked up 13 wickets so far in six matches at an average of 12.38 and an economy of 7. With multiple four-wicket hauls to his name already, Prashant is likely to become the top bowler once again for the Eagle Nashik Titans.