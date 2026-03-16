Facts: Raigad Royals finished in fifth place in MPL 2024.

Satara Warriors made it to the playoffs at the fourth place last season.

Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Chance of Winning

Raigad Royals didn’t have a great time in the MPL last season. They finished in fifth place among six teams with five wins and as many losses after 10 matches and didn’t make it to the playoffs either. The Royals will be hopeful of a better show this time around and will be keen on starting their season on a high, with a win over the new franchise, Satara Warriors.

Satara Warriors is a rebranded name for the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, who finished in fourth place in the MPL last season. They won and lost five matches each in 10 outings and were knocked out by Kolhapur Tuskers in the eliminator. The team led by Murtaza Trunkwala will be hopeful of putting up an improved show this time around.

Raigad Royals ’ chances of winning - 55%

Satara Warriors’ chances of winning - 45%

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Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Vishant More is the captain of the Raigad Royals this season, replacing Naushad Shaikh. He scored 152 runs in nine innings last season, batting down the order. But this time around, he is likely to bat in the top four and can be expected to amass a lot more runs. Vishant More is a technically solid player and can be backed to score at least 20 runs in this match.

Mehul Patel played for Raigad Royals last season but will turn up for the Satara Warriors this season. He opens the innings and scored 234 runs in 10 matches last season at a strike rate of almost 153. He is a decent batter and can seriously be trusted on to score at least 20 runs in this match.

Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Match Toss Prediction

By the time, this match gets underway, the MCA Stadium will have hosted the first game of the season between Ratnagiri Jets and Eagle Nashik Titans. The pitch will still be fresh to play and with some weather around, the side winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

There are some showers predicted in Pune on June 5 (Thursday). The match is starting at 2 PM IST and there are chances of showers at 3 PM IST. There is around 25% chance of rain playing spoilsport in this encounter, but it won’t be a washout. It is likely to be a truncated encounter and DLS method will come into play.

Raigad Royals News & Player List

Raigad Royals Player List

Vishant More (C), Vicky Ostwal, Rushabh Rathod, Vaibhav Agam, Ajay Borude, Onkar Rajput, Siddhesh Veer, Tanay Sanghvi, Digvijay Patil, Snehal Kamankar, Savya Gajraj, Nikhil Kadam, Nadeem Shaikh, Neeraj Joshi, Nimir Joshi, Shubham Kadam, Ravindra Jadhav, Hitesh Walunj, Swapnil Fulpagar, Omkar Khatpe, Harsh Sanghvi, Rugved More, Sagar Jadhav, Harsh Mogaveera, Ranvir Chauhan, Utkarsha Hazare, Atharva Chaudhari, Mohd. Arqam, Abhishek Shrivastav, Rajnikant Padwal, Vedant Kadu, Ibrahim Velaskar, Ishan Lohiya, Shrawan Khade, Nachiket Thakur, Omkar Mohite, Harsh Oswal, Hrishikesh Raut, Abhishek Tate, Sharwin Kiswe, Neeraj More

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Veer All-Rounder Digvijay Patil Batter Omkar Khatpe Batter Vishant More (C) Wicketkeeper Rushabh Rathod Batter Vaibhav Agam Batter Vicky Ostwal Bowler Ajay Borude Batter Tanay Sanghvi Bowler Nikhil Kadam Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler

Raigad Royals Team Form

Raigad Royals won and lost five matches each in the previous edition of MPL. This is the start of a new season for them and they will be looking to start their campaign with a win.

Satara Warriors News & Player List

Satara Warriors Player List

Murtaza Trunkwala (C), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harshal Kate, Om Bhosale, Saurabh Nawale, Mehul Patel, Shamshuzama Kazi, Pawan Shah, Jagdish Zope, Sunny Pandit, Swaraj Chavan, Vaibhav Chougule, Aniket Porwal, Shubham Maid, Vaibhav Dhrugunde, Aniruddha Sable, Atish Kumbhar, Mahesh Maske, Arjun Wagh, Tejas Tolsankar, Saurabh Shevalkar, Saurabh Singh, Vivek Shelar, Indrajeet Shinde, Atharv Shelke, Dev Navale

Predicted Playing XI

Om Bhosale Batter Mehul Patel Batter Murtaza Trunkwala (C) Batter Saurabh Nawale Wicketkeeper Aniruddha Sable Batter Saurabh Singh All-Rounder Shamshuzama Kazi All-Rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar All-Rounder Vaibhav Dhurgundhe Bowler Atish Kumbhar Bowler Vivek Shelar Bowler

Satara Warriors Team Form

Satara Warriors, previously Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, won five and lost as many matches in MPL 2024. They will be looking for an improved show this time around including starting their campaign on a high.

Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Head to Head

The two teams have locked horns against each other two times so far in MPL history. Both Raigad Royals and Satara Warriors have won a game each.

Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Betting Odds

Satara Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Raigad Royals

Om Bhosale and Mehul Patel will open the innings for Satara Warriors this season. It is a new opening pair for the Warriors but both batters showed good form last year. Bhosale scored 380 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 136 while Mehul amassed 254 runs and the duo is expected to plunder runs at the top of the order together. On the other hand, the Royals might struggle as Siddhesh Veer will also get a new opening partner. Digvijay Patil is expected to open but he didn’t score runs as expected last time around.

Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Top Batters

Siddhesh Veer to be Raigad Royals’ top batter

Siddhesh Veer was the top run-scorer for the Raigad Royals last season. Opening the innings, he amassed 349 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 138.49 with three fifties to his name. Once again, he will expected to step up for the team and bat through the innings. You can back Veer to be the top batter for the Royals.

Om Bhosale to be Satara Warriors’ top batter

Om Bhosale is another opener who shone in MPL 2024. He finished as the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 380 runs to his name in 11 matches at a strike rate of 135.71. Om smacked 39 fours and 11 sixes last season and the team will be hoping for him to have a similar start to the season.

Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors Top Bowlers

Tanay Sanghvi to be Raigad Royals’ top bowler

Tanay Sanghvi is one of the most important bowlers for the Raigard Royals. He returned with 16 wickets for them last season and conceded runs only at an economy of 8.64, which was among the best in his team. Sanghvi bowls at the death as well, which makes him likely to pick more wickets. He can be backed to become the top bowler for the Royals in this match.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar to be Satara Warriors’ top bowler

Rajvardhan Hangargekar was with Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. Though he didn’t get a single game to play, the fast bowler must have learnt a lot of things from international players. Hangargekar also picked up 12 wickets last season and will be eager to improve his performance this time around. You can expect him to become the top bowler for the Warriors.