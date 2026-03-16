Facts: Raigad Royals have won all three matches against Puneri Bappa in MPL history.

Puneri Bappa are coming into this game after beating defending champions Ratnagiri Jets.

Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa Chance of Winning

Raigad Royals are coming into this match after playing a complete game against Satara Warriors. They posted 190 runs batting first and then defended the total easily to win by 24 runs. The Royals will be keen on continuing the winning momentum and top the points table with their second consecutive win.

Meanwhile, Puneri Bappa registered a win over defending champions Ratnagiri Jets by eight wickets. However, it was a rain-interrupted encounter with the match truncated to eight overs per side. They did well to restrict the opposition and chase the score down easily. But will they able to stop the in-form Raigad Royals?

Raigad Royals’ chances of winning - 55%

Puneri Bappa’s chances of winning - 45%

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Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Siddhesh Veer was the best batter for the Raigad Royals last season. But he started MPL 2025 with a second-ball duck. He scored 349 runs in 10 innings last year at a strike rate of 138.49. He opens the innings and Veer certainly will be looking to make amends in this clash. He can be trusted to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Suraj Shinde bats at number four for Puneri Bappa and didn’t get much of a chance in the rain-truncated match in the previous outing. He remained not out on seven runs off three balls. However, Shinde was the second highest run-scorer for Bappa last season, mustering 182 runs at a strike rate of 165.45. He can be backed to score at least 20 runs in this encounter.

Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa Match Toss Prediction

This is the evening game and chasing will be preferred in this encounter. The target of 195 runs was easily chased down in the season opener at the MCA Stadium as the ball comes on to the bat very nicely under the lights. For the same reason, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

Pune is likely to witness a lot of rain in the lead up to the match with thunderstorms predicted around 2-3 PM. There are 40% chances of rain in the afternoon and the light rain is also predicted around 6 PM. However, things are expected to better during the match time with no rain in the forecast. The game might start late but we should have full 40 overs encounter.

Raigad Royals News & Player List

Raigad Royals Player List

Vishant More (C), Vicky Ostwal, Rushabh Rathod, Vaibhav Agam, Ajay Borude, Onkar Rajput, Siddhesh Veer, Tanay Sanghvi, Digvijay Patil, Snehal Kamankar, Savya Gajraj, Nikhil Kadam, Nadeem Shaikh, Neeraj Joshi, Nimir Joshi, Shubham Kadam, Ravindra Jadhav, Hitesh Walunj, Swapnil Fulpagar, Omkar Khatpe, Harsh Sanghvi, Rugved More, Sagar Jadhav, Harsh Mogaveera, Ranvir Chauhan, Utkarsha Hazare, Atharva Chaudhari, Mohd. Arqam, Abhishek Shrivastav, Rajnikant Padwal, Vedant Kadu, Ibrahim Velaskar, Ishan Lohiya, Shrawan Khade, Nachiket Thakur, Omkar Mohite, Harsh Oswal, Hrishikesh Raut, Abhishek Tate, Sharwin Kiswe, Neeraj More

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Veer All-Rounder Harsh Mogaveera Batter Digvijay Patil Batter Harsh Sanghvi Wicketkeeper Rushabh Rathod (C) Wicketkeeper Ajay Borude Batter Vicky Ostwal All-Rounder Sagar Jadhav Bowler Tanay Sanghvi Bowler Nikhil Kadam Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler

Raigad Royals Team Form

Raigad Royals have played only one match this season so far and won that game comfortably by 24 runs against Satara Warriors

Puneri Bappa News & Player List

Puneri Bappa Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Aayush Raktade, Neel Gandhi, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rohan Kharat, Roshan Waghsare, Sachin Bhosale, Sahil Autade, Sohan Jamale, Suraj Shinde, Yash Kshirsagar, Rushikesh Sonawane, Yash Nahar, Nikit Dhumal, Piyush Salvi, Yash Jadhav, Aaryan Desai, Om Pawar, Naushad Shaikh, Nikhil Lunawat, Abdus Salam, Abhinav Tiwari, Mayank Kasyab, Sagar Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Nahar All-Rounder Murtaza Trunkwala All-Rounder Sahil Autade Batter Suraj Shinde Wicketkeeper Rusikesh Sonawane Batter Yash Kshirsagar (C) Wicketkeeper Naushad Shaikh Batter Ramakrishna Ghosh Bowler Sachin Bhosale Bowler Roshan Waghsare Bowler Rohan Kharat Bowler

Puneri Bappa Team Form

Puneri Bappa won their first match of the season against the defending champions Ratnagiri Jets by eight wickets.

Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa Head to Head

Raigad Royals and Puneri Bappa have faced each other three times so far in MPL history. On all three occasions, the Royals have won and Bappa will be looking to win for the first time this time around.

Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa Betting Odds

Raigad Royals to have a better opening partnership than Puneri Bappa

The new opening duo of Siddhesh Veer and Harsh Mogaveera didn’t add a single run for Raigad Royals in the last game. But both of them are talented batters and can take the game away with their aggressive batting. Siddhesh especially had a good season last year and it would be very early to conclude after his duck in the previous game. In contrast, Yash Nahar and Trunkwala added 51 runs in just 4.4 overs in their last game. Even though they are in good form, we are backing the duo of Veer and Mogaveera to come good in this game. Hence, Raigad Royals will have a better opening partnership than Puneri Bappa.

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Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa Top Batters

Rushabh Rathod to be Raigad Royals’ top batter

Rushabh Rathod is the captain of the Raigad Royals and he led from the front in their opening game of the season itself. After losing early wickets, Rushabh came out to bat at five and smashed 80 runs off just 45 balls with six fours and five sixes to his name at a strike rate of 177.77. He is expected to be the top batter of the Royals yet again.

Murtaza Trunkwala to be Puneri Bappa’s top batter

Murtaza Trunkwala opened the innings for Puneri Bappa in the truncated encounter against Ratnagiri Jets. He didn’t disappoint and scored 32 runs off just 20 balls, smacking two fours and as many maximums. Trunkwala is in good form and will be looking to make the most of it in the next encounter as well. He can be backed to become the top batter of Puneri Bappa.

Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa Top Bowlers

Tanay Sanghvi to be Raigad Royals’ top bowler

Tanay Sanghvi wasn’t the best bowler for Raigad Royals in the previous game. However, he did well, picking up two wickets for just 28 runs in four overs. He opened the bowling from the other end and also bowled at the death for the Royals. This gives him a good chance to pick up wickets at crunch times, especially at the backend of the innings. Tanay can be backed to become the top bowler of his team.

Sachin Bhosale to be Puneri Bappa’s top bowler

Sachin Bhosale didn’t have a great time against Ratnagiri Jets. He opened the bowling for them and conceded 26 runs in two overs without picking up a wicket. However, Bhosale was the leading wicket-taker for Puneri Bappa last year, accounting for 13 scalps. He can be backed to be amongst wickets in this game and become the top bowler for his team.