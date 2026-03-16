Facts: Puneri Bappa defeated Raigad Royals by 99 runs earlier this season.

Raigad Royals are coming into this game with a near flawless chase of 165 runs to beat Kolhapur Tuskers.

Puneri Bappa vs Raigad Royals Chance of Winning

Puneri Bappa finished second in the points table after the league stage of MPL 2025. But they endured a bad day at the office against the Eagle Nashik Titans in the first qualifier. However, they will be confident of putting up a good show and make the most of the second chance of making it to the final of the tournament.

As for the Raigad Royals, it is the hard way for them to make it to the summit clash of the season. They steamrolled Kolhapur Tuskers in the Eliminator, chasing down 165 runs, and the winning momentum is with them at the moment. With a place in the final at stake, the Royals will be keen on playing their best cricket in this game.

Raigad Royals’ chances of winning - 40%

Puneri Bappa’s chances of winning - 60%

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Puneri Bappa vs Raigad Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Siddhesh Veer is the orange cap holder of the tournament this season. He has so far scored 309 runs in nine innings and is coming off a 39-run knock in the previous game against Puneri Bappa. He has scored runs at a strike rate of 143.72 and an average of 44.14 with a highest score of 104. He can be expected to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Murtaza Trunkwala is the leading run-scorer for Puneri Bappa, having amassed 215 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 125 and an average of 30.71 with the best score of 73. He has so far hit 13 fours and 12 sixes this season and his team will be expecting him to score at least 20 runs yet again in this game.

Puneri Bappa vs Raigad Royals Match Toss Prediction

Chasing is the best way to go for the teams in the evening matches in MPL 2025. The ball comes onto the bat much better under the lights, and with so much dew coming, the team winning the toss is very likely to bowl first. The decision is likely to be influenced with a lot of weather around too.

Weather Report

The weather in Pune is expected to be cloudy for the whole day on Saturday as well. However, the chances of rain go down significantly as the day progresses. There are 20% chances of precipitation at 6 PM in Pune, while the probability goes down to 10% around 8 PM. This means the fans are likely to get to witness 40 overs of action in this match.

Raigad Royals News & Player List

Raigad Royals Player List

Vishant More (C), Vicky Ostwal, Rushabh Rathod, Vaibhav Agam, Ajay Borude, Onkar Rajput, Siddhesh Veer, Tanay Sanghvi, Digvijay Patil, Snehal Kamankar, Savya Gajraj, Nikhil Kadam, Nadeem Shaikh, Neeraj Joshi, Nimir Joshi, Shubham Kadam, Ravindra Jadhav, Hitesh Walunj, Swapnil Fulpagar, Omkar Khatpe, Harsh Sanghvi, Rugved More, Sagar Jadhav, Harsh Mogaveera, Ranvir Chauhan, Utkarsha Hazare, Atharva Chaudhari, Mohd. Arqam, Abhishek Shrivastav, Rajnikant Padwal, Vedant Kadu, Ibrahim Velaskar, Ishan Lohiya, Shrawan Khade, Nachiket Thakur, Omkar Mohite, Harsh Oswal, Hrishikesh Raut, Abhishek Tate, Sharwin Kiswe, Neeraj More

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Veer All-Rounder Harsh Sanghvi Batter Digvijay Patil Batter Harsh Mogaveera Batter Rushabh Rathod (C) Wicketkeeper Ajay Borude Batter Vicky Ostwal All-Rounder Sagar Jadhav Bowler Tanay Sanghvi Bowler Nikhil Kadam Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler

Raigad Royals Team Form

Raigad Royals won four matches in the league stage and are coming into this clash after beating Kolhapur Tuskers in the Eliminator.

Puneri Bappa News & Player List

Puneri Bappa Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Aayush Raktade, Neel Gandhi, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rohan Kharat, Roshan Waghsare, Sachin Bhosale, Sahil Autade, Sohan Jamale, Suraj Shinde, Yash Kshirsagar, Rushikesh Sonawane, Yash Nahar, Nikit Dhumal, Piyush Salvi, Yash Jadhav, Aaryan Desai, Om Pawar, Naushad Shaikh, Nikhil Lunawat, Abdus Salam, Abhinav Tiwari, Mayank Kasyab, Sagar Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Nahar All-Rounder Murtaza Trunkwala All-Rounder Sahil Autade Batter Suraj Shinde Wicketkeeper Rusikesh Sonawane Batter Yash Kshirsagar (C) Batter Abhinav Tiwari Bowler Ramakrishna Ghosh Bowler Sachin Bhosale Bowler Roshan Waghsare Bowler Nikhit Dhumal Bowler

Puneri Bappa Team Form

Puneri Bappa also won four out of 10 matches and lost only two in the league stage. However, they lost to Eagle Nashik Titans in the first qualifier and still have a chance of making it to the final.

Puneri Bappa vs Raigad Royals Head to Head

Raigad Royals and Puneri Bappa have faced each other five times so far in MPL history. The Royals have emerged victorious on four occasions while Puneri Bappa won only once.

Puneri Bappa vs Raigad Royals Betting Odds

Puneri Bappa to have a better opening partnership than Raigad Royals

Raigad Royals openers Siddhesh Veer and Vicky Ostwal added 76 runs for the first wicket in the previous game. On the other hand, the opening duo of Yash Nahar and Murtaza Trunkwala didn’t have a great time in the first qualifier for Puneri Bappa. But Nahar and Murtaza are champion players and expect them to step up in this must-win clash. They have been opening the innings right through the tournament, unlike their counterparts. Puneri Bappa are expected to have a better opening partnership than Raigad Royals in this match.

Puneri Bappa vs Raigad Royals Top Batters

Rushabh Rathod to be Raigad Royals’ top batter

Rushabh Rathod has been one of the best batters this season for Raigad Royals. He has scored 174 runs so far in nine innings with 15 fours and nine sixes to his name. He has mustered runs at a strike rate of 159.63 and an average of 21.75 and can be backed to go big in this must-win clash to become the top batter for his team.

Yash Nahar to be Puneri Bappa’s top batter

Yash Nahar is the second-highest run-scorer for Puneri Bappa after Murtaza. He has so far amassed 209 runs at a strike rate of 133.12 and an average of 26.13. He opens the innings and has every chance of going big in this game. Hence, he can be backed to become the top batter for Puneri Bappa in this match.

Puneri Bappa vs Raigad Royals Top Bowlers

Tanay Sanghvi to be Raigad Royals’ top bowler

Tanay Sanghvi is extremely close to winning the purple cap. He is the joint-leading wicket-taker of the season with 16 scalps to his name. He has a knack for picking up wickets in heap,s and the Royals will be keen on him replicating a similar show with the ball. Looking at his current form, Sanghvi can be backed to become the top bowler for the Royals.

Nikit Dhumal to be Puneri Bappa’s top bowler

Nikhit Dhumal’s form is very special with the ball. He has bowled only in eight innings so far and is the only bowler to register a five-wicket haul this season in MPL. He has accounted for 12 scalps so far this season at an average of 17.83 and a strike rate of 12.42 and can be expected to become the top bowler for Puneri Bappa.