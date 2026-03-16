Facts: Khusi Mulla is very consistent with the bat this season, having amassed 120 runs in three games

Chinmayee Borphale is currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament by some margin

Shweta Mane has scored 76 runs in three games so far this season

Raigad Royals-W vs Pune Warriors-W Chance of Winning

The less we talk about Raigad Royals the better. Almost everyone in the side seem to be out of form at the moment, excaverating the issues at hand to the maximum. Losing three games on the trot hasn’t helped the cause. Hence, even though one would want to bet on them, mustering confidence on them seems easier said than done.

From Khushi Mulla to Shweta Mane, from Chinmayee Borphale to Anuja Patil - there is no shortage of exceptional performers for Pune Warriors in the ongoing competition. Their collective might has helped them take the upper hand, sitting at the top of the table in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League.

RR-W’s chance of winning is 34%

PW-W’s chance of winning is 66%

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Raigad Royals-W vs Pune Warriors-W Betting Tips

There are pretty bet-worthy players from the Pune Warriors side. First up, you can’t not bet on Chinmayee Borphale who is notch above everyone else in the bowling department this season. Anuja Patil has been performing well for her side as well as Khushi Mulla, who is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition so far. These players offer a great deal of stability to the side.

Raigad Royals-W vs Pune Warriors-W Match Toss Prediction

Five of the six matches in the ongoing Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025 have seen chasing sides struggle badly. Although the venue typically favours teams batting second, that trend is largely based on men’s T20I data and doesn’t hold true for women’s matches.

Weather Report

There’s a slight possibility of rain in the afternoon, but it’s unlikely to have any major impact on the game. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, the likelihood of showers remains below 12% in the evening.

Raigad Royals-W Player List

Kiran Navgire, Madhuri Aghav, Ayesha Shaikh, Sanjivani Pawar, Bhavika Ahire, Shravani Desai, Sneha Bhandare, Aishwarya Wagh, Pradnya Veerkar, Isha Pathare, Janhavi Veerkar, Roshni Parrdhi, Aaditi Gaikwad, Aaditi Waghmare, Yashoda Ghogare, Mehek Mulla, Ananya Chavan, and Mihika Dingankar

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire Batter Bhavika Ahire Wicket-keeper Aditi Gaikwad Batter Rutuja Gilbile Batter Pradnya Veerkar Batter Sneha Bhandare All-rounder Ayesha Shaikh All-rounder Isha Pathare Bowler Yashoda Ghogare Bowler Roshni Parrdhi Bowler Aishwarya Wagh Bowler

Raigad Royals-W Team Form

Raigad Royals have lost all three games in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025 so far. Pune Warriors have beaten them in the previous head-to-head clash as well.

Pune Warriors-W Player List

Vaishnavi Shinde, Simran Dabas, Saniya Gawade, Shraddha Girme, Shweta Mane, Ishita Khale, Rishita Saikar, Shivanshi Kapoor, Akshaya Jadhav, Samruddhi Shinde, Shalaka Kane, Abhilasha Patil, Neeti Agarwal, Utkarsha Kadam, Sejal Sutar, Shweta Sawant, Khushi Mulla, Soumyalata Birajdar, Pranjali Pise, Anuja Patil, Samruddhi Dale, Chinmayee Borphale, Suhani Kahandal

Predicted Playing XI

Khushi Mulla Batter Utkarsha Kadam Batter Shweta Mane Batter Anuja Patil © All-rounder Vaishnavi Shinde Wicket-Keeper Akshaya Jadhav All-rounder Shweta Sawant All-rounder Samruddhi Dale Bowler Chinmayee Borphale Bowler Suhani Kahandal All-rounder Ishita Khale Bowler

Pune Warriors-W Team Form

Pune Warriors have won all three games in the ongoing edition of the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League. After beating Solapur Smashers by five wickets, the Anuja Patil-led side beat Raigad Royals by eight wickets to go to the top of the table. In the third game, they beat Ratnagiri Jets by five runs to maintain their position at the top of the table.

Raigad Royals-W vs Pune Warriors-W Head-To-Head

Raigad Royals and Pune Warriors have faced each other once in the competition already, in which the latter won by a comfortable margin of eight wickets.

Raigad Royals-W vs Pune Warriors-W Betting Odds

Pune Warriors-W opening partnership over 18.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

Pune Warriors are the best opening side in the competition, with an average of 38 runs in three games so far. They seem to be making every right move - and that can be justified by the fact that they won all three games. With everything going right, it is justified to bet big on them to have a big opening partnership.

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Raigad Royals-W vs Pune Warriors-W Best Batters

Yashoda Ghogare to be Raigad Royals-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Even though she has just 57 runs to her name, Yashoda Ghogare is the best batter for Raigad Royals in the ongoing Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025. She is the only silverlining for them and she can take inspiration from her performance in the last Inter-District competition where she was in the top five run scorers.

Khushi Mulla to be Pune Warriors-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Khusi Mulla is pretty consistent with the bat this season, having amassed 120 runs in three games, somtimes rivaling Shweta Mane to the cause. Her fluency has earned her the most important role in the side - that to anchor and spearhead the batting unit. You can be sure that Khusi Mulla will be at the thick of things if you have a decent stake on her.

Raigad Royals-W vs Pune Warriors-W Best Bowlers

Isha Pathare to be Raigad Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Isha Patahre has taken just three wickets, but look at the highlights reel, you would realise why she can be our next punt. In all three games, she was the most difficult to pick for the batters and never let any batter settle. Had she found more support from the other end, things would have been different. Bet on her and you wouldn’t regret.

Chinmayee Borphale to be Pune Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

There is no bowler who is even in Chinmayee Borphale’s league this season. With eight wickets in three games, Bhorpale has done everything he was asked and then some more. She is currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament by some margin. With such a record to back it up, there is no way you’re not betting on him.