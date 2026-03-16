Facts: Kiran Navgire was tied as the second leading batter for UP Warriorz Women in the Women’s Premier League this season with 154 runs in eight innings.

Khushi Mulla stands as Pune Warriors Women’s top bowler in the competition with two wickets in a single innings.

Raigad Royals Women vs Pune Warriors Women Chances of Winning

Raigad Royals Women come into this match with a powerful batting unit, comprising the likes of Kiran Navgire, Mehek Mulla, Madhuri Aghav and Sanjivani Pawar among others. There are a lot of hopes riding on Kiran Navgire, in particular, after her participation in the Women’s Premier League earlier this year. Their bowling attack appears competitive as well, especially with Isha Pathare and Yashoda Ghogare to put the breaks on Pune Warriors Women’s scoring in the next game.

Pune Warriors Women have cause for celebration already as they took on Solapur Smashers Women in the first match of the competition. The latter were the first to bat and their unconvincing score of 139 was not safe against the Warriors’ batters. The openers led the onslaught with 54 runs and with half the work done, the others took it over the line. Shweta Sawant was the leading batter in the end with 38 runs and the Pune-based team took a five-wicket triumph.

Raigad Royals Women chance of winning - 45%

Pune Warriors Women chance of winning - 55%

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Raigad Royals Women vs Pune Warriors Women Betting Tips

Pune Warriors Women to score high before first dismissal

Suhani Kahandal and Khushi Mulla were off to a blistering start against Solapur Smashers Women as the openers secured a 54-run partnership. They scored 36 and 23 runs, respectively, and they were able to give the opposition’s bowlers a run for their money. Based on the form they displayed in the opening match, they have the firepower to pull off a similar performance against Raigad Royals Women as well.

Raigad Royals Women vs Pune Warriors Women Toss Prediction

So far, a mere 5 T20I games have been played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune with the teams batting first in the lead with three victories. The average first innings score of 169 runs is quite impressive and despite the result of the opening match where the fielding side emerged victorious, the toss winner will remain steadfast in wanting to bat first.

Weather Report

Rain will certainly cause disruptions on match day with a 65% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is forecast to remain around 29 degrees Celsius.

Raigad Royals Women Player List

Kiran Navgire, Madhuri Aghav, Mehek Mulla, Sanjivani Pawar, Aditi Gaikwad, Ananya Chavan, Ayesha Shaikh, Mihika Dingankar, Pradnya Veerkar, Bhavika Ahire, Shravani Desai, Sneha Bhandare, Aaditi Waghmare, Aishwarya Wagh, Isha Pathare, Janhavi Veerkar, Roshni Parrdhi, Yashoda Ghogare.

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire Batter Mehek Mulla Batter Madhuri Aghav Batter Sanjivani Pawar Batter Mihika Dingankar All-rounder Shravani Desai Wicket-keeper Pradnya Veerkar All-rounder Aishwarya Wagh Bowler Aaditi Waghmare Bowler Isha Pathare Bowler Yashoda Ghogare Bowler

Raigad Royals Women Team Form

Raigad Royals Women are yet to take part in their match and there is no information to gauge their form.

Pune Warriors Women Player List

Anuja Patil (c), Khushi Mulla, Shraddha Girme, Shweta Mane, Simran Dabas, Utkarsha Kadam, Abhilasha Patil, Akshaya Jadhav, Neeti Agarwal, Rishita Saikar, Samruddhi Shinde, Shalaka Kane, Shivanshi Kapoor, Shweta Sawant, Saniya Gawade, Vaishnavi Shinde, Chinmayee Borphale, Ishita Khale, Pranjali Pise, Samruddhi Dale, Sejal Sutar, Soumyalata Birajdar, Suhani Kahandal.

Predicted Playing XI

Suhani Kahandal Batter Khushi Mulla All-rounder Akshaya Jadhav All-rounder Anuja Patil (C) All-rounder Shweta Mane Batter Samruddhi Dale Bowler Vaishnavi Shinde Wicket-keeper Shweta Sawant All-rounder Chinmayee Borphale Bowler Utkarsha Kadam All-rounder Ishita Khale Bowler

Pune Warriors Women Team Form

Pune Warriors Women’s bowling is their strong suit and their bowlers have the potential to make a difference to their game.

Raigad Royals Women vs Pune Warriors Women Head-to-Head

There is no head-to-head record between Raigad Royals Women and Pune Warriors Women since this is the inaugural season of the tournament.

Raigad Royals Women vs Pune Warriors Women Betting Odds

Pune Warriors Women to have a better opening partnership than Raigad Royals Women

Pune Warriors Women made a blitzing start to their campaign with an opening stand of 54 runs against Solapur Smashers Women. Suhani Kahandal and Khushi Mulla set the team up for the chase and showed that they are in the running for another big score. Although Raigad Royals Women have solid batting options in the form of Kiran Navgire, Mehek Mulla, Sanjivani Pawar and more, they are expected to fall short in the upcoming game.

Raigad Royals Women vs Pune Warriors Women Best Batters

Kiran Navgire to be Raigad Royals Women’s Best Batter

In the Women’s Premier League this season, Kiran Navgire was among the leading run scorers for Raigad Royals Women where she amassed 154 runs in eight innings, including a 51-run half-century. Her average of 19.25 was run of the mill but she is expected to turn up the heat as she takes on Pune Warriors Women.

Shweta Mane to be Pune Warriors Women’s Best Batter

In the opening game of the tournament, Shweta Mane was the top scorer for Pune Warriors Women with 38 runs. She previously took part in three Women's Senior One Day Trophy matches where she scored two half-centuries, including a high score of 76* runs and a total of 132 runs. She continues to be relied upon for the next match.

Raigad Royals Women vs Pune Warriors Women Best Bowlers

Isha Pathare to be Raigad Royals Women’s Best Bowler

Isha Pathare has been a part of eight T20 matches in her career so far, out of which she participated in three innings to showcase her bowling prowess. She has four wickets to her credit until now with an excellent career average of 10.25. She also has an overall economy rate of 5.13 which makes her the top choice for the upcoming game.

Khushi Mulla to be Pune Warriors Women’s Best Bowler

Khushi Mulla was Pune Warriors Women’s leading wicket-taker during the previous outing against Solapur Smashers Women where her four-over spell brought back two wickets and an economy rate of 4.75. Her performance makes her the favorite to lead the charge once again.