Facts: Ratnagiri Jets have been more or less knocked out of the MPL 2025 with only two wins from nine matches so far.

Eagle Nashik Titans have been the most consistent team of the season and are on top of the points table after nine matches.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans Chance of Winning

Ratnagiri Jets have been more or less knocked out of the ongoing MPL. A win or a washout for the Kolhapur Tuskers earlier in the day will end the Jets’ campaign this year. They are in fifth place at the moment with only two wins from nine matches so far and they will be itching to end their season on a high.

As for the Eagle Nashik Titans, they are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with five wins, one loss, and three No Results in nine matches so far. The Titans haven’t played much cricket in the last few matches due to rain and they will be itching to give their best in their final league stage clash.

Ratnagiri Jets ’ chances of winning - 30%

Eagle Nashik Titans’ chances of winning - 70%

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Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dhiraj Phatangare is among the top-scorers for the Ratnagiri Jets this season. Opening the innings, he has amassed 184 runs at a strike rate of 134.31 and an average of 30.67. Phatangere’s best effort this season came against the Titans earlier in the season and for the same reason, he is expected to score at least 25 runs in this match.

Arshin Kulkarni is closer to surpassing his opening partner in terms of scored runs this season. He has so far amassed 180 runs at a strike rate of 124.14 and an average of 30. Arshin can go berserk right from the word go and might blow away the Jets with his aggressive batting. For the same reason, he can be backed to score at least 20 runs in this clash.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans Match Toss Prediction

With so much wet weather around, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl after winning the toss. However, the pitch is expected to be good enough to post a total of around 180-190 runs. But the ball comes on to the bat very well under the lights and a total of more than 200 runs are considered to be par.

Weather Report

The weather in Pune is likely to give some respite for the match in the evening. There is only a 20% chance of rain during the match, and that is great news for both teams, especially for the Jets. The temperature is expected to be around 23 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Ratnagiri Jets News & Player List

Ratnagiri Jets Player List

Abhimanyu Jadhav, Ajinkya Naik, Akhilesh Gawale, Ashkan Kazi, Atharva Dharmadhikari, Dhiraj Phatangare, Jay Pande, Krish Shahapurkar, Preetam Patil, Rohit Patil, Sangram Bhalekar, Yashwanth Kale, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Harshil Sawant, Jaideepsingh Pardeshi, Kiran Chormale, Manoj Yadav, Prathamesh Gawade, Sahil Churi, Samarth Kadam, Siddhant Giri, Abhishek Pawar, Nikhil Naik, Atish Rathod, Krishna Martand, Kunal Thorat, Pradeep Dadhe, Satyajeet Bacchav, Vijay Pawle, Yogesh Chavan

Predicted Playing XI

Dhiraj Phatangare Batter Atharva Dharmadhikari Batter Kiran Chormale All-Rounder Azim Kazi (C) All-Rounder Divyang Hinganekar Batter Abhishek Pawar Wicketkeeper Nikhil Naik Batter Sahil Churi All-Rounder Vijay Pawle Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Kunal Thorat Bowler

Ratnagiri Jets Team Form

Ratnagiri Jets are languishing in fifth place this season so far with only two wins in nine matches. They have lost five games so far and two of their matches were abandoned due to rain.

Eagle Nashik Titans News & Player List

Eagle Nashik Titans Player List

Prashant Solanki (C), Mukesh Choudhary, Akshay Waikar, Arshin Kulkarni, Atharva Kale,Yogesh Dongare, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hari Sawant, Kaushal Tambe, Mandar Bhandari, Manoj Ingale, Ranjit Nikam, Razeq Fallah, Rehan Khan, Sahil Parakh, Siddhant Doshi, Rohan Damle, Adarsh Manure, Pruthviraj Kand, Balkrishna Kashid, Sushrut Sawant, Aniket Nalwade,

Predicted Playing XI

Mandar Bhandari Wicketkeeper Arshin Kulkarni All-Rounder Rohan Damle Batter Atharva Kale Batter Ranjeet Nikam Batter Yogesh Dongare All-Rounder Kaushal Tambe Batter Prashant Solanki (C) Bowler Akshay Waiker Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler Manoj Ingale Bowler

Eagle Nashik Titans Team Form

Eagle Nashik Titans have played nine matches so far and have five of them. They have lost only one game this season and three of their matches ended in no result.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans Head to Head

Ratnagiri Jets and Eagle Nashik Titans have locked horns against each other six times so far in MPL history. The Jets have won three matches while the Titans have emerged victorious on four occasions.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans Betting Odds

Eagle Nashik Titans to have a better opening partnership than Ratnagiri Jets

Eagle Nashik Titans have been the only team not to change their openers right through the season. Arshin Kulkarni and Mandar Bhandari have together scored more than 350 runs this season and are expected to do well in this game as well. On the other hand, the Ratnagiri Jets have struggled immensely and nothing is likely to change even in their final game. Eagle Nashik Titans are expected to have a better opening partnership than Ratnagiri Jets.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Batters

Azim Kazi to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top batter

Azim Kazi has shined this season despite his team’s poor show in MPL 2025. He is the second highest run-scorer with 232 runs to his name in seven innings so far at a strike rate of 140.61 and an average of 38.67. He will have to lead from the front yet again if the Jets are to bow out on a high from MPL 2025.

Mandar Bhandari to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top batter

Mandar Bhandari is the leading run-scorer for the Titans this season. He has scored 184 runs at a strike rate of 160, with 112 being his best. Even though he is yet to set the stage on fire in the last few matches, Bhandari can be backed to become the top batter for the Eagle Nashik Titans in this game.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Bowlers

Satyajeet Bacchav to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top bowler

Satyajeet Bacchav was the best bowler of the tournament last season. He finished with a staggering 25 wickets in just 12 matches but this time around, he has picked only nine wickets so far in seven matches. He has bowled 23.4 overs thus far and has been extremely economical, conceding only 150 runs. For the same reason, he is expected to be the best bowler for the Jets in this game.

Mukesh Choudhary to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top bowler

Mukesh Choudhary has been the second highest wicket-taker for the Titans this season. He has accounted for 10 scalps so far in seven innings. Even though he has been taken for 223 runs in just 25 overs this season at an economy of 8.92, Mukesh is a genuine wicket-taker and can be backed to become the top bowler for his team.