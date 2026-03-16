Facts: Satara Warriors defeated Ratnagiri Jets in their previous game by 14 runs on DLS method.

Puneri Bappa have won three and lost two games in this season while two matches ended in no results.

Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors Chance of Winning

Puneri Bappa had to settle for a point in their most recent fixture against Eagle Nashik Titans. Only 13 overs of play was possible before the rain denied any further action. Earlier, they defeated Kolhapur Tuskers, chasing down 187 runs with five wickets to spare. They are in the top half of the points table with eight points from seven games, having won three and lost two games.

Satara Warriors haven't had a desired run in their maiden MPL season as they are languishing at the bottom. They have only four points from six games, losing four and managing to win only twice. Satara Warriors are coming off a 14-run victory over Ratnagiri Jets on DLS method. They will be hoping to build on this momentum.

Puneri Bappa’s chances of winning - 60%

Satara Warriors’ chances of winning - 40%

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Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ramakrishna Ghosh did not bat or bowl in the washed out game on Sunday but was excellent in the earlier game. He picked up two wickets, albeit expensive, and smashed a fifty off just 23 deliveries against Kolhapur Tuskers. In the game before, Ghosh picked up 2 for 28 off four overs against Raigad Royals. You can expect him to score over 24.5 performance points in the game.

Pavan Shah is coming off a superb knock in the previous game against Ratnagiri Jets. He provided a great start to Satara Warriors with 45 off just 22 deliveries. Earlier in the season, he made 40 off 32 against Eagle Nashik Titans. You can expect him to score over 18.5 runs in this match.

Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The MCA Stadium has produced outstanding pitches throughout this MPL season. The nature of the pitch usually remains the same throughout the match. Of the first 15 resulting matches in this tournament, 10 were won by the chasing side. With rain likely to affect the match in some capacity, it is much better to have a target in front. So expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather is likely to continue to be an issue for this tournament on Monday as well. As per the forecast, the city is expected to witness showers throughout the day. There is around a 42% chance of precipitation predicted during the match hours. It remains to be seen if the rain gods allow any cricket action on Monday evening.

Puneri Bappa News & Player List

Puneri Bappa Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Aayush Raktade, Advay Shidhaye, Neel Gandhi, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rohan Kharat, Roshan Waghsare, Sachin Bhosale, Sahil Autade, Sohan Jamale, Suraj Shinde, Yash Kshirsagar, Rushikesh Sonawane, Yash Nahar, Nikit Dhumal, Piyush Salvi, Yash Jadhav, Aaryan Desai, Om Pawar, Naushad Shaikh, Nikhil Lunawat, Abdus Salam, Abhinav Tiwari, Mayank Kasyab, Sagar Pawar.

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Nahar All-Rounder Murtaza Trunkwala All-Rounder Rusikesh Sonawane Batter Suraj Shinde Wicketkeeper Advay Shidhaye Batter Yash Kshirsagar (C) All-Rounder Sohan Jamale Batter Ramakrishna Ghosh Bowler Sachin Bhosale Bowler Roshan Waghsare Bowler Rohan Kharat Bowler

Puneri Bappa Team Form

Puneri Bappa have played seven matches, winning three and losing two of those. A couple of their games have been washed out due to rain. Their most recent fixture was called off after only 13 overs of play.

Satara Warriors News & Player List

Satara Warriors Player List

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harshal Kate, Om Bhosale, Saurabh Nawale (C), Mehul Patel, Shamshuzama Kazi, Pawan Shah, Jagdish Zope, Sunny Pandit, Swaraj Chavan, Vaibhav Chougule, Aniket Porwal, Shubham Maid, Vaibhav Dhrugunde, Aniruddha Sable, Atish Kumbhar, Mahesh Maske, Arjun Wagh, Tejas Tolsankar, Saurabh Shevalkar, Saurabh Singh, Vivek Shelar, Indrajeet Shinde, Atharv Shelke, Dev Navale.

Predicted Playing XI

Pawan Shah Batter Om Bhosale Batter Harshal Kate Batter Saurabh Nawale (C) Wicketkeeper Mehul Patel Batter Aniket Porwal Wicketkeeper Shamshuzama Kazi All-Rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar All-Rounder Vaibhav Dhurgundhe Bowler Jagdish Zope Bowler Vivek Shelar Bowler

Satara Warriors Team Form

Satara Warriors are reeling at the bottom of the table. They have won two games and lost four. In the most recent fixture, they restricted Ratnagiri Jets to 146 in 20 overs and were 116/4 in 14.4 overs when the rain denied further play.

Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors Head to Head

Puneri Bappa and Satara Warriors have not faced each other five times in the MPL as the latter were introduced to the league ahead of this edition.

Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors Betting Odds

Puneri Bappa to hit the most fours

Satara Warriors’ batting unit has struggled big time in this tournament and has been one their biggest concerns. Puneri Bappa have multiple batters who have stepped up at different stages in the season. Given the current form of the two teams, Puneri Bappa batters are likely to dominate the proceedings. Don't be surprised if they go on to hit the most number of fours in this match.

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Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors Top Batters

Advay Shidhaye to be Puneri Bappa’s top batter

Advay Shidhaye produced an excellent knock against Kolhapur Tuskers, where he struck 58 off 36 balls with five sixes. Batting in the middle order, he should get enough time in the middle to make a big impact. You can back Advay to be the top batter yet again in this match.

Harshal Kate to be Satara Warriors’ top batter

Harshal Kate has looked in pretty good touch in the ongoing competition. He has got consistent starts with scores of 38, 35, 21, 25, and … in five of the six innings in the season. With the top order being shaky, Harshal should get enough time with the bat. Back him to be the top batter for Satara Warriors in this encounter.

Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors Top Bowlers

Sohan Jamale to be Puneri Bappa’s top bowler

Sohan Jamale has been in magnificent form with the ball. He claimed 2 for 24 off four overs against Kolhapur Tuskers in a match where most bowlers were taken apart. In the previous game versus Eagle Nashik Titans, he conceded only 19 runs in three overs while picking up a wicket. Considering his form, you can expect him to be the top bowler for Puneri Bappa.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar to be Satara Warriors’ top bowler

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, the former India Under-19 star is rated highly and is coming off a terrific performance in the previous game on Sunday. He snared 3 for 14 in four overs against Ratnagiri Jets. The right-arm pacer has taken nine wickets in six games in this tournament. He could become the top bowler once again for the Satara Warriors.