Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Match Prediction
SAT
45%
Chance of Winning
SOL
55%
Parimatch
T20
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
Facts:
- Raigad Royals defeated Satara Warriors in their first leg encounter this season.
- Satara Warriors are struggling at the bottom of the points table with just two wins and another defeat might end their playoff chances in the MPL 2025.
Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Chance of Winning
Raigad Royals witnessed their last game against Ratnagiri Jets abandoned due to rain on Monday. After their last-ball defeat against Kolhapur Tuskers, Raigad are placed fourth in the MPL 2025 points table. They have won three and lost three games in seven fixtures so far. Raigad’s star batting all-rounder Siddesh Veer has been in excellent form this season with over 200 runs in six matches so far.
On the other hand, Satara Warriors also saw their last game Puneri Bappa on Monday evening washed out. Satara are struggling at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in seven matches in the MPL 2025. Captain Saurabh Nawale will be looking to clinch two crucial points against Raigad in the upcoming match to keep the playoff chances alive on Tuesday.
- Raigad Royals’ chances of winning - 55%
- Satara Warriors’ chances of winning - 45%
Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
After a rain washout and a last-ball defeat in the last two games, Raigad Royals will look for a positive comeback from their players in the next match against Satara. In-form opener Siddesh Veer is enjoying a good run with a bat this season with 208 runs in six innings and is only 16 runs behind Orange Cap holder Azim Kazi in the MPL 2025. Veer can be backed to score another big knock in the next match.
For Satara, Om Bhosale has been a lone fighter with a bat this season. Despite his team’s poor form, the right-handed batter has scored 189 runs in just six innings and is hunting the Orange Cap title this year. Bhosale also smashed 45 runs off 29 balls against Satara Warriors in the first leg of this fixture and will be eager to produce another impactful knock on Tuesday.
Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Match Toss Prediction
Both teams are likely to choose to choose to bowl first in this fixture on Tuesday evening. Rain has been a constant threat throughout the tournament and fans witnessed yesterday’s all three games abandoned due to rain. Teams will look to avoid batting first considering the recent DLS results in the tournament.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Tuesday evening suggests light showers in Pune. We can also see a bit of dampness as there are high chances of rain hours before the kickoff time. However, as per AccuWeather, the chances of rain are expected to reduce to around 28% after 9 pm on Tuesday. Spin bowlers are likely to dominate the surface at MCA Stadium in Pune during this fixture.
Raigad Royals News and Player List
Raigad Royals Player List
Harsh Sanghvi, Siddhesh Veer, Niraj Joshi, Omkar Khatpe, Rushabh Rathod (c & wk), Tanay Sanghvi, Ajay Borude, Vicky Ostwal, Sagar Jadhav, Nikhil Kadam, Hitesh Walunj, Swapnil Fulpagar, Savya Gajraj, Digvijay Patil, Nadeem Shaikh, NimirJoshi, Ravindra Jadhav, Rugved More, Shubham Kadam, Harsh Mogaveera, Ranveer Chauhan, Utkarsh Hajare, Vedant Kadu, Vaibhav Agam, Onkar Rajput, Sneihal Khamankar, Neeraj More.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Vicky Ostwal
|
All-rounder
|
Siddhesh Veer
|
All-rounder
|
Harsh Mogaveera
|
Batter
|
Omkar Khatpe
|
Batter
|
Niraj Joshi
|
All-rounder
|
Rushabh Rathod (C)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Tanay Sanghvi
|
All-rounder
|
Ajay Borude
|
Bowler
|
Sagar Jadhav
|
Bowler
|
Nikhil Kadam
|
Bowler
|
Ravindra Jadhav
|
All-rounder
Raigad Royals Team Form
Raigad Royals started their MPL 2025 campaign with a dominant win over Satara Warriors. They have lost just one of their last four matches in this tournament.
Satara Warriors News & Player List
Satara Warriors Player List
Pavan Shah, Om Bhosale, Aniruddha Sabale, Harshal Kate, Saurabh Nawale (c & wk), Aniket Porwal, Vaibbhav Chougalle, Shamshuzama Kazi, Shubham P Maid, Vaibhav Darkunde, RS Hangargekar, Samadhan Pagare, Mahesh Maske, Vivek Shelar, Sunny Pandit, Saurabh Gangaprasad, Mehul Patel, Jagdish Zope, Saurabh Shevalkar, Tejas Tolsankar, Atharv M Shelake, Indrajeet P Shinde, Atish Kumbhar, Patel M Sharad, Swaraj Y Chavan, Arjun Wagh, Devdatta S Navale, Saurabh Singh.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pavan Shah
|
Batter
|
Om Bhosale
|
Batter
|
Aniruddha Sabale
|
Batter
|
Hashal Kate
|
Batter
|
Saurabh Nawale (C)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Aniket Porwal
|
Batter
|
Samadhan Pagare
|
All-rounder
|
Vaibhav Chaugale
|
Bowler
|
RS Hangargekar
|
Bowler
|
Shubham Maid
|
Bowler
|
Vaibhav Dhurgunde
|
Bowler
Satara Warriors Team Form
Satara Warriors registered an impressive 14-run win over the defending champions Ratnagiri Jets on the DLS method but their last match was washed out. They have lost just one of their last four matches this season.
Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Head to Head
Raigad Royals registered a big 24-run victory while defending 190 runs against Satara Warriors when both teams faced each other for the first time in the tournament’s history in the second match of this 2025 season.
Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Betting Odds
Raigad Royals to have a better opening partnership than Satara Warriors’ openers
Both teams have struggled for consistent runs from the top-order batters this season. But Raigad Royals are expected to enjoy a better opening partnership in the upcoming match. They promoted bowler Vicky Ostwal to open with in-form Siddhesh Veer in the last match and that gamble somehow paid off. The duo managed to give the Royals a quickfire 39-run stand for the opening wicket with Ostwal smashing 22 runs. Satara’s opening batters are struggling for consistency and for a good start in powerplay in the MPL 2025.
Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors
T20
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, null
Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Top Batters
Siddhesh Veer to be Raigad Royals’ top batter
The in-form batting all-rounder has been a force with a bat for Raigad Royals this season. Veer scored 21 runs off 15 balls against Kolhapur in the last match to become the only second batter to reach the 200-run mark in this tournament. Veer has scored 208 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 142.47 in the MPL 2025.
Om Bhosale to be Satara Warriors’ top batter
The 26-year-old right-handed batter has struggled to score runs in the last two matches but has emerged as the best batter for Satara Warrior this season. Bhosale is leading the scoring chart for his team with 189 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 153.66. He also scored 45 runs against Raigad Royals when both teams met each other earlier this season.
Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Top Bowlers
Tanay Sanghavi to be Raigad Royals’ top bowler
The in-form right-arm medium pace bowler has been in brilliant form for Raigad Royals this season. He picked three wickets against Kolhapur in the last match to take the game to the wire. Sanghavi has taken 11 wickets in just six innings this season and is only two wickets behind Purple Cap holder Prashant Solanki.
Rajvardhan Hangargekar to be Satara Warriors’ top bowler
Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, is leading the bowling attack for Satara Warriors in the MPL 2025. He has taken nine wickets in six innings and is currently placed fourth in the Purple Cap race. Hangargekar picked three wickets while conceding just 14 runs against Ratnagiri Jets in the last match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Raigad Royals
- Raigad Royals to win - 1.67 (Parimatch)
- Satara Warriors to win - 2.09 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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