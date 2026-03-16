Facts: Eagle Nashik Titans have won three of their four meetings against Raigad Royals.

Notably, Raigad Royals have lost just one of their eight games this season so far.

Raigad Royals vs Eagle Nashik Titans Chance of Winning

Raigad Royals registered a thrilling two-wicket win on the DLS method against Satara Warriors in their last game. With two points, they jumped to the third position in the points table on Tuesday. Raigad have registered four wins in eight games this season and another victory will confirm their place in the playoffs on Wednesday. The Royals will be looking for impactful performances from the in-form duo of Siddhesh Veer and Tanay Sanghavi in this fixture.

On the other hand, the Eagle Nashik Titans became the first team to qualify for the playoffs on Tuesday. Nashik’s last two games were abandoned due to rain but that didn’t affect their top position in the points table. Nashik are the only team to win five or more games this season so far and are expected to register their sixth victory on Wednesday.

Raigad Royals’ chances of winning - 45%

Eagle Nashik Titans’ chances of winning - 55%

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Raigad Royals vs Eagle Nashik Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Siddhesh Veer is one of the most consistent run-getters this season. Raigad's opener scored an unbeaten 33 runs off 23 balls against Satara in the last match, which was reduced to 10 overs due to rain. Notably, Veer also smashed 104 runs off just 62 balls against Eagle Nashik Titans in the first leg of this fixture on June 12. He is now leading the Orange Cap race with 241 runs in just seven innings in the MPL 2025. Veer can be backed for another impactful innings with a bat in the upcoming game.

Nashik’s captain Prashant Solanki and Raigad’s pacer Tanay Sanghavi are battling out for the Purple Cap this season. Solanki has taken 13 wickets in seven innings while Sanghavi picked three wickets against Satara in the last match to take his wickets tally to 14 in seven innings on Tuesday. Both bowlers are tipped to produce match-winning performances in this fixture.

Raigad Royals vs Eagle Nashik Titans Match Toss Prediction

Both teams are expected to prefer bowling first after winning a toss in this fixture. Due to a threat of rain and the recent DLS results, captains are expected to put in a big total while batting first. Medium fast bowlers are expected to dominate this fixture across both innings.

Weather Report

There is a weather forecast for rain in Pune on Wednesday afternoon. However, there is only an 18% chance of rain, as per AccuWeather, during the kickoff time. Rain showers are expected to arrive around 5 pm, so, both teams are expected to witness reduced overs. The temperature is likely to be around 27 to 29 degrees Celcius during the match.

Raigad Royals News and Player List

Raigad Royals Player List

Harsh Sanghvi, Siddhesh Veer, Niraj Joshi, Omkar Khatpe, Rushabh Rathod (c & wk), Tanay Sanghvi, Ajay Borude, Vicky Ostwal, Sagar Jadhav, Nikhil Kadam, Hitesh Walunj, Swapnil Fulpagar, Savya Gajraj, Neeraj More, Sneihal Khamankar, Onkar Rajput, Vaibhav Agam, Vedant Kadu.

Predicted Playing XI

Vicky Ostwal All-rounder Siddhesh Veer All-rounder Digvijay Patil Batter Niraj Joshi Batter Rushabh Rathod (c) Wicketkeeper Shirkant Mundhe Batter Omkar Khatpe Batter Sagar Jadhav Bowler Nikhil Kadam Bowler Tanay Sanghavi Bowler Shubham Kadam Bowler

Raigad Royals Team Form

Raigad Royals won their last game against Satara Warriors to jump to the third position in the points table. Raigad have lost just one of their last five matches this season.

Eagle Nashik Titans News & Player List

Eagle Nashik Titans Player List

Arshin Kulkarni, Mandar Bhandari (wk), Sahil Parakh, Rohan Damle, Atharva Kale, Ranjeet Nikam, Kaushal Tambe, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prashant Solanki (c), Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingale, Akshay Waikar, Siddhant Doshi, Rehan Khan, Hari Sawant, Razeq Fallah, Yogesh Dongre, Pruthviraj Kand, Balkrishana Kashid, Adarsh Manure, Sushrut Sawant, Aniket Nalawade

Predicted Playing XI

Sahil Parakh Batter Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Mandar Bhandari Wicketkeeper Atharav Kale Batter Rohan Damle All-rounder Ranjeet Nikam Batter Kaushal Tambe Batter Prashant Solanki (c) Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler Manoj Ingale Bowler Akshay Waikar Bowler

Eagle Nashik Titans Team Form

Eagle Nashik Titans’ last two matches were abandoned due to rain. They won five of their first six matches to take an early lead in the points table and were the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Raigad Royals vs Eagle Nashik Titans Head to Head

Eagle Nashik Titals lead a head-to-head record against Raigad Royals. Nashik have won three of their four encounters against Raigad in the MPL history.

Raigad Royals vs Eagle Nashik Titans Betting Odds

Eagle Nashik Titans to have a better opening partnership than Raigad Royals

Arshin Kulkarni and Sahil Parakh have emerged as the most successful top-order batters this season. Both Nashik openers are enjoying good form lately with Arshin smashing 48* runs off just 33 balls against Puneri Bappa in the last match. Both Parakh and Kulkarni have scored over 150 runs each this season. Meanwhile, Raigad are totally dependent on Siddhesh Veer’s form with a bat as the youngster is struggling to find support at the top this season.

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Raigad Royals vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Batters

Siddhesh Veer to be Raigad Royals’ top batter

Siddhesh Veer continued his brilliant run of form by smashing an unbeaten 33 runs off 23 balls against Satara in the last game on Tuesday. The young opener also managed to go top of the most runs table to get his hands on the Orange Cap yesterday. Veer has scored 241 runs in seven innings and also leads the most boundaries count with 34 this season.

Arshin Kulkarni to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top batter

The rising Indian all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 48 runs off just 33 balls against Puneri Bappa in the last game. Kulkarni hit five sixes against Pune to continue his red-hot form this season. He has scored 180 runs in six innings at an average of 30.00 and a strike rate of 124.14. Notably, he is leading the most sixes chart with 14 maximums in the MPL 2025.

Raigad Royals vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Bowlers

Tanay Sanghavi to be Raigad Royals’ top bowler

The 25-year-old medium pace bowler bowled a match-winning spell against Satara Warriors in the last game. Sanghavi came as an impact player and picked two wickets in his very first over to turn the match in favour of Raigad. Sanghavi also overtook Prashant Solanki to become the current Purple Cap holder with 14 wickets in just seven innings this season.

Prashant Solanki to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top bowler

Prashant Solanki, who has played two IPL games for Chennai Super Kings and represents the Maharashtra state team in domestic cricket, has been in sensational form in the MPL 2025. He is leading the bowling chart for Nashik with 13 wickets in seven innings at an average of 12.38. The leggie picked four wickets against Satara in his last innings to become the only player to register two four-wicket hauls in the MPL 2025.