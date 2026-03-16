Facts: Ratnagiri Jets won the MPL 2024 season, beating Eagle Nashik Titans in the final.

Ratnagiri Jets are the most consistent team of MPL, having made the final in both editions played so far.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans Chance of Winning

Ratnagiri Jets won the previous edition of the Maharashtra Premier League. They are facing the runners-up of last year, Eagle Nashik Titans. The Jets are one of the most in-form teams in the tournament. They were the table toppers not only in 2024 but also in 2023 and will be keen on starting their campaign on a high this season as well.

As far as the Eagle Nashik Titans are concerned, they will be looking to avenge the defeat in the final last year. They were the second-best team of MPL 2024 and will be eager to go one step forward and lift the trophy this time around. Having said that, the Titans will have to play their best cricket in the opening game to go past the defending champions. A win in this game will hold the team in good stead for the entire season.

Ratnagiri Jets ’ chances of winning - 60%

Eagle Nashik Titans’ chances of winning - 40%

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Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dhiraj Phatangare was the highest run-scorer for Ratnagiri Jets in the previous edition. He scored 290 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 137.44. He opens the innings and more often than not, gets the team off to quick starts. Dhiraj is expected to start the tournament on a bright note again. He can be trusted to score 20 or more runs in this match.

Arshin Kulkarni is one of the openers of Eagle Nashik Titans. He scored 307 runs in 13 innings last season at a strike rate of 146.89 and also smacked three fifty-plus scores. Arshin is one of the most talented players of the tournament and he can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this match.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans Match Toss Prediction

This is the new domestic season and the MCA Stadium in Pune will be hosting its first match of the season. The pitch is expected to be fresh and extremely good for batting. At the same time, there will be some grass on the pitch to hold the surface together and that might help the fast bowlers early on. With the behaviour of the pitch relatively unknown, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast is for little to no rain on Wednesday in Pune. The city witnessed a lot of pre-monsoon rains in May but the forecast is clear at least for the first week in June. There is only 15% chance of rain on June 4 and that shouldn’t worry both teams. The temperature is expected to be around 27-28 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Ratnagiri Jets News & Player List

Ratnagiri Jets Player List

Abhimanyu Jadhav, Ajinkya Naik, Akhilesh Gawale, Ashkan Kazi, Atharva Dharmadhikari, Dhiraj Phatangare, Jay Pande, Krish Shahapurkar, Preetam Patil, Rohit Patil, Sangram Bhalekar, Yashwanth Kale, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Harshil Sawant, Jaideepsingh Pardeshi, Kiran Chormale, Manoj Yadav, Prathamesh Gawade, Sahil Churi, Samarth Kadam, Siddhant Giri, Abhishek Pawar, Nikhil Naik, Atish Rathod, Krishna Martand, Kunal Thorat, Pradeep Dadhe, Satyajeet Bacchav, Vijay Pawle, Yogesh Chavan

Predicted Playing XI

Dhiraj Phatangare Batter Azim Kazi (C) Batter Divyang Hinganekar All-Rounder Satyajeet Bacchav All-Rounder Kiran Chormale Batter Abhishek Pawar Batter

Nikhil Naik Wicketkeeper Sahil Churi All-Rounder Vijay Pawle Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Kunal Thorat Bowler

Ratnagiri Jets Team Form

Ratnagiri Jets won the last edition of the tournament. This is the first match for them this season and will be keen on starting their season on a high.

Eagle Nashik Titans News & Player List

Eagle Nashik Titans Player List

Prashant Solanki (C), Mukesh Choudhary, Akshay Waikar, Arshin Kulkarni, Atharva Kale,Yogesh Dongare, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hari Sawant, Kaushal Tambe, Mandar Bhandari, Manoj Ingale, Ranjit Nikam, Razeq Fallah, Rehan Khan, Sahil Parakh, Siddhant Doshi, Rohan Damle, Adarsh Manure, Pruthviraj Kand, Balkrishna Kashid, Sushrut Sawant, Aniket Nalwade,

Predicted Playing XI

Mandar Bhandari Wicketkeeper Arshin Kulkarni All-Rounder Sahil Parakh Batter Kaushal Tambe Batter Atharva Kale Batter Mukesh Choudhary Bowler Ranjit Nikam Batter Hari Sawant All-Rounder Prashant Solanki (C) Bowler Akshay Waikar Bowler Razeq Fallah Bowler

Eagle Nashik Titans Team Form

Eagle Nashik Titans were the runners up of the last edition of the Maharashtra Premier League. They will be looking forward to start their season with a win over the defending champions.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans Head to Head

Ratnagiri Jets and Eagle Nashik Titans have locked horns against each other five times so far in MPL history. The Jets have won three matches including the Qualifier 1 and final last year while the Titans have emerged victorious twice.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans Betting Odds

Ratnagiri Jets to have a better opening partnership than Eagle Nashik Titans

It is tough to predict the better opening partnership in the first match of the season. However, looking at the quality of batters, Ratnagiri Jets are expected to get a good start from their openers. Dhiraj will open the innings with his captain Azim Kazi and having plundered runs consistently last season, they will once again be successful in providing a good start to the team. Mandar Bhandari and Arshin are also good openers for the Titans but they might just come second in this match.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Batters

Azim Kazi to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top batter

Azim Kazi is the best batter for Ratnagiri Jets and he is the captain as well. He will be expected to lead from the front in the opening game of the season. In the previous season, Azim scored 289 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 105.47. He is the batter who looks to bat through the innings and anchors well. Hence, he can be backed to become the top batter for the Jets.

Atharva Kale to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top batter

Atharva Kale was the top run-scorer for the Eagle Nashik Titans last season. He scored 337 runs in just 10 innings at a brilliant strike rate of 173.71 and will be expected to play an aggressive knock in the first match of the season. Even though Kale bats at four or five, he has the ability to score runs quickly and can become the top bater for the Titans.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Bowlers

Satyajeet Bacchav to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top bowler

Satyajeet Bacchav was the best bowler of the tournament last season. He finished with a staggering 25 wickets in just 12 matches and was also the player of the match in the final for the Jets. He picked up four wickets for just 31 runs in his four overs in the final. Bacchav will be expected to be amongst the wickets yet again and can become the top bowler for his team.

Mukesh Choudhary to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top bowler

Mukesh Choudhary was the second-highest wicket-taker last season with 21 scalps to his name. Choudhary has a knack of picking up wickets with the new ball and tends to run through the opposition line-up as well. The Titans will be expecting for him to start a new season in the same way.