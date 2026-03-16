Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors Match Prediction
PUNB
55%
Chance of Winning
SAT
45%
Parimatch
T20
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
Facts:
- Puneri Bappa and Satara Warriors are facing each other for the first time in MPL history.
- Puneri Bappa have been brilliant this season and have already qualified for the playoffs of the ongoing edition of MPL.
Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors Chance of Winning
Puneri Bappa are placed second in the points table at the moment with their final league stage match set to take place. They are coming into this game with a win over Ratnagiri Jets in the previous game. They won the game chasing down 155 runs by the DLS method. Having already qualified for the playoffs, Puneri Bappa will be looking to keep the winning momentum going.
Meanwhile, Satara Warriors have been more or less knocked out of the tournament. They will only stay alive in the tournament if Kolhapur Tuskers lose their game earlier in the day and then they will have to win this clash by a big margin and then also hope that Ratnagiri Jets also lose their respective game in the evening. The Warriors are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two wins and five losses so far this season.
- Puneri Bappa’s chances of winning - 55%
- Satara Warriors’ chances of winning - 45%
Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sachin Bhosale is the joint-leading wicket-taker for Puneri Bappa this season. He has picked up 12 wickets so far in seven innings in just 23.5 overs. He has conceded 197 runs at an economy of 8.27 while accounting for his scalps at an average of 16.42 and a strike rate of 11.92. Bhosale can be expected to pick up at least two wickets in this match.
Rajvardhan Hangargekar has been one of the most consistent bowlers for the Warriors this season. He is their leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps to his name in seven innings. He has conceded 201 runs in just 21.5 overs at an economy of 9.25. Nevertheless, Hangargekar has picked up wickets for the team and can be backed to pick at least two wickets in this match.
Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors Match Toss Prediction
The pitch at the MCA Stadium will be in great shape despite all the rain in the lead-up to the clash. The surface is good enough to witness a score close to 200 in 20 overs, only if rain allows. Also, with a lot of wet weather around, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.
Weather Report
The weather in Pune continues to be iffy even on Thursday (June 19). There is around a 75% chance of rain exactly at 2 PM and it is likely to rain even at 5 PM local time. One shouldn’t be surprised if this match is abandoned due to rain without toss happening.
Puneri Bappa News & Player List
Puneri Bappa Player List
Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Aayush Raktade, Neel Gandhi, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rohan Kharat, Roshan Waghsare, Sachin Bhosale, Sahil Autade, Sohan Jamale, Suraj Shinde, Yash Kshirsagar, Rushikesh Sonawane, Yash Nahar, Nikit Dhumal, Piyush Salvi, Yash Jadhav, Aaryan Desai, Om Pawar, Naushad Shaikh, Nikhil Lunawat, Abdus Salam, Abhinav Tiwari, Mayank Kasyab, Sagar Pawar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yash Nahar
|
All-Rounder
|
Murtaza Trunkwala
|
All-Rounder
|
Sahil Autade
|
Batter
|
Suraj Shinde
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Rusikesh Sonawane
|
Batter
|
Yash Kshirsagar (C)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Naushad Shaikh
|
Batter
|
Ramakrishna Ghosh
|
Bowler
|
Sachin Bhosale
|
Bowler
|
Roshan Waghsare
|
Bowler
|
Rohan Kharat
|
Bowler
Puneri Bappa Team Form
Puneri Bappa have played nine matches in this season of MPL so far and won four of them while losing only two. Three of their games were ended due to no result.
Satara Warriors News & Player List
Satara Warriors Player List
Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harshal Kate, Om Bhosale, Saurabh Nawale (C), Mehul Patel, Shamshuzama Kazi, Pawan Shah, Jagdish Zope, Sunny Pandit, Swaraj Chavan, Vaibhav Chougule, Aniket Porwal, Shubham Maid, Vaibhav Dhrugunde, Aniruddha Sable, Atish Kumbhar, Mahesh Maske, Arjun Wagh, Tejas Tolsankar, Saurabh Shevalkar, Saurabh Singh, Vivek Shelar, Indrajeet Shinde, Atharv Shelke, Dev Navale
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pawan Shah
|
Batter
|
Saurabh Nawale (C)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Harshal Kate
|
Batter
|
Om Bhosale
|
Batter
|
Mehul Patel
|
Batter
|
Aniket Porwal
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Shamshuzama Kazi
|
All-Rounder
|
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|
All-Rounder
|
Vaibhav Dhurgundhe
|
Bowler
|
Jagdish Zope
|
Bowler
|
Vivek Shelar
|
Bowler
Satara Warriors Team Form
Satara Warriors have struggled the entire season so far with only two wins and five losses from nine matches.
Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors Head to Head
Puneri Bappa and Satara Warriors have not faced each other in MPL history. Their clash earlier this season was abandoned due to rain.
Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors Betting Odds
Puneri Bappa to have a better opening partnership than Satara Warriors
Puneri Bappa openers Yash Nahar and Murtaza Trunkwala have been in form right through MPL 2025. However, it has been a real struggle for the openers of the Satara Warriors this season. They tried multiple combinations up the order as well, but nothing has worked so far. Hence, the Puneri Bappa openers are expected to have a better opening partnership than their counterparts in the Satara Warriors line-up.
Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors
T20
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, null
Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors Top Batters
Yash Nahar to be Puneri Bappa’s top batter
Yash Nahar opens the innings for Puneri Bappa and has done well so far. He is the third highest run-scorer for his team with 204 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 134.21 and an average of 29.14. Nahar can be a game-changer on his day and hence, can be backed to become the top batter for Puneri Bappa in this game.
Om Bhosale to be Satara Warriors’ top batter
Om Bhosale is the best batter for Satara Warriors this year. He has amassed 193 runs in seven innings so far at a strike rate of 154.4 and an average of almost 28. Bhosale has been one of the most consistent batters for the Warriors amidst a poor season for them. You can back Om Bhosale to be the top batter for the Satara side in this clash.
Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors Top Bowlers
Nikit Dhumal to be Puneri Bappa’s top bowler
Nikit Dhumal has bowled exceptionally well this season for Puneri Bappa. He has accounted for 12 wickets thus far and is the joint-leading wicket-taker for his team. Dhumal has sent down 21.3 overs so far, conceding 172 runs at an economy of exactly 8 and has picked wickets at a strike rate of 10.75 with a five-wicket haul to his name too.
Rajvardhan Hangargekar to be Satara Warriors’ top bowler
Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s decent form is the only positive in what has been a poor show from the Warriors’ bowling attack. He has picked up 10 wickets so far and will be expected to step up again for the team. Hangargekar has the experience of even playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and can become the top bowler for the Warriors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Puneri Bappa
- Puneri Bappa to win - 1.58 (Parimatch)
- Satara Warriors to win - 2.24 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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