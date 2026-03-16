Facts: Puneri Bappa defeated Raigad Royals by 99 runs in the previous face-off earlier this season.

Raigad Royals are coming into this match after beating table-toppers Eagle Nashik Titans.

Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa Chance of Winning

Raigad Royals are in fourth place in the points table of the ongoing edition of the Maharashtra Premier League. They have won and lost two matches each so far and coming into this game after beating the table toppers Eagle Nashik Titans by five runs according to the DLS method. The Royals will be feeling confident after such a big win and they would want to carry the winning momentum now.

As for Puneri Bappa, they are already in good form. They are in second position with two wins and one no result in four matches. Their previous game was washed out against Kolhapur Tuskers and they will be eager to have a full amidst gloomy weather in Pune. The fact that Puneri Bappa beat the Royals earlier this season by 99 runs makes them a highly confident side in this encounter.

Raigad Royals’ chances of winning - 40%

Puneri Bappa’s chances of winning - 60%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Siddhesh Veer is a solid opener and he showed off his skills in the previous game. Opening the innings, Veer smashed an unbeaten 104 off just 62 balls against the Titans and is in exceptional form. Though it is unlikely for him to smash a big score yet again, Veer can certainly be backed to score at least 25 runs.

Yash Nahar opens the innings for Puneri Bappa and tends to give good starts to the team. He is yet to set the stage on fire in the ongoing MPL season but has been consistent in contributing decent runs to the team. He has so far scored 117 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 131.46 with his highest score being 82. Nahar can be backed to score at least 20 runs in this match.

Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa Match Toss Prediction

Despite having a lot of rain over the last few days, the surface at the MCA Stadium has held up. The 200-run mark was breached after a long time this season on Thursday. The pitch is likely to be good for batting if the match happens. Also, with a lot of weather around, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

Rain is likely to have the final say in this encounter. There is a lot of rain predicted on Friday (June 13) in Pune. During the match time, at 9 AM IST, there is a 45% chance of rain with thunderstorms. The chances of rain coming down heavily increase to 70% at 12 PM which makes it unlikely for the match to take place.

Raigad Royals News & Player List

Raigad Royals Player List

Vishant More (C), Vicky Ostwal, Rushabh Rathod, Vaibhav Agam, Ajay Borude, Onkar Rajput, Siddhesh Veer, Tanay Sanghvi, Digvijay Patil, Snehal Kamankar, Savya Gajraj, Nikhil Kadam, Nadeem Shaikh, Neeraj Joshi, Nimir Joshi, Shubham Kadam, Ravindra Jadhav, Hitesh Walunj, Swapnil Fulpagar, Omkar Khatpe, Harsh Sanghvi, Rugved More, Sagar Jadhav, Harsh Mogaveera, Ranvir Chauhan, Utkarsha Hazare, Atharva Chaudhari, Mohd. Arqam, Abhishek Shrivastav, Rajnikant Padwal, Vedant Kadu, Ibrahim Velaskar, Ishan Lohiya, Shrawan Khade, Nachiket Thakur, Omkar Mohite, Harsh Oswal, Hrishikesh Raut, Abhishek Tate, Sharwin Kiswe, Neeraj More

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Veer All-Rounder Harsh Sanghvi Batter Digvijay Patil Batter Harsh Mogaveera Batter Rushabh Rathod (C) Wicketkeeper Ajay Borude Batter Vicky Ostwal All-Rounder Sagar Jadhav Bowler Tanay Sanghvi Bowler Nikhil Kadam Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler

Raigad Royals Team Form

Raigad Royals have played four matches so far and have won and lost two matches each so far.

Puneri Bappa News & Player List

Puneri Bappa Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Aayush Raktade, Neel Gandhi, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rohan Kharat, Roshan Waghsare, Sachin Bhosale, Sahil Autade, Sohan Jamale, Suraj Shinde, Yash Kshirsagar, Rushikesh Sonawane, Yash Nahar, Nikit Dhumal, Piyush Salvi, Yash Jadhav, Aaryan Desai, Om Pawar, Naushad Shaikh, Nikhil Lunawat, Abdus Salam, Abhinav Tiwari, Mayank Kasyab, Sagar Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Nahar All-Rounder Murtaza Trunkwala All-Rounder Sahil Autade Batter Suraj Shinde Wicketkeeper Rusikesh Sonawane Batter Yash Kshirsagar (C) Batter Abhinav Tiwari Bowler Ramakrishna Ghosh Bowler Sachin Bhosale Bowler Roshan Waghsare Bowler Nikhit Dhumal Bowler

Puneri Bappa Team Form

Puneri Bappa have played four matches so far and have won two and lost one game. One of their games ended in no result due to rain.

Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa Head to Head

Raigad Royals and Puneri Bappa have faced each other four times so far in MPL history. In the first three matches, the Royals won, but Puneri Bappa defeated in the previous face-off earlier this season.

Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa Betting Odds

Raigad Royals to have a better opening partnership than Puneri Bappa

Raigad Royals opener Siddhesh Veer scored a brilliant century in the last game. However, his new opening partner, Harsh Sanghavi, bagged a golden duck. Sanghavi will be keen on making amends, while Veer will be itching to prove his points as well. On the other hand, Puneri Bappa have backed Yash Nahar and Murtaza Trunkwala to open who have fared decently. However, they might fall short in this game. In this game, Raigad Royals are expected to have a better opening partnership than Puneri Bappa.

Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa T20 MCA Stadium, null Puneri Bappa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Solapur Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.89 Bet Now!

Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa Top Batters

Rushabh Rathod to be Raigad Royals’ top batter

Rushabh Rathod is the second highest run-scorer for Raigad Royals so far. He has scored 135 runs in four matches with 10 fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of 177.63 and an average of 33.75. Rathod’s best score this season is 80 which shows he can play a big knock for his team. Hence, Rushabh can be backed to become the top batters of the Royals.

Murtaza Trunkwala to be Puneri Bappa’s top batter

Murtaza Trunkwala opens the innings for Puneri Bappa and slammed 73 runs off 55 balls in the last game being rain stopped the match only to never start it again. He smashed four fours and five sixes and scored runs at a strike rate of 132.72. Trunkwala has all the capability in the world to keep holding the responsibility of scoring the most runs and hence, can be backed to become the top batter.

Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa Top Bowlers

Tanay Sanghvi to be Raigad Royals’ top bowler

Tanay Sanghavi has played all four matches so far for the Raigad Royals and picked up six wickets. He has conceded 133 runs in 14 overs only but is a wicket-taker. Tanay might be on the expensive side a little but he is a wicket-taker and he proved the same multiple times this season. Tanay Sanghavi can run through the opposition and for the same reason, he can be backed to become the top bowler for the team.

Nikit Dhumal to be Puneri Bappa’s top bowler

Nikit Dhumal has bowled only in three innings so far and already picked up nine wickets. He has conceded 81 runs in 9.3 overs and picked up as many as nine wickets at an impeccable average of 9 and an economy of 8.53. Dhumal has another chance to top the bowling charts and become the top bowler for his team yet again.