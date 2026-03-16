Facts: Raigad Royals defeated Satara Warriors in their first leg encounter this season.

Satara Warriors are struggling at the bottom of the points table with just two wins and another defeat might end their playoff chances in the MPL 2025.

Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Chance of Winning

Raigad Royals witnessed their last game against Ratnagiri Jets abandoned due to rain on Monday. After their last-ball defeat against Kolhapur Tuskers, Raigad are placed fourth in the MPL 2025 points table. They have won three and lost three games in seven fixtures so far. Raigad’s star batting all-rounder Siddesh Veer has been in excellent form this season with over 200 runs in six matches so far.

On the other hand, Satara Warriors also saw their last game Puneri Bappa on Monday evening washed out. Satara are struggling at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in seven matches in the MPL 2025. Captain Saurabh Nawale will be looking to clinch two crucial points against Raigad in the upcoming match to keep the playoff chances alive on Tuesday.

Raigad Royals’ chances of winning - 55%

Satara Warriors’ chances of winning - 45%

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Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

After a rain washout and a last-ball defeat in the last two games, Raigad Royals will look for a positive comeback from their players in the next match against Satara. In-form opener Siddesh Veer is enjoying a good run with a bat this season with 208 runs in six innings and is only 16 runs behind Orange Cap holder Azim Kazi in the MPL 2025. Veer can be backed to score another big knock in the next match.

For Satara, Om Bhosale has been a lone fighter with a bat this season. Despite his team’s poor form, the right-handed batter has scored 189 runs in just six innings and is hunting the Orange Cap title this year. Bhosale also smashed 45 runs off 29 balls against Satara Warriors in the first leg of this fixture and will be eager to produce another impactful knock on Tuesday.

Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Both teams are likely to choose to choose to bowl first in this fixture on Tuesday evening. Rain has been a constant threat throughout the tournament and fans witnessed yesterday’s all three games abandoned due to rain. Teams will look to avoid batting first considering the recent DLS results in the tournament.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday evening suggests light showers in Pune. We can also see a bit of dampness as there are high chances of rain hours before the kickoff time. However, as per AccuWeather, the chances of rain are expected to reduce to around 28% after 9 pm on Tuesday. Spin bowlers are likely to dominate the surface at MCA Stadium in Pune during this fixture.

Raigad Royals News and Player List

Raigad Royals Player List

Harsh Sanghvi, Siddhesh Veer, Niraj Joshi, Omkar Khatpe, Rushabh Rathod (c & wk), Tanay Sanghvi, Ajay Borude, Vicky Ostwal, Sagar Jadhav, Nikhil Kadam, Hitesh Walunj, Swapnil Fulpagar, Savya Gajraj, Digvijay Patil, Nadeem Shaikh, NimirJoshi, Ravindra Jadhav, Rugved More, Shubham Kadam, Harsh Mogaveera, Ranveer Chauhan, Utkarsh Hajare, Vedant Kadu, Vaibhav Agam, Onkar Rajput, Sneihal Khamankar, Neeraj More.

Predicted Playing XI

Vicky Ostwal All-rounder Siddhesh Veer All-rounder Harsh Mogaveera Batter Omkar Khatpe Batter Niraj Joshi All-rounder Rushabh Rathod (C) Wicketkeeper Tanay Sanghvi All-rounder Ajay Borude Bowler Sagar Jadhav Bowler Nikhil Kadam Bowler Ravindra Jadhav All-rounder

Raigad Royals Team Form

Raigad Royals started their MPL 2025 campaign with a dominant win over Satara Warriors. They have lost just one of their last four matches in this tournament.

Satara Warriors News & Player List

Satara Warriors Player List

Pavan Shah, Om Bhosale, Aniruddha Sabale, Harshal Kate, Saurabh Nawale (c & wk), Aniket Porwal, Vaibbhav Chougalle, Shamshuzama Kazi, Shubham P Maid, Vaibhav Darkunde, RS Hangargekar, Samadhan Pagare, Mahesh Maske, Vivek Shelar, Sunny Pandit, Saurabh Gangaprasad, Mehul Patel, Jagdish Zope, Saurabh Shevalkar, Tejas Tolsankar, Atharv M Shelake, Indrajeet P Shinde, Atish Kumbhar, Patel M Sharad, Swaraj Y Chavan, Arjun Wagh, Devdatta S Navale, Saurabh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Pavan Shah Batter Om Bhosale Batter Aniruddha Sabale Batter Hashal Kate Batter Saurabh Nawale (C) Wicketkeeper Aniket Porwal Batter Samadhan Pagare All-rounder Vaibhav Chaugale Bowler RS Hangargekar Bowler Shubham Maid Bowler Vaibhav Dhurgunde Bowler

Satara Warriors Team Form

Satara Warriors registered an impressive 14-run win over the defending champions Ratnagiri Jets on the DLS method but their last match was washed out. They have lost just one of their last four matches this season.

Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Head to Head

Raigad Royals registered a big 24-run victory while defending 190 runs against Satara Warriors when both teams faced each other for the first time in the tournament’s history in the second match of this 2025 season.

Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Betting Odds

Raigad Royals to have a better opening partnership than Satara Warriors’ openers

Both teams have struggled for consistent runs from the top-order batters this season. But Raigad Royals are expected to enjoy a better opening partnership in the upcoming match. They promoted bowler Vicky Ostwal to open with in-form Siddhesh Veer in the last match and that gamble somehow paid off. The duo managed to give the Royals a quickfire 39-run stand for the opening wicket with Ostwal smashing 22 runs. Satara’s opening batters are struggling for consistency and for a good start in powerplay in the MPL 2025.

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Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Top Batters

Siddhesh Veer to be Raigad Royals’ top batter

The in-form batting all-rounder has been a force with a bat for Raigad Royals this season. Veer scored 21 runs off 15 balls against Kolhapur in the last match to become the only second batter to reach the 200-run mark in this tournament. Veer has scored 208 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 142.47 in the MPL 2025.

Om Bhosale to be Satara Warriors’ top batter

The 26-year-old right-handed batter has struggled to score runs in the last two matches but has emerged as the best batter for Satara Warrior this season. Bhosale is leading the scoring chart for his team with 189 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 153.66. He also scored 45 runs against Raigad Royals when both teams met each other earlier this season.

Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Top Bowlers

Tanay Sanghavi to be Raigad Royals’ top bowler

The in-form right-arm medium pace bowler has been in brilliant form for Raigad Royals this season. He picked three wickets against Kolhapur in the last match to take the game to the wire. Sanghavi has taken 11 wickets in just six innings this season and is only two wickets behind Purple Cap holder Prashant Solanki.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar to be Satara Warriors’ top bowler

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, is leading the bowling attack for Satara Warriors in the MPL 2025. He has taken nine wickets in six innings and is currently placed fourth in the Purple Cap race. Hangargekar picked three wickets while conceding just 14 runs against Ratnagiri Jets in the last match.